Magic vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (24-34) play against the Toronto Raptors (27-31) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023

Orlando Magic 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

No Cole Anthony or Jonathan Isaac tonight for the Magic. – No Cole Anthony or Jonathan Isaac tonight for the Magic. – 7:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”

Then joked ‘Terrance’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”Then joked ‘Terrance’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:25 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Bol Bol should have been in the Skills Challenge – Bol Bol should have been in the Skills Challenge – 7:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Seeing a guy walking on the concourse wearing a Raptors Poeltl #42 jersey is seeing guy finally getting a return on his investment

Jak starts again with VanVleet, Barnes, Achiuwa and SIakam; Trent and Anunoby remain on the shelf – Seeing a guy walking on the concourse wearing a Raptors Poeltl #42 jersey is seeing guy finally getting a return on his investmentJak starts again with VanVleet, Barnes, Achiuwa and SIakam; Trent and Anunoby remain on the shelf – 7:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nick Nurse is back tonight to coach the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Precious Achiuwa is available – Nick Nurse is back tonight to coach the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Precious Achiuwa is available – 5:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Trent and Anunoby are out tonight. Achiuwa will play. – Trent and Anunoby are out tonight. Achiuwa will play. – 5:46 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa will play tonight. Gary Trent Jr. Is out – Precious Achiuwa will play tonight. Gary Trent Jr. Is out – 5:45 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Nick Nurse has returned and will coach the Raptors tonight – Nick Nurse has returned and will coach the Raptors tonight – 5:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nick Nurse is back with the team after missing Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. He’ll coach vs Orlando tonight. – Nick Nurse is back with the team after missing Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. He’ll coach vs Orlando tonight. – 5:43 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Dalen Terry’s 8:44 of playing time last night was his second-highest of season. No. 1 was 9:46 at Toronto on Nov. 6. He’s played 376 minutes in the G-League.

With DeRozan and DJJ unlikely to play Wed at Indiana, looks like opportunity for Terry to get more than 10 mins finally – Dalen Terry’s 8:44 of playing time last night was his second-highest of season. No. 1 was 9:46 at Toronto on Nov. 6. He’s played 376 minutes in the G-League.With DeRozan and DJJ unlikely to play Wed at Indiana, looks like opportunity for Terry to get more than 10 mins finally – 3:29 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Duren practiced fully today. Hurt his ankle against the Raptors on Sunday – Casey said Duren practiced fully today. Hurt his ankle against the Raptors on Sunday – 3:03 PM