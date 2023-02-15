Live stream: Bulls 4, Pacers 3

The Chicago Bulls (26-31) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-34) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Chicago Bulls 4, Indiana Pacers 3 (Q1 09:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell guarding LaVine, Haliburton on Ayo, Hield on Caruso, Nesmith on Williams, Turner on Vucevic. – 7:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
before tip, we recognized our 2023 #NBAAllStar weekend participants with custom posters.🤩
drop some love to help wish Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard good luck in Utah. pic.twitter.com/l5oSRqxOyx – 7:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Ayo Dosunmu hits a floater and the Bulls are on the board first. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Ball State basketball coach Michael Lewis was the designated person to Rev It Up.
Pacers assistant Ronald Nored, who had Lewis as an assistant coach at Butler, ran over to see him briefly before tip-off. – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers front office with the four players involved at All-Star weekend — set for this weekend in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/eFcK0GBSzp – 7:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Story on Jordan Nwora and George Hill’s debuts for the Pacers: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fewest points per minute this season (minimum 1,000 minutes):
.13 — PJ Tucker
.23 — Reggie Bullock, Alex Caruso
.24 — Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/jRk35LAGvn – 6:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from Indiana ! Paging @AlyssaBergamini … @34billy42 @richwyatt_ @Chicago Bulls ball @Indiana Pacers @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 5:45 pre ! I love my job! pic.twitter.com/7s66KcE3gr – 6:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers with a starting lineup switch-up. T.J. McConnell in for Andrew Nembhard. Rest is Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. – 6:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell joins the starting lineup tonight vs the Bulls.
Usual starter Andrew Nembhard to the bench. – 6:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Chicago:
Myles Turner – Available (sore lower back)
Daniel Theis – Out (right thumb sprain)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/bl4uNyP8Cg – 6:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from Indiana ! Paging @AlyssaBergamini … @34billy42 @richwyatt_ @Chicago Bulls ball @Pacers @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 5:45 pre ! I love my job! – 6:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC getting the start tonight in Indiana.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JnuQFvy10R – 6:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I broke down how the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline will impact the 2023 NBA Draft.
-Differing strategies of Jazz/Raptors
-Houston’s pick swap bet for Eric Gordon
-The Portland/Chicago Future Pick Conundrum
-Why did ALL THOSE 2ND ROUND PICKS get traded?
-More!
theathletic.com/4189849/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Player status updates tonight in Indy:
Alex Caruso = Available
DeMar DeRozan = Out (Right Quad)
Derrick Jones Jr. = Out (Left Adductor)
Goran Dragic = Out (Left Knee Soreness)
Carlik Jones is also available tonight. pic.twitter.com/XfMlUJ95he – 6:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Courtney Williams and Izzy Harrison on an introductory presser for the Sky now.
Courtney on the pressure of replacing Candace, Sloot, et al: “I don’t feel no pressure. We all tie our shoes up the same way. I’m a star too. Izzy’s a star too. We’re gonna become Chicago stars too.” – 6:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle had a comical response when asked if he’s surprised no one has ever tried to change Tyrese Haliburton’s shot.
“No,” he said. “Shooting the basketball is an art. And if you come across a guy like Haliburton…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/OVzju… – 5:55 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
A los 82 años, se nos fue Raquel Tejada (Welch). Llamaba la atención por su atractivo, pero lo que me hizo fijarme en ella es que la oriunda de Chicago era de ascendencia boliviana. Una hispana que sobresalió en una época con escasos ejemplos de triunfos profesionales. QEPD. pic.twitter.com/vfebkMDpa8 – 5:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is good to go for tonight. Goran Dragić is out.
Carlik Jones also joins Marko Simonović on the active list in Indiana. – 5:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showing off the threads.
Oshae Brissett is reppin’ Tyrese Haliburton’s All-Star jersey. pic.twitter.com/CBpOBOTZgQ – 5:45 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will play tonight, but Goran Dragic is out. – 5:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Haliburton’s shot: “When you have a player like him who shoots like he does, you leave him the (expletive) alone.” – 5:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says he thinks both Hield and Haliburton shoot in a way that works for the 3-point competition. – 5:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner will play and Daniel Theis is out, Rick Carlisle says. – 5:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s get the party started!
we asked our guys what song they are using to get the party going.🎵 pic.twitter.com/G0Z4m0Dirn – 5:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The hardest working man in show biz the great @richwyatt_ @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy joining us tonight here in Indiana – THE best engineer on the planet ! pic.twitter.com/ddTD64RYIn – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s get the party started!
we asked our guys what song they’re using to get the party going.🎵 pic.twitter.com/NgtZgkF91z – 5:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner, listed as questionable with a sore back, getting loose ahead of Pacers-Bulls: pic.twitter.com/rbDrCxQplV – 5:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Out at Gainbridge for the Pacers’ last game before the All-Star break. Myles Turner (lower back soreness) and Daniel Theis (right thumb sprain) are both questionable. DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) among several out for the Bulls. – 4:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers on why he thinks the Mike Conley addition will make KAT’s eventual reintegration “clean” — and why he thinks the Conley-for-Russell swap could play out like the Haliburton-for-Sabonis swap a year ago. pic.twitter.com/n6m5hPaWu4 – 3:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“We’re just getting stagnant.”
The Bulls offense has gone into free-fall over this four-game losing streak.
Without the injured DeMar DeRozan, they need to find a new spark. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Reunited and it feels so good.”🎶
take a behind the scenes look at George Hill and Jordan Nwora’s mini media day.🎬 pic.twitter.com/tEQToOthUw – 2:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
on this edition of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ analyze where the team stands at the All-Star break. they also preview the players headed to Salt Lake City, and do their own All-Star Game draft.
🎧: https://t.co/tL9Gnm6mcD pic.twitter.com/k8QQLACKSO – 1:14 PM
