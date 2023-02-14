Tyrese Haliburton to take part in three-point contest

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a first-time All-Star — and he has committed to compete in the 3-point contest in Salt Lake City, per league sources.
Details:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… – 11:04 PM
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a first-time All-Star — and he has committed to compete in the 3-point contest in Salt Lake City, per league sources.
Details:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… – 11:04 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of four observations from tonight after the Pacers’ 16th loss in 18 games. On how Jordan Clarkson got rolling in the second half, on Tyrese Haliburton’s brilliant second half, and the debuts of Jordan Nwora and George Hill: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:54 PM
Revised version of four observations from tonight after the Pacers’ 16th loss in 18 games. On how Jordan Clarkson got rolling in the second half, on Tyrese Haliburton’s brilliant second half, and the debuts of Jordan Nwora and George Hill: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:54 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton: “It starts on the defensive end. … They have a ton of high IQ players over there and when they make mistakes they make you pay for it.” – 9:42 PM
Haliburton: “It starts on the defensive end. … They have a ton of high IQ players over there and when they make mistakes they make you pay for it.” – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 123, Pacers 117. Utah holds on down the stretch, improves to 2-2 since the massive trade. Now 29-30 on the season. Markkanen 29p/11r. Clarkson scores 22 of his 29p in 2H, helping to offset 7 turnovers. Olynyk 18p/10r. Haliburton leads Indy with 30p/12a. Mathurin 21p. – 9:30 PM
FINAL: Jazz 123, Pacers 117. Utah holds on down the stretch, improves to 2-2 since the massive trade. Now 29-30 on the season. Markkanen 29p/11r. Clarkson scores 22 of his 29p in 2H, helping to offset 7 turnovers. Olynyk 18p/10r. Haliburton leads Indy with 30p/12a. Mathurin 21p. – 9:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers fall to the Jazz 123-117. That’s 16 losses in 18 games for the Pacers, who are 25-34. Tyrese Haliburton was excellent with 30 points and 12 assists, but the Pacers defense to open the fourth was rough and they drop the game. Just one more Pacers game before All-Star break. – 9:29 PM
Pacers fall to the Jazz 123-117. That’s 16 losses in 18 games for the Pacers, who are 25-34. Tyrese Haliburton was excellent with 30 points and 12 assists, but the Pacers defense to open the fourth was rough and they drop the game. Just one more Pacers game before All-Star break. – 9:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers come up short to the Jazz, 123-117, 16 losses in 18 games.
Haliburton had 30/12a and was special late.
Jordan Clarkson went off for six 3s and 29pts. Markkanen had 29/11.
Jordan Nwora (7pts) and George Hill both played.
Next: Wed. v CHI, final game before ASW. – 9:28 PM
Pacers come up short to the Jazz, 123-117, 16 losses in 18 games.
Haliburton had 30/12a and was special late.
Jordan Clarkson went off for six 3s and 29pts. Markkanen had 29/11.
Jordan Nwora (7pts) and George Hill both played.
Next: Wed. v CHI, final game before ASW. – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Absolutely Bonkers that Haliburton fell in the draft because scouts thought he wouldn’t be able to separate at the NBA level – 9:21 PM
Absolutely Bonkers that Haliburton fell in the draft because scouts thought he wouldn’t be able to separate at the NBA level – 9:21 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton hits a 3, but Jordan Clarkson answers and then Haliburton misses a 3. Jazz up 117-113 with 36.1 seconds left. – 9:20 PM
Tyrese Haliburton hits a 3, but Jordan Clarkson answers and then Haliburton misses a 3. Jazz up 117-113 with 36.1 seconds left. – 9:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have made it interesting, within two via a 12-2 run over the last 2mins. Haliburton has scored 20 of his 25pts in the second half.
2:45 to go. – 9:17 PM
Pacers have made it interesting, within two via a 12-2 run over the last 2mins. Haliburton has scored 20 of his 25pts in the second half.
