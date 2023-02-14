Magic vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (24-34) play against the Toronto Raptors (27-31) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”
Then joked ‘Terrence’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Paolo Banchero competing in All-Star weekend’s Skills Challenge:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”
Then joked ‘Terrance’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seeing a guy walking on the concourse wearing a Raptors Poeltl #42 jersey is seeing guy finally getting a return on his investment
Jak starts again with VanVleet, Barnes, Achiuwa and SIakam; Trent and Anunoby remain on the shelf – 7:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will compete in the All-Star Skills challenge on Saturday. – 7:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse is back tonight to coach the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Precious Achiuwa is available – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse is back with the team after missing Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. He’ll coach vs Orlando tonight. – 5:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #59. back 2 back.
🆚: @Toronto Raptors
📍: Toronto, Ontario 🇨🇦
🕢: 7:30 PM
📺: @BallyMagic
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/3XeIxqp00i – 4:12 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeRozan suffered the injury in Monday’s loss vs. Orlando. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/14/dem… – 4:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One last workout in Toronto before heading to Boston.
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/W5sANGqGt3 – 3:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dalen Terry’s 8:44 of playing time last night was his second-highest of season. No. 1 was 9:46 at Toronto on Nov. 6. He’s played 376 minutes in the G-League.
With DeRozan and DJJ unlikely to play Wed at Indiana, looks like opportunity for Terry to get more than 10 mins finally – 3:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One last workout in Toronto before heading to Boston.
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/b8GQUK5QZg – 3:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Duren practiced fully today. Hurt his ankle against the Raptors on Sunday – 3:03 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Chris Herring + I pick our most interesting teams + players for the rest of the season– + in light of what happened at the deadline: Suns, Wolves, Blazers, Knicks, Bulls, Magic, Kings, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3InUlA6
Spotify: spoti.fi/3E7p0PY – 1:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Goga Bitadze joins Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/goga-bitadz… – 1:33 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Say it ain’t so, DeMar. Shotless joes of Bulls lose to Magic while DeRozan limps off.
bit.ly/3YKDc9T – 1:31 PM
