Bulls vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,794,030 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,034,289 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 670 The Score
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!