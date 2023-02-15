Anfernee Simons in jeopardy of missing Three-Point Contest

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) left the arena on crutches last night, putting his availability in jeopardy for this weekend’s 3-Point Contest in SLC, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I just asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he would consider replacing Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. It’s a hard no. KCP’s going to Cabo. – 8:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) left the arena on crutches last night, putting his availability in jeopardy for this weekend’s 3-Point Contest in SLC, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
SportsBetting has Tyler Herro has a 3-point contest longshot:
Buddy Hield +400
Damian Lillard +450
Jayson Tatum +500
Lauri Markkanen +500
Anfernee Simons +525
Kevin Huerter +600
Tyler Herro +600
Tyrese Haliburton +600 – 9:26 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said X-rays on Anfernee Simons’ sprained ankle were negative. But he added that it “didn’t look awesome.” – 12:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons x-rays were negative, waiting on further results. “It didn’t look awesome, though.” – 12:39 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 126, Blazers 101: FINAL. 39 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points for Cam Reddish. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. Now nine days off before the start of the stretch run. – 12:30 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Anfernee Simons is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 12:11 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 97, Blazers 74: end of third quarter. 23 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons, who is back in the locker room after a nasty ankle/foot sprain. 15 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anfernee Simons lands on Kyle Kuzma’s foot and badly turns his right ankle, putting no weight on it as he is helped off the floor by inactive Jusuf Nurkic – 11:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Portland’s Anfernee Simons is being helped off the court. Simons isn’t putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 59, Blazers 52: halftime. 19 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:06 PM
Chris Haynes: Simons will have an MRI on his ankle Thursday morning. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Anfernee Simons was helped off the court after an apparent leg injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/C7x4R1SZLt -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 15, 2023