Ben Simmons on role with Nets: 'No idea'

Simmons says he has “no idea” what his role will be moving forward with this new-look team. “Everything’s been changing all year, so it’s hard to really understand what’s going on, but hopefully we find some rhythm and consistency,” he said after shootaround Monday morning. “It’s different. It’s a different experience (coming off the bench). So whatever the team needs from us to win, I’m willing to do that.”
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Jacque Vaughn making a mistake not playing Ben Simmons more?
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson try to make sense of the Ben Simmons situation in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/e8UU5D0B1L – 10:00 AM
Is Jacque Vaughn making a mistake not playing Ben Simmons more?
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson try to make sense of the Ben Simmons situation in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/e8UU5D0B1L – 10:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, getting started now with @TheBoxAndOne_.
A Big Picture look at the 2023 NBA Draft, post-trade deadline and post-Super Bowl.
Plus, some thoughts on Ben Simmons and where he goes with Brooklyn.
youtube.com/live/V7KdzjatG… – 7:26 PM
Okay, getting started now with @TheBoxAndOne_.
A Big Picture look at the 2023 NBA Draft, post-trade deadline and post-Super Bowl.
Plus, some thoughts on Ben Simmons and where he goes with Brooklyn.
youtube.com/live/V7KdzjatG… – 7:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@ZachLowe_NBA has “reached a point of empathy” for Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/kgXo1CMILw – 3:53 PM
.@ZachLowe_NBA has “reached a point of empathy” for Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/kgXo1CMILw – 3:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons has seen his minutes slashed amid a move to the bench since returning from injury.
And with KD and Kyrie out the door, both Simmons and Jacque Vaughn are unsure of where he fits with the new-look Nets moving forward. Full Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-brooklyn-… – 1:50 PM
Ben Simmons has seen his minutes slashed amid a move to the bench since returning from injury.
And with KD and Kyrie out the door, both Simmons and Jacque Vaughn are unsure of where he fits with the new-look Nets moving forward. Full Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-brooklyn-… – 1:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Nets expected to gauge Ben Simmons’ trade value this summer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:49 PM
NBA rumors: Nets expected to gauge Ben Simmons’ trade value this summer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are widely expected to “gauge what trade market could materialize” for Ben Simmons after the season per @JakeLFischer.
“What becomes of Simmons and the final 2 years and nearly $80M remaining on his contract after this season is another dynamic to monitor in Brooklyn.” – 11:40 AM
The Nets are widely expected to “gauge what trade market could materialize” for Ben Simmons after the season per @JakeLFischer.
“What becomes of Simmons and the final 2 years and nearly $80M remaining on his contract after this season is another dynamic to monitor in Brooklyn.” – 11:40 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “You put another big next to Ben, then you’ve gotta figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put another playmaker next to Ben, then you’ve gotta figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball.” More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:39 AM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “You put another big next to Ben, then you’ve gotta figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put another playmaker next to Ben, then you’ve gotta figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball.” More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:39 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Ben Simmons passes up open look at basket (again) as playing time continues to dwindle nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 7:31 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Ben Simmons passes up open look at basket (again) as playing time continues to dwindle nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 7:31 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After Ben Simmons played just 13 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Knicks, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explained why it will be challenging to get Simmons more involved moving forward.
“It’s going to be some work that we have to do.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:31 AM
New ESPN story: After Ben Simmons played just 13 minutes off the bench in a loss to the Knicks, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explained why it will be challenging to get Simmons more involved moving forward.
“It’s going to be some work that we have to do.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:31 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons continues to see minutes cut by #Nets: ‘Different experience’ nypost.com/2023/02/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 12:05 AM
Ben Simmons continues to see minutes cut by #Nets: ‘Different experience’ nypost.com/2023/02/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 12:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on the rotation with Ben Simmons:
‘It’s gonna be some work that we have to do… You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. If you put a playmaker next to him, then you have to figure out what Ben looks like without… – 10:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn on the rotation with Ben Simmons:
‘It’s gonna be some work that we have to do… You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. If you put a playmaker next to him, then you have to figure out what Ben looks like without… – 10:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn’s entire, and very interesting, answer on the challenges ahead for Brooklyn in trying to figure out how best ways to use Ben Simmons moving forward. pic.twitter.com/AcD1zzY9BH – 10:46 PM
Jacque Vaughn’s entire, and very interesting, answer on the challenges ahead for Brooklyn in trying to figure out how best ways to use Ben Simmons moving forward. pic.twitter.com/AcD1zzY9BH – 10:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons played 13 minutes Monday. I asked Jacque Vaughn if his decreasing minutes will continue barring a change in production:
“Overall, what we want from each guy is to give everything, every ounce that they have every game… Trying to figure out what lineup fits around… – 10:45 PM
Ben Simmons played 13 minutes Monday. I asked Jacque Vaughn if his decreasing minutes will continue barring a change in production:
“Overall, what we want from each guy is to give everything, every ounce that they have every game… Trying to figure out what lineup fits around… – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons played 13 minutes tonight — his second lowest minutes total of the season. Jacque Vaughn just gave a long answer when asked about the challenges of playing Simmons, and said it’s going to be a work in progress to find lineups that make sense for him to fit into. – 10:19 PM
Ben Simmons played 13 minutes tonight — his second lowest minutes total of the season. Jacque Vaughn just gave a long answer when asked about the challenges of playing Simmons, and said it’s going to be a work in progress to find lineups that make sense for him to fit into. – 10:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My pregame article centered on the uncertainty of Ben Simmons’ role with comments from both him and Jacque Vaughn on his reduced minutes.
