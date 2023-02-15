Heat vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (32-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

Miami Heat 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Starting for the Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.

Starting for the Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.

Available off the bench: Bouyea, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson. – 7:27 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Meant to tweet this earlier, but based on Jacque Vaughn's pregame comments it seems like the Nets are looking for other parts of Cam Thomas to show aside from the scoring to get minutes. – 7:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Barclays. One more sleep until the All Star break. Until then, Nets-Heat. Tip is in 30ish. Nets looking to get a win to stay above Miami for the fifth seed. Seth Curry is back and Vaughn has indicated the rotation is getting cut a little. Updates to come. – 7:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Herro and Lowry out, Heat again using starting lineup of Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Nets. – 7:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out, Heat for second consecutive game starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 7:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters for tonight's game vs. Miami:

Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:02 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami’s process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Miami's process when re-tooling after the LeBron-Wade-Bosh big 3 broke up:

"It's a fruitful coaching experience. You get better trying to find a solution with expectations that don't change but a reality that does change a little bit. I know when we… – 7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he'll approach the Three-Point Contest

Herro: "For him to be an All-Star, I told him I'm going to follow him soon and we'll both be All-Stars." – 6:49 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Duncan Robinson was shooting 35% from 3 in his last 10 games before his injury (which was trending up). He got surgery because he said the finger on his shooting hand was bothering him. Really interested to see how the corrective procedure impacts his shooting. – 6:47 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Seth Curry getting shots up ahead of his return from a five-game absence. 6:38 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat is not overly concerned about Tyler Herro taking part in the Three-Point Contest despite missing the last two games with his knee contusion because of non-contact nature of event. – 6:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra confirms Duncan Robinson has cleared all medical protocols from broken finger. – 6:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says the Heat will monitor when it comes to Herro participating in 3-point contest. Has missed these last two with knee contusion. Heat travel party leaves Thursday for Utah. – 6:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn: "The iso ball is not a world we can live in like we used to." 5:54 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn says Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges have emerged as the most vocal players in the locker room for the new-look Nets. – 5:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn when speaking on Nets' rotations:

"Nic Claxton has played more minutes this year than he has the past two years combined. So we have to be smart with this thing if we want him to finish the year strong." – 5:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

No minutes restriction tonight on Seth Curry, Jacque Vaughn says. – 5:49 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“It’s obviously a change. You look at the positives & the group that we have now, we have a great locker room. All really good dudes. Have played significant roles on other teams, winning teams as well.”

"It's obviously a change. You look at the positives & the group that we have now, we have a great locker room. All really good dudes. Have played significant roles on other teams, winning teams as well."

Patty Mills feels good about new-look Nets: 5:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat say Duncan Robinson is available tonight. – 5:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson available tonight in Brooklyn – 5:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to available for tonight's game in Brooklyn. He has missed the last 20 games after undergoing finger surgery on Jan. 4. – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And . . . he's back. Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) now listed as available tonight for Heat at Nets. – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” 3:52 PM Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

