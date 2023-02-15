Heat vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (32-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) at Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Miami Heat 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Starting for the Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Available off the bench: Bouyea, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson. – 7:27 PM
Starting for the Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Available off the bench: Bouyea, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson. – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Meant to tweet this earlier, but based on Jacque Vaughn’s pregame comments it seems like the Nets are looking for other parts of Cam Thomas to show aside from the scoring to get minutes. – 7:20 PM
Meant to tweet this earlier, but based on Jacque Vaughn’s pregame comments it seems like the Nets are looking for other parts of Cam Thomas to show aside from the scoring to get minutes. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With his 1st rebound tonight, @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball became the second youngest player in @NBA history (21 years, 177 days) to total 1K points, 1K rebounds and 1K assists behind only LeBron James #letsfly – 7:17 PM
With his 1st rebound tonight, @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball became the second youngest player in @NBA history (21 years, 177 days) to total 1K points, 1K rebounds and 1K assists behind only LeBron James #letsfly – 7:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays. One more sleep until the All Star break. Until then, Nets-Heat. Tip is in 30ish. Nets looking to get a win to stay above Miami for the fifth seed. Seth Curry is back and Vaughn has indicated the rotation is getting cut a little. Updates to come. – 7:16 PM
Good evening from Barclays. One more sleep until the All Star break. Until then, Nets-Heat. Tip is in 30ish. Nets looking to get a win to stay above Miami for the fifth seed. Seth Curry is back and Vaughn has indicated the rotation is getting cut a little. Updates to come. – 7:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATNation always shows out in Brooklyn. Who’s coming to the game tonight? – 7:12 PM
#HEATNation always shows out in Brooklyn. Who’s coming to the game tonight? – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Herro and Lowry out, Heat again using starting lineup of Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Nets. – 7:05 PM
With Herro and Lowry out, Heat again using starting lineup of Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Nets. – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out, Heat for second consecutive game starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 7:03 PM
With Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out, Heat for second consecutive game starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oh hi @Dennis Smith 👋
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GyxGrhmv0q – 7:01 PM
Oh hi @Dennis Smith 👋
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GyxGrhmv0q – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami’s process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:
“It’s a fruitful coaching experience. You get better trying to find a solution with expectations that don’t change but a reality that does change a little bit. I know when we… – 7:00 PM
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami’s process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:
“It’s a fruitful coaching experience. You get better trying to find a solution with expectations that don’t change but a reality that does change a little bit. I know when we… – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Wednesday night entertainment is coming 🔜
📍 – 🏡
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 7PM
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vZMJqPE5Le – 6:54 PM
Your Wednesday night entertainment is coming 🔜
📍 – 🏡
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 7PM
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vZMJqPE5Le – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Kai Jones has been upgraded to available.
Terry Rozier (R Hand Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZooPeAj8xE – 6:52 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Kai Jones has been upgraded to available.
Terry Rozier (R Hand Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZooPeAj8xE – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he’ll approach the Three-Point Contest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “For him to be an All-Star, I told him I’m going to follow him soon and we’ll both be All-Stars.” – 6:49 PM
Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he’ll approach the Three-Point Contest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “For him to be an All-Star, I told him I’m going to follow him soon and we’ll both be All-Stars.” – 6:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson was shooting 35% from 3 in his last 10 games before his injury (which was trending up). He got surgery because he said the finger on his shooting hand was bothering him. Really interested to see how the corrective procedure impacts his shooting. – 6:47 PM
Duncan Robinson was shooting 35% from 3 in his last 10 games before his injury (which was trending up). He got surgery because he said the finger on his shooting hand was bothering him. Really interested to see how the corrective procedure impacts his shooting. – 6:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s showtime ✨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ic7CKZqLiZ – 6:39 PM
It’s showtime ✨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ic7CKZqLiZ – 6:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry getting shots up ahead of his return from a five-game absence. pic.twitter.com/klIz63MtOY – 6:38 PM
Seth Curry getting shots up ahead of his return from a five-game absence. pic.twitter.com/klIz63MtOY – 6:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Heat 2 was somehow genuinely everything I wanted from a Heat pre/sequel novel. Neil! Hanna dialogue that you can read perfectly in the Pacino voice! Both immediate aftermath of the end of Heat AND past/future character explorations!
I loved every page. What a great experience. – 6:37 PM
Heat 2 was somehow genuinely everything I wanted from a Heat pre/sequel novel. Neil! Hanna dialogue that you can read perfectly in the Pacino voice! Both immediate aftermath of the end of Heat AND past/future character explorations!
