Live stream: Wizards 59, Blazers 52

The Washington Wizards (26-30) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-29) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023
Washington Wizards 59, Portland Trail Blazers 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 59-52 lead over the Blazers into halftime. Kuzma is hot with 21 pts and the Wiz are 8-15 3PT, but 11 TOs have allowed Portland to stick around. – 11:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 59, Portland 52
Wiz are shooting 60.5% fg and have eighth three’s, but 11 turnovers and defensive rebounding is dragging them down.
Kuzma has 21p in 17 mins in his first game back. Porzingis has 15[
Lillard has 19p – 11:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Blazers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 59
#RIPCITY 52
Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 21 (4/6 3PT), Kristaps Porzingis has 15 on (6/8). – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 59, Blazers 52: halftime. 19 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Given the disparate shooting percentages, the Wizards should be leading the Blazers by more than 59-52 at halftime. But the Wizards’ have struggled on their defensive board and have allowed 10 second-chance points. – 11:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
‘Tisse to the skyyy
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/BPHPkgN6Md – 11:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 @Kyle Kuzma in the first half:
🔹 21 PTS
🔹 5 REB
🔹 4-6 3PT
🔹 8-13 FG
🔹 1 AST pic.twitter.com/MwKmKDAoCB – 11:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Another hot shooting night for the Wizards, who are shooting 62 percent from the field and 8 for 14 from three-point range (57 percent). Washington leads Portland 55-46 with 2:19 remaining in the second quarter. – 11:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
DUNKS BY D.O.L.L.A.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/a3agjz7wDh – 10:53 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kyle Kuzma does not look like he’s missed the last four games following an ankle sprain. Kuzma has been dynamic attacking the basket and accurate beyond the arc, giving him a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting midway through the second quarter. – 10:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
In his 1st game back from an ankle injury, Kyle Kuzma missed his 1st three shots but then made six straight. He has 18 pts already in just 12 min. on 4-6 3PT. pic.twitter.com/QObpZdQbWk – 10:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
4 from deep already from @Kyle Kuzma 👌
yep, he’s back. pic.twitter.com/egjG2NZMTg – 10:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
My guy Taj Gibson, still playing rotation minutes in the NBA in 2023. – 10:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija has a conversation with official Justin Van Duyne during the first quarter timeout that seemingly left Deni displeased pic.twitter.com/g2LU6zM0yf – 10:46 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kyle Kuzma is looking great coming off the injury, and he’s ballin. The Washington Wizards missed his versatility/playmaking. – 10:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
time after time ⌚️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xEhSYim63w – 10:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Q1 is in the books 📚
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/FCB262pdDt – 10:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 31-27 Wizards over the Blazers after one. Porzingis scored 11 of the Wizards’ first 13 pts. Damian Lillard has 14 pts already. – 10:41 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Portland Trailblazers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 31
#RipCity 27
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 11, Kyle Kuzma has 9.
Dame Lillard 14. – 10:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards lead 31-27 after one despite a couple of incredible shots from Lillard, including a long-range first-quarter buzzer beater.
Porzingis has 11p. Lillard has 14 – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 31, Blazers 27: end of first quarter. 14 points, 2 rebounds for @Dame_Lillard. 5 points for Cam Reddish. POR shooting 39 percent, WAS 55 percent. – 10:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma feeling himself after knocking down a 30-foot 3-pointer that he launches from 28-feet with 5 seconds left in the first quarter, which is good, but allows Damian Lillard to drain a 35-footer after making a 32-footer in the last minute – 10:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the start of the second quarter, the Wizards lead the Trail Blazers 31-27. Dame Lillard has 14 of Portland’s points. Kristaps Porziņģis has 11 points, and Kyle Kuzma has nine. – 10:40 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Second consecutive night Damian Lillard has beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3 from 40-plus feet. Wizards still up 31-27 after one. – 10:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe facts from a Jumbotron segment:
Secret talent: Playing Call of Duty
Pet peeves: “I don’t really have any pet peeves, honestly.”
Last TV show binged: Vampire Diaries – 10:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ defensive rebounding has deteriorated as the season has progressed — to the point where they’re now above-average instead of top 10. An illustration of the slide: Portland’s Drew Eubanks just collected three offensive boards on a single trip down the floor. – 10:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
another day, another drew block 🙂
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/EHVr9cuCet – 10:24 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld’s seen enough. He calls timeout after the Wizards give up four turnovers in five minutes and allow 3 o-boards before Lillard hits a three. – 10:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This is a rare play from Kristaps Porzingis: a corner 3. Only 4.9% of his 3PT attempts this season come from the corners. Only 6.3% of his career 3PAs have been corner 3s. He takes plenty of 3s, but almost exclusively from above the break. pic.twitter.com/F9dJ2xcjnQ – 10:21 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Zone for the Blazers to start tonight’s game against the Wizards. It’s the second of a back-to-back for both teams, albeit with no travel for Portland. – 10:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wizards are wearing their Gilbert Arenas/Caron Butler/Antawn Jamison-era throwbacks – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Some real Sharpe graphics on our Next Gen broadcast.
