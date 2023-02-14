Suns to pursue Fred VanVleet this summer?

Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said, and were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said he thought the ball went of FVV’s knee at the end. – 5:55 PM
Dwane Casey said he thought the ball went of FVV’s knee at the end. – 5:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win. 119-118, pending a review of Ivey’s buzzer-beating 3. 35-8-3 for VanVleet, 28-6-4 for Siakam, 20 points on 5-6 FGM/A, 7-10 FTM-A for Barnes.
A win is a win is a win, I suppose. – 5:38 PM
‘Topes win. 119-118, pending a review of Ivey’s buzzer-beating 3. 35-8-3 for VanVleet, 28-6-4 for Siakam, 20 points on 5-6 FGM/A, 7-10 FTM-A for Barnes.
A win is a win is a win, I suppose. – 5:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
FVV FTs should ice it with 7.1 left
Penultimate game before the break was a predictable Adventure In Raptorsism
The Magics here Tuesday – 5:34 PM
FVV FTs should ice it with 7.1 left
Penultimate game before the break was a predictable Adventure In Raptorsism
The Magics here Tuesday – 5:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
60 points and 13 assists from VanVleet and Siakam combined.
Not too shabby – 5:24 PM
60 points and 13 assists from VanVleet and Siakam combined.
Not too shabby – 5:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet has 30+ for a career-best 9th time this season. He had eight 30+ point games all of 2021-22. Raps are 19-7 all-time when he scores 30+. – 5:19 PM
Fred VanVleet has 30+ for a career-best 9th time this season. He had eight 30+ point games all of 2021-22. Raps are 19-7 all-time when he scores 30+. – 5:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
FVV ties season high with his 7th 3 pointer
Not bad for a guy who can’t shoot; he’s got 31 – 5:17 PM
FVV ties season high with his 7th 3 pointer
Not bad for a guy who can’t shoot; he’s got 31 – 5:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Raptors 84, Pistons 77. Siakam scored 11 of his 17 points in 3rd to help Toronto take control. VanVleet has 29. Pistons have 18 turnovers, need to clean that up to have a chance.
Bogdanovic: 21 points
Burks: 17 points
Stewart: 15 points
Diallo: 10 points – 4:57 PM
End of 3: Raptors 84, Pistons 77. Siakam scored 11 of his 17 points in 3rd to help Toronto take control. VanVleet has 29. Pistons have 18 turnovers, need to clean that up to have a chance.
Bogdanovic: 21 points
Burks: 17 points
Stewart: 15 points
Diallo: 10 points – 4:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
84-77 Raptors after 3. VanVleet with 29-7, Bogdanovic has 21 to lead Pistons. – 4:56 PM
84-77 Raptors after 3. VanVleet with 29-7, Bogdanovic has 21 to lead Pistons. – 4:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That might’ve been a six-point swing for Detroit. Casey won a challenge to stop VanVleet from shooting three free throws, and Ivey found Bogey in the corner for a 3 on the other end. Pistons cut Toronto’s lead to four – 4:49 PM
That might’ve been a six-point swing for Detroit. Casey won a challenge to stop VanVleet from shooting three free throws, and Ivey found Bogey in the corner for a 3 on the other end. Pistons cut Toronto’s lead to four – 4:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Siakam had a poor first half, but he’s scored nine of his 15 points in the third so far. Meanwhile the Pistons have gone cold, shooting 6-for-16 this quarter. VanVleet might get three free throws pending the results of Casey’s challenge. Livers was called for the shooting foul – 4:45 PM
Siakam had a poor first half, but he’s scored nine of his 15 points in the third so far. Meanwhile the Pistons have gone cold, shooting 6-for-16 this quarter. VanVleet might get three free throws pending the results of Casey’s challenge. Livers was called for the shooting foul – 4:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Livers just picked up his third foul after fouling VanVleet on a 3-point attempt. Dwane Casey is challenging the foul. – 4:45 PM
Livers just picked up his third foul after fouling VanVleet on a 3-point attempt. Dwane Casey is challenging the foul. – 4:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Raptors 53, Pistons 52. Detroit’s outplayed Toronto since the end of the first quarter. VanVleet (20 points) and Barnes (12) are doing the heavy lifting.
Burks: 12 points
Bogdanovic, Stewart: 11 points
Diallo: 10 points – 4:11 PM
Halftime: Raptors 53, Pistons 52. Detroit’s outplayed Toronto since the end of the first quarter. VanVleet (20 points) and Barnes (12) are doing the heavy lifting.
