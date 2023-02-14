Mavericks waive Chris Silva

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived forward Chris Silva.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say they have signed Chris Silva to a second 10-day contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 10, 2023
Mark Followill: Mavs announce signing 6’8″ Chris Silva to a 10-day contract. He was averaging 14 pts and almost 8 rebs a game for the College Park Skyhawks in the G-League. Limited past NBA experience with the Heat, Timberwolves and Kings. -via Twitter @MFollowill / January 31, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Dallas Mavericks are signing forward Chris Silva to a 10-day contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Silva has averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League. This is the fourth call-up for the Skyhawks this season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 31, 2023