More from @JezData and the rest of the team during Blazers-Wizards now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. pic.twitter.com/Ma11AldIE5 – 10:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks catching up with Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, and Anthony Gill before Wizards-Blazers tipoff
I think Brad was roasting his kicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/10au7UiHq7 – 10:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin, Jody Allen and Chauncey Billups honoring Damian Lillard for his seventh career All-Star appearance. pic.twitter.com/2SeoNt3AGy – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
TNT games have been a struggle recently for LA Clippers this season.
They’re 3-3 overall, but the 3 wins were against Lakers (x2) and comeback win at Dame-less Portland.
The losses: blowout in Denver, loss to 76ers, blown lead in Milwaukee.
FWIW, they’re 2-3 on ESPN – 9:43 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
I couldn’t be more proud of this young man’s journey. Big time news anchor now in Seattle flew down to Portland to come see me. Proud of you @BrianJacksonTV. Keep striving ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tMgvxphPDJ – 9:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
another night of late night hoops coming 🆙
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/PWPNLJQvNL – 9:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with lots of fans in Portland who he treated to selfies and autographs after warmups pic.twitter.com/VZaB254ThC – 9:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A Daniel Gafford tradition like none other, wraps up his pre-game warmups with a lob from a young fan pic.twitter.com/1O99Riztdq – 9:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
live, laugh, love these fits pic.twitter.com/2P6IlkXAmV – 8:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a little drip in the Pacific Northwest seems fitting 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iPa0gNIoAF – 8:46 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard greets a young fan at the Moda Center.
He posed for photos and signed the youngster’s shirt. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/zKF920ilJI – 8:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 8:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Jusuf Nurkic is “coming around.” The team ruled him out until after the All-Star break but Billups is happy with where he’s at physically and hopes to get him back soon. – 8:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
No Shaedon Sharpe at the dunk contest is the dumbest thing ever. Seriously what the hell are we doing? – 8:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Portland📍
The Wizards are back healthy as Kyle Kuzma returns in the penultimate game before the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/hwn7sIgVAK – 8:10 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘@Dame_Lillard and @AnferneeSimons will both participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.
Ant will be seeking to become the first-ever winner of the 3-point and slam dunk contests.
#RipCity – 8:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Matisse Thybulle all smiles after impressive Trail Blazers debut: ‘I feel grounded here’
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 8:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
💌 Roses are red, violets are blue…
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zqerOXrdX4 – 7:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 qualified players in Offensive Rating on NBA.com (>15 mpg, >20 games):
1. Jokić – 124.9*
2. Gordon – 124.0*
3. KCP – 122.9*
4. MPJ – 122.8*
5. Dame – 120.6
6. Murray – 120.1*
7. Booker – 119.9
8. Huerter – 119.7
9. Powell – 119.5
10. Sabonis – 119.3 – 7:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Monte ➡️ Gaff x2
a combo @NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/mCEjm4a4Nr – 7:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rip City range in SLC 🎯
#RipCity | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0RV5249qse – 7:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
How the rest of the season unfolds will certainly set this summer’s stage for activity across the NBA. @Jake Fischer with notes on:
🔘 The Mavs’ Kyrie experiment
🔘 Next steps for the Nets
🔘 Jerami Grant’s next contract
More ➡️ https://t.co/ra6DkxBMFU pic.twitter.com/6REy9MKLOO – 7:08 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Coach K attending his first Duke game tonight since retiring. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who was on K’s staff from 1987-95, making last appearance at Cameron as Irish head coach.
Brey told me yesterday he still wants to coach. pic.twitter.com/ZwNmHd6owh – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
One of the best in-game atmospheres in the NBA is right here in Portland’s Moda Center (formerly known as the Rose Garden), where the Wizards will face the Trail Blazers tonight. Here are looks inside the arena and outside: pic.twitter.com/RScVaZDz8C – 6:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The debut of @Matisse Thybulle and looking forward to @NBAAllStar weekend on the 24th edition of The Brief Case bit.ly/40YFBis – 6:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The 2023 Nike Hoop Summit will be April 8 at in Portland. The annual basketball event features both a men’s and the inaugural women’s game with the top American high school athletes facing off against World Teams of top international players 19-and-younger. – 6:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors’ four-team trade surrounding Gary Payton II and the Trail Blazers has taken another step. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/12/rep… – 6:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
new threads lookin’ nice 🔥😮💨
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/f9jnLmj710 – 5:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
new threads lookin’ nice 🔥😮💨
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rXGdmZ0Jtw – 5:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report vs. Portland 👇
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/KdMFQCUGbl – 5:36 PM
Tonight’s injury report vs. Portland 👇
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is available tonight in Portland after missing four games with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announced. Second night for a back-to-back for the Wiz. – 5:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have said Kyle Kuzma will be available to play tonight in Portland after he missed the last four games because of a sprained left ankle. – 4:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma will return tonight against the Blazers, the Wizards announced. – 4:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 2/14 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. WAS:
OUT
Badji (L Knee Soreness)
Grant (Concussion Protocol)
Nurkic (L Calf Strain)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) – 4:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins tallied a team-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to a comeback win over the Wizards, 135-126. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