2:45 to go. – 9:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hold on — Jazz haven’t won this game yet. 12-point lead cut to 2, 3:08 left. Haliburton’s been great, attacking Clarkson. Agbaji got caught ballwatching a bit. – 9:16 PM
Hold on — Jazz haven’t won this game yet. 12-point lead cut to 2, 3:08 left. Haliburton’s been great, attacking Clarkson. Agbaji got caught ballwatching a bit. – 9:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton with 25 points and 11 assists. 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the second half with five assists. – 9:16 PM
Haliburton with 25 points and 11 assists. 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the second half with five assists. – 9:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Haliburton is just taking over this game. Jazz lead trimmed to 110-108 with three minutes remaining – 9:16 PM
Haliburton is just taking over this game. Jazz lead trimmed to 110-108 with three minutes remaining – 9:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Gorgeous dish by Haliburton to Mathurin for a dunk. Jazz lead down to 110-108. Haliburton has been magnificent in the second half. – 9:15 PM
Gorgeous dish by Haliburton to Mathurin for a dunk. Jazz lead down to 110-108. Haliburton has been magnificent in the second half. – 9:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton to the rim again and draws the foul from Olynyk. Haliburton LOVES the matchups he’s getting in isolation and for good reason. Pacers cut the Jazz lead to 110-106. – 9:14 PM
Haliburton to the rim again and draws the foul from Olynyk. Haliburton LOVES the matchups he’s getting in isolation and for good reason. Pacers cut the Jazz lead to 110-106. – 9:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton gets a heck of a roll there and then Buddy Hield hits a much, much needed 3. Cuts the Jazz lead to 108-101. – 9:10 PM
Haliburton gets a heck of a roll there and then Buddy Hield hits a much, much needed 3. Cuts the Jazz lead to 108-101. – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Horton-Tucker (0) and Clarkson (00) on the court with Haliburton (0) and Mathurin (00) — there’s a lot of zeros playing at the same time.
#Pacers #Jazz – 8:48 PM
With Horton-Tucker (0) and Clarkson (00) on the court with Haliburton (0) and Mathurin (00) — there’s a lot of zeros playing at the same time.
#Pacers #Jazz – 8:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Horton-Tucker (0) and Clarkson (00) on the court with Haliburton (0) and Mathurin (00) — there’s a lot of zeros playing at the same time.
#Pacers #Jazzz – 8:48 PM
With Horton-Tucker (0) and Clarkson (00) on the court with Haliburton (0) and Mathurin (00) — there’s a lot of zeros playing at the same time.
#Pacers #Jazzz – 8:48 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hits a falling-over jumper over Agbaji. Everything going down for him right now. He’s got 18, 13 this quarter. – 8:40 PM
Haliburton hits a falling-over jumper over Agbaji. Everything going down for him right now. He’s got 18, 13 this quarter. – 8:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton for 3. He’s starting to cook. He’s got 16 points now. 11 of them this quarter when he’s 4 of 4 from the field. – 8:39 PM
Haliburton for 3. He’s starting to cook. He’s got 16 points now. 11 of them this quarter when he’s 4 of 4 from the field. – 8:39 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton to the rim again. Jazz are putting some guys on him who can’t defend him. – 8:38 PM
Haliburton to the rim again. Jazz are putting some guys on him who can’t defend him. – 8:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton with the under-hand layup and the foul. Struggled in the first half but he’s starting to find some angles. He’s got 11 points and nine assists. – 8:35 PM
Haliburton with the under-hand layup and the foul. Struggled in the first half but he’s starting to find some angles. He’s got 11 points and nine assists. – 8:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
They give Haliburton the continuation and that’s the first time I’ve seen him get that call in a while. Turns it into a 3-point play. Pacers up 66-61. – 8:27 PM
They give Haliburton the continuation and that’s the first time I’ve seen him get that call in a while. Turns it into a 3-point play. Pacers up 66-61. – 8:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton calls for an iso on Olynyk and it doesn’t quite work for him. Jazz take a 53-51 lead into halftime. – 8:06 PM
Haliburton calls for an iso on Olynyk and it doesn’t quite work for him. Jazz take a 53-51 lead into halftime. – 8:06 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton piling up pretty no-look passes, some of which are going for assists some aren’t, buthe’s got six of them. Pacers up 50-47. – 7:58 PM
