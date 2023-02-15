Live stream: Cavaliers 0, 76ers 0

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate of Pennsylvania, and the Council of the City of Philadelphia made sure to show my GPop some love to too 💯🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/PtOPCr7V4m – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available, as expected, as is PJ Tucker, and that they are going with their usual starting five for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Should be a fun one between the No. 3 and 4 teams in the East. – 7:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are in tonight for the Sixers.
Harden-Melton-Harris-Tucker-Embiid to start vs. the Cavs. – 7:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are both available tonight against Cleveland. – 7:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker will both play tonight against the Cavs. – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/m37sfwhYyA – 7:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker are both available to play tonight for the Sixers against the Cavaliers – 7:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for the final game before the All-Star break here tonight in Philly: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fewest points per minute this season (minimum 1,000 minutes):
.13 — PJ Tucker
.23 — Reggie Bullock, Alex Caruso
.24 — Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/jRk35LAGvn – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
JB Bickerstaff says Danny Green’s “information” on what it means to guard the best players and play in the biggest games will be a huge benefit to a young Cavaliers team that’s pushing toward the playoffs. – 6:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
one year ago today…
@James Harden walked onto the court as a 76er ‼️ pic.twitter.com/q3cu3F0Dvk – 5:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back to work💼
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mrdVfFkRao – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he’s really happy to see Danny Green back on an NBA court after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s playoffs with Philadelphia. – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon gives Philadelphia a bigger option to throw at teams as a backup center in comparison to Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. Says Cleveland is the kind of opponent he could be useful against. – 5:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
During his playing career @Luc Richard Mbah a Moute used to host camps in Cameroon to help discover and develop players. Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid both came through his camps. Now he’s joined CAA as a player agent with a focus on Africa. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
for the next generation. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/82Z0CK48vP – 3:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/vesxc6icFZ – 2:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