I loved every page. What a great experience. – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. San Antonio:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zu41bI807i – 6:35 PM
Starters for tonight vs. San Antonio:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zu41bI807i – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat is not overly concerned about Tyler Herro taking part in the Three-Point Contest despite missing the last two games with his knee contusion because of non-contact nature of event. – 6:09 PM
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat is not overly concerned about Tyler Herro taking part in the Three-Point Contest despite missing the last two games with his knee contusion because of non-contact nature of event. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms Duncan Robinson has cleared all medical protocols from broken finger. – 6:09 PM
Spoelstra confirms Duncan Robinson has cleared all medical protocols from broken finger. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says the Heat will monitor when it comes to Herro participating in 3-point contest. Has missed these last two with knee contusion. Heat travel party leaves Thursday for Utah. – 6:08 PM
Spoelstra says the Heat will monitor when it comes to Herro participating in 3-point contest. Has missed these last two with knee contusion. Heat travel party leaves Thursday for Utah. – 6:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Yesterday, students from Charlotte Lab Upper School, @Nick Richards & @BryceMcgowens5 celebrated #BlackHistoryMonth through art. They designed basketball hoops using paint & magazines to illustrate what Black culture means to them. 🎨
#CelebrateBlackCulture | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/86pvM54GXk – 6:07 PM
Yesterday, students from Charlotte Lab Upper School, @Nick Richards & @BryceMcgowens5 celebrated #BlackHistoryMonth through art. They designed basketball hoops using paint & magazines to illustrate what Black culture means to them. 🎨
#CelebrateBlackCulture | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/86pvM54GXk – 6:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsBKN INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson is available for tonight’s game vs. the Nets. – 6:02 PM
#MIAvsBKN INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson is available for tonight’s game vs. the Nets. – 6:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t miss @Kelly Oubre in the Fan Shop at 6 PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/j3fagJJjEV – 5:59 PM
Don’t miss @Kelly Oubre in the Fan Shop at 6 PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/j3fagJJjEV – 5:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn: “The iso ball is not a world we can live in like we used to.” #Nets – 5:54 PM
Jacque Vaughn: “The iso ball is not a world we can live in like we used to.” #Nets – 5:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have emerged as the most vocal players in the locker room for the new-look Nets. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have emerged as the most vocal players in the locker room for the new-look Nets. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when speaking on Nets’ rotations:
“Nic Claxton has played more minutes this year than he has the past two years combined. So we have to be smart with this thing if we want him to finish the year strong.” – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn when speaking on Nets’ rotations:
“Nic Claxton has played more minutes this year than he has the past two years combined. So we have to be smart with this thing if we want him to finish the year strong.” – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No minutes restriction tonight on Seth Curry, Jacque Vaughn says. – 5:49 PM
No minutes restriction tonight on Seth Curry, Jacque Vaughn says. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s obviously a change. You look at the positives & the group that we have now, we have a great locker room. All really good dudes. Have played significant roles on other teams, winning teams as well.”
Patty Mills feels good about new-look Nets: sny.tv/articles/patty… – 5:43 PM
“It’s obviously a change. You look at the positives & the group that we have now, we have a great locker room. All really good dudes. Have played significant roles on other teams, winning teams as well.”
Patty Mills feels good about new-look Nets: sny.tv/articles/patty… – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Brooklyn. He has missed the last 20 games after undergoing finger surgery on Jan. 4. – 5:30 PM
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Brooklyn. He has missed the last 20 games after undergoing finger surgery on Jan. 4. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And . . . he’s back. Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) now listed as available tonight for Heat at Nets. – 5:30 PM
And . . . he’s back. Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) now listed as available tonight for Heat at Nets. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bond that endures, ‘autonomy’ to thrive has Heat’s Adebayo, Herro taking flight to All-Star Weekend. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
From earlier — Bond that endures, ‘autonomy’ to thrive has Heat’s Adebayo, Herro taking flight to All-Star Weekend. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry out of mind while out of sight? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry out of mind while out of sight? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joined!
-Big Picture 2023 NBA Draft Look.
-We set the table and look wide-lens at everything on the board
-Then, Ben Simmons and the bummer that is watching him
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
WATCH: https://t.co/cdFlIumCbs pic.twitter.com/H1KnbBY5jS – 4:42 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joined!
-Big Picture 2023 NBA Draft Look.
-We set the table and look wide-lens at everything on the board
-Then, Ben Simmons and the bummer that is watching him
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
WATCH: https://t.co/cdFlIumCbs pic.twitter.com/H1KnbBY5jS – 4:42 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p ET
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/LtOlQvmtBl – 4:33 PM
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p ET
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/LtOlQvmtBl – 4:33 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Stay confident & never stop believing.
@Dorian Finney-Smith + @Spencer Dinwiddie‘s message to the kids. pic.twitter.com/LNiP8gJjh4 – 4:25 PM
Stay confident & never stop believing.
@Dorian Finney-Smith + @Spencer Dinwiddie‘s message to the kids. pic.twitter.com/LNiP8gJjh4 – 4:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Today @OmerYurtseven5 teamed up with local volunteers to collect and distribute donations that are being sent to help with relief efforts in Turkey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/10prPqRn4U – 3:32 PM
Today @OmerYurtseven5 teamed up with local volunteers to collect and distribute donations that are being sent to help with relief efforts in Turkey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/10prPqRn4U – 3:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Catch this match-up at 7 PM ✌️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JoaqCSZYp8 – 3:29 PM
Catch this match-up at 7 PM ✌️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JoaqCSZYp8 – 3:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Mikal is still getting used to things 😂 pic.twitter.com/cYADrAKirs – 2:30 PM
Mikal is still getting used to things 😂 pic.twitter.com/cYADrAKirs – 2:30 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. – 2:20 PM
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. – 2:20 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game. – 2:19 PM
Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game. – 2:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
His father moved east for safety, but challenges still occurred away from the South.
Garrick Amos, our SVP of Ticket, Premium, Sales & Service, shares an experience he had as a young boy growing up in a very segregated Boston.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dPbHH4DJF8 – 1:57 PM
His father moved east for safety, but challenges still occurred away from the South.
Garrick Amos, our SVP of Ticket, Premium, Sales & Service, shares an experience he had as a young boy growing up in a very segregated Boston.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dPbHH4DJF8 – 1:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Helping the next generation grow.
Sights from yesterday’s @NetsAcademy clinic 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WsuvEe8uzB – 1:32 PM
Helping the next generation grow.
Sights from yesterday’s @NetsAcademy clinic 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WsuvEe8uzB – 1:32 PM