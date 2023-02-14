Raptors expected to re-sign Jakob Poeltl

Main Rumors

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
When the Raptors lost two games in Orlando to the then lowly Magic it was the harbinger of a rough road ahead. Now with Jakob Poeltl already making his presence felt, the hope is another match-up for the Magic will spark a much-needed Raptors run: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/is…8:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I typed in “Jakob Poeltl height’ after seeing him stand next to Duren, and Google gave me his height in meters. Get it together Canada smh – 3:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and FVV. – 2:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and Poeltl. – 2:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dwane Casey on Jakob Poeltl
“Jak is probably one of the highest IQ players in the league.” – 1:36 PM

Vivek Jacob: Nurse on Jak: “Positionally, needed it. Seems to gotten better and better each year.” Says Poeltl won’t start tonight but expects that to change with some practices in the books. -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / February 10, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Pop on if it was tough saying so long to Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson: “Nah, they are getting paid. They are fine. They don’t care. They are big boys.” Turning serious, “They were great guys, wonderful for us. They were great teammates, wish them well.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / February 10, 2023

