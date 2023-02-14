Patrick Beverley on Lakers: 'Vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off'

“The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off,” Beverley said on his podcast. “Inconsistent vibes lead to inconsistent play.”
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Only two #Rockets previously participated in the Skills Challenge since its inception in 2003. Jeremy Lin competed in 2013 while Patrick Beverley won the event in 2015. – 7:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Though Heat – with just two drafted players available tonight – obviously needs immediate help amid the latest flood of injuries, the question is whether you wait patiently (as they appear to be doing) for options to expand beyond current best available of Beverley, Ibaka, Wall – 5:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Positional needs post deadline
🏀 Pat Bev?
🏀 Bryn Forbes?
🏀 Other names on the market and factors impacting decision
🏀 Importance of locker room vibes
📺 https://t.co/8WJeZuBJ5V
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Magic announced they have waived Patrick Beverley, just a few days after acquiring him from the Lakers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic just announced officially they’ve waived Pat Beverley and Terrence Ross
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Patrick Beverley has officially been waived by Orlando and will become a free agent once he clears waivers.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Bulls: a clean bill of health.
“It wasn’t basketball,” Beverley said. “It wasn’t basketball. It wasn’t basketball. It was other s–t. But other s–t that you really can’t like pin or point out. You know, comes and goes. You know, a little bit here, a little bit there.” -via YouTube / February 14, 2023
Khobi Price: NEWS: The Orlando Magic have waived veteran guards Terrence Ross and Patrick Beverley. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 12, 2023
Marc Stein: Dallas is expected to be active in the buyout market, but I’m also told they will they do not plan at this point to go after Patrick Beverley. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2023