Burks: 12 points
Bogdanovic, Stewart: 11 points
Diallo: 10 points – 4:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 53-52. VanVleet has 20, but Raps are shooting 8-15 from FT line, with Poeltl not even attempting one. Not a great game! – 4:10 PM
Raps up 53-52. VanVleet has 20, but Raps are shooting 8-15 from FT line, with Poeltl not even attempting one. Not a great game! – 4:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Raptors 53, #Pistons 52.
Burks: 12 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 1 blk
Stewart: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Fred VanVleet: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts – 4:10 PM
Halftime: #Raptors 53, #Pistons 52.
Burks: 12 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 1 blk
Stewart: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Diallo: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Fred VanVleet: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts – 4:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
VanVleet is carrying the Raptors tonight. Just hit two free throws to give them the lead again. Barnes has 12 points. The rest of the roster is shooting 9-for-27 – 4:09 PM
VanVleet is carrying the Raptors tonight. Just hit two free throws to give them the lead again. Barnes has 12 points. The rest of the roster is shooting 9-for-27 – 4:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet scored 16 of Toronto’s 31 first-quarter points, but the Raptors gave up 15 quick points to Pistons reserves and had trouble closing the Q (where have we seen that before?). After a 15-6 Detroit run, Raps lead is down to 2. – 3:37 PM
VanVleet scored 16 of Toronto’s 31 first-quarter points, but the Raptors gave up 15 quick points to Pistons reserves and had trouble closing the Q (where have we seen that before?). After a 15-6 Detroit run, Raps lead is down to 2. – 3:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 31-29 after 1, VanVleet’s got 16
Toronto’s defence is, well, Toronto’s defence – 3:35 PM
Raptors up 31-29 after 1, VanVleet’s got 16
Toronto’s defence is, well, Toronto’s defence – 3:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
VanVleet just bulldozed his way to the basket to score that last layup. He’s up to 14 points here in the first quarter. – 3:29 PM
VanVleet just bulldozed his way to the basket to score that last layup. He’s up to 14 points here in the first quarter. – 3:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Good start by VanVleet, but not sure a 32-foot pull up with 20 seconds left on the shot clock in a half-court possession was necessary there (or ever). – 3:26 PM
Good start by VanVleet, but not sure a 32-foot pull up with 20 seconds left on the shot clock in a half-court possession was necessary there (or ever). – 3:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Spacing hasn’t been as big of an issue as I thought it might be with this unit. Helps when VanVleet is hitting 3s, and Poeltl’s screening/passing really does make a noticeable difference. Also, and I can’t stress this enough: Pistons. – 3:20 PM
Spacing hasn’t been as big of an issue as I thought it might be with this unit. Helps when VanVleet is hitting 3s, and Poeltl’s screening/passing really does make a noticeable difference. Also, and I can’t stress this enough: Pistons. – 3:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
VanVleet being 3-3 from 3 hurts too. He’s been cold this season but can obviously shoot it – 3:20 PM
VanVleet being 3-3 from 3 hurts too. He’s been cold this season but can obviously shoot it – 3:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
VanVleet is 3-3 from 3. The #Pistons might want to get someone out there. – 3:17 PM
VanVleet is 3-3 from 3. The #Pistons might want to get someone out there. – 3:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart connects on his first 3-pointer of the game, but VanVleet counters with one of his own. – 3:12 PM
Isaiah Stewart connects on his first 3-pointer of the game, but VanVleet counters with one of his own. – 3:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Poeltl moves into the Trent spot in the Raptors starting lineup with VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Achiuwa – 2:46 PM
Poeltl moves into the Trent spot in the Raptors starting lineup with VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Achiuwa – 2:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and FVV. – 2:41 PM
Jakob Poeltl starts in Trent’s place. He starts with Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa and FVV. – 2:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Poeltl starts for Trent. It’s only his 5th start as a Raptor and 1st since Feb. 14, 2017 – almost exactly 6 years ago. It’s the 3rd time Poeltl and Siakam have started together and 1st since Nov. 9, 2016. It’s the 1st time that Poeltl, Siakam and VanVleet have started together. – 2:38 PM
Poeltl starts for Trent. It’s only his 5th start as a Raptor and 1st since Feb. 14, 2017 – almost exactly 6 years ago. It’s the 3rd time Poeltl and Siakam have started together and 1st since Nov. 9, 2016. It’s the 1st time that Poeltl, Siakam and VanVleet have started together. – 2:38 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Koreen: “We kind of shit the bed in the fourth. That hurt.” – VanVleet on the loss to Utah. -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 12, 2023
Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday for their fourth win in five games. -via CBSSports.com / February 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers had interest in acquiring Fred VanVleet at the deadline, but the Toronto Raptors required the inclusion of Terance Mann and possibly additional pick compensation. -via RealGM / February 10, 2023