Tyrese Haliburton piling up pretty no-look passes, some of which are going for assists some aren’t, buthe’s got six of them. Pacers up 50-47. – 7:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Here’s the story on James Johnson returning to the Pacers, including his time spent with Tyrese Haliburton’s mother in the crowd last Friday and what he did during his waiver period. si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 7:45 PM
Here’s the story on James Johnson returning to the Pacers, including his time spent with Tyrese Haliburton’s mother in the crowd last Friday and what he did during his waiver period. si.com/nba/pacers/ros… – 7:45 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers are 14 of 30 from the field. Oddly enough, Haliburton and Theis are 2 of 12 combined. Rest of team is 12 of 18. – 7:41 PM
Pacers are 14 of 30 from the field. Oddly enough, Haliburton and Theis are 2 of 12 combined. Rest of team is 12 of 18. – 7:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell checks in for Haliburton. So mostly a secod unit out there, but Nesmith is still on the floor guarding Rudy Gay. – 7:28 PM
McConnell checks in for Haliburton. So mostly a secod unit out there, but Nesmith is still on the floor guarding Rudy Gay. – 7:28 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hits Nwora cutting baseline for a reverse layup and there’s Nwora’s first basket with the Pacers. – 7:24 PM
Haliburton hits Nwora cutting baseline for a reverse layup and there’s Nwora’s first basket with the Pacers. – 7:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin checks in. So it’s Haliburton, Mathurin, Nesmith, Nwora, Jackson. – 7:23 PM
Mathurin checks in. So it’s Haliburton, Mathurin, Nesmith, Nwora, Jackson. – 7:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers having to cross match a lot on defense. Nesmith on Olynyk, Hield on Sexton, Haliburton on Clarkson, Nembhard on Markkanen. Tricky (to put it mildly) matchup up and down the lineup. – 7:14 PM
Pacers having to cross match a lot on defense. Nesmith on Olynyk, Hield on Sexton, Haliburton on Clarkson, Nembhard on Markkanen. Tricky (to put it mildly) matchup up and down the lineup. – 7:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith…and Daniel Theis. – 6:37 PM
Pacers starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith…and Daniel Theis. – 6:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton warming up to play Utah. Just two more games before the All-Star break.
He’ll head to SLC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IacfsHL0PA – 6:00 PM
Tyrese Haliburton warming up to play Utah. Just two more games before the All-Star break.
He’ll head to SLC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IacfsHL0PA – 6:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest confirmed:
Pacers: Haliburton/Hield
Blazers: Lillard/Simons
Kings: Huerter
Jazz: Markkanen
Will Kings/Jazz have second shooter in team-themed format? That’s TBD, but Keegan Murray says he’s going to Iowa on Saturday, so he’s probably out.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:43 PM
3-Point Contest confirmed:
Pacers: Haliburton/Hield
Blazers: Lillard/Simons
Kings: Huerter
Jazz: Markkanen
Will Kings/Jazz have second shooter in team-themed format? That’s TBD, but Keegan Murray says he’s going to Iowa on Saturday, so he’s probably out.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle said Myles Turner is not playing tonight but Tyrese Haliburton is available. – 5:32 PM
Carlisle said Myles Turner is not playing tonight but Tyrese Haliburton is available. – 5:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris and Tyrese Haliburton both went to Iowa State and Morris said he could tell Haliburton was going to be really good long before he became an NBA 1st round pick and All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OcW5HVyg8L – 12:56 PM
Monte Morris and Tyrese Haliburton both went to Iowa State and Morris said he could tell Haliburton was going to be really good long before he became an NBA 1st round pick and All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OcW5HVyg8L – 12:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
On the morning injury report, Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable with a left thigh contusion and Myles Turner listed as questionable with back soreness. – 9:24 AM
On the morning injury report, Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable with a left thigh contusion and Myles Turner listed as questionable with back soreness. – 9:24 AM
More on this storyline
Tony East: Tyrese Haliburton will play tonight, Rick Carlisle says. Myles Turner will not. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 13, 2023
Pat McAfee: BREAKING: “Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will be competing in the NBA 3-Point Contest” @Shams Charania #PMSinAZ -via Twitter / February 10, 2023