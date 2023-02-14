Warriors vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $6,623,129 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $6,184,227 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

