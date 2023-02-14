Spurs sign Charles Bassey to a four-year contract

Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are signing two-way center Charles Bassey to a new four-year, $10.2 million deal, including strong guarantees of $5.2M, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs are signing two-way center Charles Bassey to a new four-year, $10.2 million deal, including strong guarantees of $5.2M, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:12 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs have no one on their injury report. Spurs have 4 players that are out: Devin Vassell (lower back), Khem Birch (ineligible), Tre Jones (L foot soreness) and Romeo Langford (L abductor). Also, Charles Bassey (lower leg soreness) and Doug McDermott (R Achillles soreness). – 5:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers could have kept Isaiah Joe & Charles Bassey, then made the same Thybulle-McDaniels trade down the road and ducked thetax by $460k.
If they waived Bassey, kept Joe and never signed Trez, they’d have been $1.95M under tax after Thybulle trade, nearly $500k over before. – 11:10 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With an eye toward converting St. Anthony alumnus Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a standard contract, Spurs announce they have waived Stanley Johnson.
Roster currently stands at 16.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Spurs converting Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a standard pact, the St. Anthony’s alumnus is set to back up Zach Collins.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop had no specific timetable for Birch to be cleared but said last night it would be “quite a while.”
Might explain why they want to bump Charles Bassey to the big club. – 12:48 PM
Jeff McDonald: Per NBA source, the Spurs intend to waive Stanley Johnson today, with an eye toward converting Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a full NBA contract. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / February 12, 2023
Paul Garcia: Spurs injury report for Wednesday @ Clippers: OUT Vassell – knee Barlow, Bassey, Wesley – G-League Questionable Langford – Left adductor tightness -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 24, 2023