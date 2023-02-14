Nicolas Batum: 'I was tagged the worse player in the NBA before I got here'

Farbod Esnaashari: Nicolas Batum with kind words for Russell Westbrook: “I was tagged as the worst player in the NBA before I got here. Some situations work for you, some don’t. It doesn’t define you as a player. It can’t reflect his whole career because of what happened the last 18 months.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Nicolas Batum this morning at shootaround on new Clippers Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland after yesterday’s practice.
He had high praise for all 3:
– Gordon being a 2008 draft classmate
– Plumlee with USA basketball
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum said at shootaround today that after playing with Gordon, Plumlee and Bones at Monday’s practice, “it’s gonna be easy to play with basketball with those guys.” pic.twitter.com/e4xAElXeSM – 1:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In the gym with Nicolas Batum, Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/WZ19vtvN0Z – 12:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was a good practice for Clippers yesterday with new guys, according to Batum, as the team integrated Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.
Those 3 have short amount of time to establish themselves while Clippers evaluate Russell Westbrook.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 11 guys they can play.
Status quo would have same starters (Mann/George/Leonard/Morris/Zubac) with following bench pecking order (it gets dicey after 8)
6: Powell
7: Batum
8: Gordon
9: Plumlee
10: Hyland
11: Covington
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
ICYMI: Nicolas Batum talks to Eurohoops about EuroLeague, Maccabi, and more
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Vando (80) is rated higher in 2K than every Clipper besides PG, Kawhi, Plumlee and Norm. Bamba (78) is rated higher than Mann, Batum, Gordon, and Morris. LMAO – 10:08 PM
