Live stream: Warriors 65, Clippers 61

The Golden State Warriors (29-28) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-28) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023

Golden State Warriors 65, Los Angeles Clippers 61 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers only win this game tonight if the back-to-back edible hits the Warriors.

That 2nd quarter was nothing complicated. You know GS will hit 3s (they had 6 in 2nd). But LA lost possession battle, got in penalty early, and got hammered in paint.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Warriors lead 65-61 at halftime in LA.

42 points for Warriors in 2nd quarter: worst defensive quarter of the season for Clippers. Comes after they allowed 41 in 1st quarter Friday vs Mavericks.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 65-51 at halftime on the Clippers after a second straight 42-point second quarter

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

If the Warriors hire Donte as a coach, make him the highest paid assistant ever, then designate him as a player/coach, can they keep him?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Warriors 65, Clippers 61

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard is first Clipper in double figures after hitting his 3rd 3 of the half.

He has 11. So does Poole, Kuminga, and Jerome. Poole got there after a phenomenal offensive rebound by DiVincenzo.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA calls timeout, with Warriors using a 10-3 run to cut into what was once a 10-point lead.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George gets Nicolas Batum, so he’s on floor with Bones/EG/Norm/Plumlee

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Eric Gordon with his first shot attempt with the Clippers, getting fouled on a three.

We’re watching the game live…

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lead Warriors 31-23 at the end of one quarter of play.

– Gordon: Mostly checked Anthony Lamb

– Plumlee: a bucket inside, assisted Powell

– Hyland: Made a 3, dimed Plumlee, a steal, 2 rebounds

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Watching this Clippers game, you’re probably thinking: How can Warriors upgrade their roster after the trade deadline?

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers 31, Golden State 23 after one quarter.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 31-23 to the Clippers after the first quarter

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Gordon-Powell-Hyland three-guard lineup. – Eric Gordon is now in, joining fellow deadline additions Plumlee and Bones in this lineup.Gordon-Powell-Hyland three-guard lineup. – 10:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Gordon and Nicolas Batum check in together.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First impressions:

– Hyland dimes Plumlee on a wrap-around

– Plumlee meets Kuminga on fast break and stays vertical, forcing a turnover

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bones subs in for Marcus Morris Sr.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

While the country enjoys overtime in Milwaukee, no fouls have been called in LA, and half the first quarter has already elapsed.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s great for the Phoenix Suns. Obviously, no one else in the West is too happy about it, but if you can get a talent like that, why not.”

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 2/14

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

GSW

Donte DiVincenzo

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Klay Thompson

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

TNT games have been a struggle recently for LA Clippers this season.

They’re 3-3 overall, but the 3 wins were against Lakers (x2) and comeback win at Dame-less Portland.

The losses: blowout in Denver, loss to 76ers, blown lead in Milwaukee.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Warriors quite shorthanded on 2nd night of b2b against full Clippers squad.

Poole/Thompson/DiVincenzo/Green/Looney starting.

Reserves:

– Ty Jerome

– Moses Moody

– Anthony Lamb

– Jonathan Kuminga/Patrick Baldwin Jr.

– JaMychal Green

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 12 starts this season.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr to reporters in LA on Andrew Wiggins being out tonight: “He’s fine. Just personal reasons.”

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors starters tonight:

Poole

Donte

Klay

Draymond

Looney

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins (out for personal reasons) is “fine” and will return to the starting lineup when play resumes following the All-Star break.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight at Clippers

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bones Hyland is tonight’s backup point guard.

Norm 6Man

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sounds like this week going into break and next week coming out out of break will be relatively static as far as Clippers lineups (possibly roster) goes.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers will start their usual 5 tonight vs. Golden State:

Mann

George

Kawhi

Morris

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Recapping the Gary Payton II saga, the trade deadline and the Super Bowl: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

BJ Boston @bboston_

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New story: James Wiseman is ready to embrace everything that comes with being a member of the

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Some matchup rankings headed into Warriors at LA for Tuesday night.

The Warriors are a 3-point or bust offense, and the Clippers have been roasted from 3 for 2 weeks. Warriors pass it a lot, but that creates turnover chances.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson hasn’t played a complete back-to-back set since April 2019. That’s expected to change tonight.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson isn’t on the injury report. Looks like he’ll play his first back-to-back since April 4th and 5th in 2019.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

All signs point to Klay Thompson being good to go tonight, the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the first time he’s played on consecutive nights in four years.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson is not on the Warriors’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Clippers. He’s good to go to play in his first set of back-to-back games since April 2019.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

