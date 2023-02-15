D'Angelo Russell and Lakers have interest in extension?

Talkin’ NBA: Woj: “D’Angelo Russell & Lakers have mutual interest in contract extension.” #LakeShow
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Dugat @mdug
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Blazers 101, Lakers 79
The Blazers are 22-for-41 on 3s (53.7%) — an incredible shooting display. Anthony Davis has 17 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks. D’Angelo Russell has 16 points and 4 assists. Troy Brown Jr. has 13 points. – 11:44 PM
Third quarter: Blazers 101, Lakers 79
The Blazers are 22-for-41 on 3s (53.7%) — an incredible shooting display. Anthony Davis has 17 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocks. D’Angelo Russell has 16 points and 4 assists. Troy Brown Jr. has 13 points. – 11:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Blazers 34, Lakers 19
A disastrous end to the first for the Lakers, who were outscored 20-3 over the final 4:17. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 6 rebounds. Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell each have 4 points. The bench is a combined 1-for-6 for 3 points. – 10:35 PM
First quarter: Blazers 34, Lakers 19
A disastrous end to the first for the Lakers, who were outscored 20-3 over the final 4:17. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 6 rebounds. Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell each have 4 points. The bench is a combined 1-for-6 for 3 points. – 10:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves needed *a guard* who could activate Gobert on offense — which was on Ant just as much as it was on DLo (honestly, more on Ant) — it couldn’t just be the power forwards (KAT and Anderson). The Conley addition is providing that guard. – 10:05 PM
The Wolves needed *a guard* who could activate Gobert on offense — which was on Ant just as much as it was on DLo (honestly, more on Ant) — it couldn’t just be the power forwards (KAT and Anderson). The Conley addition is providing that guard. – 10:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“DLo did a good job. He was talking to everybody.”
On D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers debut, his second chance in LA, the Lakers’ free-agency gamble, fitting in around LeBron and AD, and more: theathletic.com/4183500/2023/0… – 2:16 PM
“DLo did a good job. He was talking to everybody.”
On D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers debut, his second chance in LA, the Lakers’ free-agency gamble, fitting in around LeBron and AD, and more: theathletic.com/4183500/2023/0… – 2:16 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: D’Angelo Russell with a postgame reality check: “Knowing that we have every excuse in the world to use, are we going to use it or are we going to just kind of go out there and try to make something happen? … It’s not going to happen right away. As much as everybody are Laker… -via Twitter @mcten / February 14, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham says he will continue to start both his point guards, Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell, together in the backcourt for the foreseeable future. “Their games really complement each other,” Ham said. “They’re not the same exact player. They’re different types of players.” -via Twitter @mcten / February 13, 2023