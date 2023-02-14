Several teams sniffing around on Grant Williams' situation in Boston

Yet rumbles persist that various teams are monitoring the situation and curious about Williams’ future there. Williams is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer and said to be seeking a contract in the Keldon Johnson-in-San Antonio, $20-million-annually range.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee…
Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUT
Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)
Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)
Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles) – 5:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams another offensive rebound and from here it looked like he intentionally did a rip through on JJJ on his way up. When he hit the ground, Williams was pointing at Jackson the whole time because it was his 6th foul – 4:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaren Jackson just fouled out getting beat on the glass by Grant Williams. Wow. – 4:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
currently watching Desmond Bane and Grant Williams playing basketball as if they don’t belong on a football field instead lol – 2:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
currently watching Dillon Brooks and Grant Williams playing basketball as if they don’t belong on a football field instead lol – 2:41 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Grant Williams with the mop and towel work. Really wants that slick spot clean. pic.twitter.com/iGPwrGTM7A – 2:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams adding to the case for his new contract pic.twitter.com/pmWbxvcX9O – 2:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
BC crashed into Tee Morant, spiling his drink.
Grant Williams picks up the mop and does the job himself. He should get an assist for that. – 2:27 PM
BC crashed into Tee Morant, spiling his drink.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams out here on all fours with a towel wiping down the floor for Tee Morant after Luke Kornet chased down a loose ball into the front row. – 2:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser starts again as Al Horford returns and Grant Williams comes off the bench. – 1:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
Bobby Manning: #Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow. Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles). -via Twitter @RealBobManning / February 13, 2023
Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Celtics forward Grant Williams, league sources told HoopsHype. Some teams valued acquiring Williams before the deadline because they would have retained his Bird Rights. There’s a belief from some executives around the league that Boston may not match anything over $15 million annually for Williams, an upcoming restricted free agent this summer. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs had a long list of high-priority targets, players they coveted most — Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston’s Grant Williams, Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit’s ask was termed “outrageous” by one rival executive) and a few others. All of them stayed put. Sources say those teams either weren’t interested in what the asset-poor Cavs — who couldn’t offer a first-round pick without acquiring another one (something the team explored) because they spent so much draft capital on the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster — were willing to give up or the price tag was deemed too high for the caliber of player coming back. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 9, 2023