Klay Thompson cleared to play in his first back-to-back since 2019

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson isn’t on tonight’s injury report against the Clippers. Cleared to play in his first back-to-back since 2019. Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson hasn’t played a complete back-to-back set since April 2019. That’s expected to change tonight.
Thompson called this a “huge milestone” for him. His family will be in the house tonight. “It’s really a dream,” he said. mercurynews.com/2023/02/14/war… – 5:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson isn’t on the injury report. Looks like he’ll play his first back-to-back since April 4th and 5th in 2019.
But Andrew Wiggins, after his best game in 2023, is OUT due to personal reasons – 4:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
All signs point to Klay Thompson being good to go tonight, the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the first time he’s played on consecutive nights in four years.
Andrew Wiggins listed out for personal reasons. – 4:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is not on the Warriors’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Clippers. He’s good to go to play in his first set of back-to-back games since April 2019.
Andrew Wiggins is out for personal reasons. – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson isn’t on tonight’s injury report against the Clippers. Cleared to play in his first back-to-back since 2019. Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons. – 4:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson expects to play tomorrow night in LA against the Clippers, his first back-to-back since April of 2019 – 1:13 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson says he plans to play tomorrow night against the Clippers. Called it another milestone. – 1:11 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson expects to play tomorrow in a back-to-back for the first time: “Yes. I’m so excited.” – 1:11 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The hope is that Klay Thompson will be available tomorrow night at Clippers, Steve Kerr said. This would be the first time he’d play in both back-to-back games since before his 2019 injury. – 12:41 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says there’s a chance Klay Thompson plays Tuesday night against the Clippers. He hasn’t played in the second set of back-to-back games all season. – 12:41 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr is hopeful Klay Thompson plays tomorrow night in LA. That would be the first time Klay has played both games of a back-to-back since returning from his two leg injuries – 12:41 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he’s “hopes” Klay Thompson will play tomorrow night. Said he’s discussed the possibility with the team’s training staff. Would be the first time Klay has played in consecutive nights since his return from injuries last season. – 12:41 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson may be cleared for his first back-to-back since his return tomorrow in LA vs Clippers. Kerr said he “hopes” Klay will be cleared. Warriors have nine days off after that game for All-Star break. – 12:41 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 135-126
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 56 points while going 22-for-44 from the field – 12:23 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards got 5 points in the final 5.1 sec of Q3 hilariously
Daniel Gafford 1/2 FTs
Anthony Gill draws a loose ball foul on Klay Thompson, 2/2 FTs
Delon Wright takes foul to give but Warriors argue transition take but miss the FT
Wright intercepts inbounds pass for breakaway lay – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole gets the technical … with Klay on the court … and missed it – 11:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors are kinda different when Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are on point. After 2 subpar games, they combined for 31 pts on 50pct shooting in first half. GSW 71, Wizards 66.
Will the defense show up? – 11:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 71-66 at the half on the Wizards. Brutal defensive start. They still can’t gain traction on that end. Bench boost from Jerome/DiVincenzo. Klay Thompson has 20 points. Some bounce tonight. Dunked in traffic late in half. Kerr closed half with Moody. – 11:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are up 71-66 at the half after trailing by as much as 15. Klay Thompson has 20 first-half points on 7-of-14 shooting, including three 3s and a dunk on Kristaps Porzingis. – 11:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 71-66 on the Wizards at halftime
Klay: 20 points
Wiggins: 11 points
DiVincenzo: 11 points
The Warriors have taken 10 more shots than the Wizards, have 12 second-chance points and are shooting 58.3 percent from the field – 11:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney beats the buzzer to send Golden State into the locker room with a 71-66 lead over the Wizards. Trailed by 15 points early in the second quarter.
Another 20-point half for Klay Thompson. Washington is shooting 65.8% from the field. – 11:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors were down by 15 early in the second quarter but Looney beat the buzzer to give Golden State a five-point advantage at the half. Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 20 points. – 11:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 71-66 to the Warriors after Golden State won the 2nd quarter 42-27.
The Wiz were up by 15 points, but trail by 5 at the half. Klay Thompson is a big reason why with 20. – 11:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail 65-46 at the half and Dame Lillard is putting on a show. He’s up to 30 points already and is 8-for-12 from 3. He’s got a shot at catching Klay Thompson’s all-time record for 3s in a single game (14). – 11:02 PM
Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson on James Wiseman: “I just know he’s going to be a heck of a player in this league. … I’m going to miss him.” Klay and Wiseman spent a bunch of time together rehabbing and were locker mates at Chase Center -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / February 14, 2023
Press conference legend Klay Thompson: “As far as on the court, just to be like water is just to flow. Be effortless. Be quick, but not in a hurry and always have ultimate belief in yourself. So that’s what it means to me to be like water. And I thought I resembled that tonight.” -via Twitter @hoopshype / February 7, 2023
CJ Holmes: I asked Klay Thompson if he thinks he deserved to be an All-Star this season. “No” was his response, simply because of Golden State’s record, but said he’ll be an All-Star again before it’s all said and done. Added that he plans on continuing to show up when it matters most. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / February 7, 2023