Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,960,808 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,054,322 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
