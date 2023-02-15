Live stream: Cavaliers 0, 76ers 0

February 15, 2023

By |

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) at Wells Fargo Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate of Pennsylvania, and the Council of the City of Philadelphia made sure to show my GPop some love to too 💯🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/PtOPCr7V4m7:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available, as expected, as is PJ Tucker, and that they are going with their usual starting five for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Should be a fun one between the No. 3 and 4 teams in the East. – 7:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are in tonight for the Sixers.
Harden-Melton-Harris-Tucker-Embiid to start vs. the Cavs. – 7:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are both available tonight against Cleveland. – 7:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker will both play tonight against the Cavs. – 7:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is in. Regular starters today vs. the Cavs. #Sixers7:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Harden
Melton
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 7:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid and Tucker both available tonight. Usual starters – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
 
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
 
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/m37sfwhYyA7:02 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are both available to play tonight for the Sixers against the Cavaliers – 7:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for the final game before the All-Star break here tonight in Philly: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s first five💥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/F2wktmmD9R6:58 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
spring sixers. ☀️🌸
@CocaCola pic.twitter.com/c1jm4f6Cga6:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Fewest points per minute this season (minimum 1,000 minutes):
.13 — PJ Tucker
.23 — Reggie Bullock, Alex Caruso
.24 — Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/jRk35LAGvn6:49 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
JB Bickerstaff says Danny Green’s “information” on what it means to guard the best players and play in the biggest games will be a huge benefit to a young Cavaliers team that’s pushing toward the playoffs. – 6:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
one year ago today…
@James Harden walked onto the court as a 76er ‼️ pic.twitter.com/q3cu3F0Dvk5:54 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back to work💼
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mrdVfFkRao5:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he’s really happy to see Danny Green back on an NBA court after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s playoffs with Philadelphia. – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon gives Philadelphia a bigger option to throw at teams as a backup center in comparison to Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. Says Cleveland is the kind of opponent he could be useful against. – 5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says that Dewayne Dedmon will now join the backup center rotation with Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. He likes having the size option with Dedmon. #Sixers5:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
If you want to compare the Rockets and Thunder compare the returns from the Paul George and James Harden trades. OKC got an All Star and a lot of draft equity for George, while the Rockets went exclusively with draft equity for Harden – 5:29 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
During his playing career @Luc Richard Mbah a Moute used to host camps in Cameroon to help discover and develop players. Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid both came through his camps. Now he’s joined CAA as a player agent with a focus on Africa. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big game in Philly tonight. 🍿
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow4:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
for the next generation. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/82Z0CK48vP3:27 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/vesxc6icFZ2:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM

