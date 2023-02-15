Darvin Ham: 'No more time, no more games to waste'

Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on the urgency for tonight’s game vs. NOP: “No more time, no more games to waste. We need to realize we’re still in the position to make something happen, we just need to go out and do it. We can’t keep talking about it.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham is hopeful that the Lakers will have LeBron James available for the Pelicans tonight; that will be decided officially after LeBron goes through his warm up. – 8:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he hasn’t determined who would be the lead PG reserve with Westbrook traded. But Darvin joked he’ll have a few surprises of his sleeve – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I asked Darvin Ham who he envisions replacing Russell Westbrook as the leader/primary ballhandler of the bench unit now that LeBron is likely back.
He said he has “a few tricks up his sleeve” and that we’ll be surprised when the starters are announced. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on the urgency for tonight’s game vs. NOP: “No more time, no more games to waste. We need to realize we’re still in the position to make something happen, we just need to go out and do it. We can’t keep talking about it.” – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham: “We have no more time, no more days, no more games to waste” – 8:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is a game-time decision and will go through his pregame workout before deciding if he’ll play.
Is Ham hopeful James will play?
“Definitely. Definitely.” – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he feels “hopeful” that LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. But LeBron will complete pre-game workout first – 8:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says he will continue to start both his point guards, Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell, together in the backcourt for the foreseeable future. “Their games really complement each other,” Ham said. “They’re not the same exact player. They’re different types of of… – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No LeBron tonight, but Darvin Ham is hopeful that he will be able to play on Wednesday against New Orleans. – 8:28 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said LeBron James should be available for Lakers vs New Orleans on Wednesday – 8:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says “in all likelihood” LeBron James should play Wednesday in the Lakers final game before the All-Star break. – 8:27 PM
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said he doesn’t believe the NBA season should be shortened but he thinks the NBA should instead implement a bye week similar to the NFL. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 15, 2023
Rob Perez: When asked if he thought the Blazers were getting an abundance of open looks tonight, Darvin Ham says: “We checked the analytical data at halftime. And, according to that data, our defensive shot quality we would have been #1 in the league.” Full answer here: pic.twitter.com/d5mAl6oSlt -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / February 14, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham says “short of stealing his sneakers,” he’s not sure what his defense could have done to stop Damian Lillard, who was pulling up from 30 feet with ease tonight despite good contests. -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 14, 2023