The trend has continued tonight. And Simmons has done little to prove it shouldn’t moving forward.
Full story: https://t.co/9mQRssSShD pic.twitter.com/KgZMrUzqcE – 9:48 PM
My pregame article centered on the uncertainty of Ben Simmons’ role with comments from both him and Jacque Vaughn on his reduced minutes.
The trend has continued tonight. And Simmons has done little to prove it shouldn’t moving forward.
Full story: https://t.co/9mQRssSShD pic.twitter.com/KgZMrUzqcE – 9:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My pregame article centered on the uncertainty of Ben Simmons’ role with comments from both him and Jacque Vaughn on his reduced minutes.
The trend has continued tonight. And Simmons has done little to prove it shouldn’t continue.
Read: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 9:44 PM
My pregame article centered on the uncertainty of Ben Simmons’ role with comments from both him and Jacque Vaughn on his reduced minutes.
The trend has continued tonight. And Simmons has done little to prove it shouldn’t continue.
Read: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 9:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is borderline unplayable. Complete detriment to the team right now. – 9:38 PM
Ben Simmons is borderline unplayable. Complete detriment to the team right now. – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons’s role reduction continues. Just eight minutes so far, has not seen time in the 3rd. – 9:14 PM
Ben Simmons’s role reduction continues. Just eight minutes so far, has not seen time in the 3rd. – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons getting boos from the MSG crowd. What he do to y’all? – 7:57 PM
Ben Simmons getting boos from the MSG crowd. What he do to y’all? – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked about the conversations he’s had with Ben Simmons regarding his reduced 4th quarter minutes: pic.twitter.com/7HYsYXhy4N – 6:25 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked about the conversations he’s had with Ben Simmons regarding his reduced 4th quarter minutes: pic.twitter.com/7HYsYXhy4N – 6:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
“It’s a little frustrating … but that’s what it is at this point.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:47 PM
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
“It’s a little frustrating … but that’s what it is at this point.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his 4th quarter minutes: “It’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency; but that’s what it is at this point right now. Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it.” – 11:46 AM
Ben Simmons on his 4th quarter minutes: “It’s a little frustrating trying to find some rhythm and consistency; but that’s what it is at this point right now. Guys have been in and out due to injuries, trades, so there’s been a lot of different things that play factors into it.” – 11:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on the new-look #Nets: “We’ve got a lot of guys that are happy to be here and just want to play and win. So they compete. So it’s good; it’s good energy here.” – 11:38 AM
Ben Simmons on the new-look #Nets: “We’ve got a lot of guys that are happy to be here and just want to play and win. So they compete. So it’s good; it’s good energy here.” – 11:38 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
From Joel Embiid’s heroics, the Sixers’ main issue defensively, and the strangeness of seeing this Ben Simmons, here are ten observations from the Sixers’ wins over New York and Brooklyn: theathletic.com/4186640/2023/0… – 10:21 AM
From Joel Embiid’s heroics, the Sixers’ main issue defensively, and the strangeness of seeing this Ben Simmons, here are ten observations from the Sixers’ wins over New York and Brooklyn: theathletic.com/4186640/2023/0… – 10:21 AM
More on this storyline
And sources told The Post that Durant personally spoke with the upper echelons of 76ers management amid the Harden-Ben Simmons trade talks. While Harden’s time in Brooklyn had clearly run it’s course, many around the league would say the trade return is the problem. “It wasn’t the first Harden trade that was the problem; it was the second,” the Eastern Conference GM said. “Taking back Simmons was the killer.” -via New York Post / February 15, 2023
Simmons said his back and knee aren’t currently giving him issues. He underwent an offseason back procedure, which he says had compensatory implications on his left knee. He has missed two different stretches of games due to the left knee — first a four-game absence due a lateral left calf strain, then another four games due to a subsequent bout with knee soreness — with both stretches coming after playing in both games of a back-to-back. -via New York Daily News / February 15, 2023
What becomes of Simmons and the final two years and nearly $80 million remaining on his contract after this season is of course another dynamic to monitor in Brooklyn. The Nets are widely expected to gauge what trade market could materialize for Simmons after his disappointing campaign comes to a close. The three-time All-Star is still far from the form he exhibited during his best days in Philadelphia. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2023