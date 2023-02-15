Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (29-30) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Utah Jazz 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
.@wojespn reports that Russell Westbrook has communicated with the Bulls, Clippers, Wizards and Heat about possible buyout destinations.
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/CTwVTX00cb – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Jazz vs. Grizzlies in a battle of double-Z teams: UTAH: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.
Set your fantasy lineups. – 7:47 PM
Here are your starters for Jazz vs. Grizzlies in a battle of double-Z teams: UTAH: Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke.
Set your fantasy lineups. – 7:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Maybe the best pre-game house band in Grizzlies history. Corey Lou & Da Village. – 7:45 PM
Maybe the best pre-game house band in Grizzlies history. Corey Lou & Da Village. – 7:45 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
A late update: In order to not move into a tie with @brevinknight22 in all-time steals while Brevin is present, Rudy Gay is OUT tonight with non-COVID illness. Any overtaking of Brevin by Gay will have to come after the All-Star Break.
And, in another city. – 7:43 PM
A late update: In order to not move into a tie with @brevinknight22 in all-time steals while Brevin is present, Rudy Gay is OUT tonight with non-COVID illness. Any overtaking of Brevin by Gay will have to come after the All-Star Break.
And, in another city. – 7:43 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for the Jazz vs. Grizzlies before you go on the All-Star break. James Williams, Michael Smith and Derrick Collins. I’m sure @badunclep will gladly show his appreciation for their work before the end of the night. – 7:39 PM
Here are your officials for the Jazz vs. Grizzlies before you go on the All-Star break. James Williams, Michael Smith and Derrick Collins. I’m sure @badunclep will gladly show his appreciation for their work before the end of the night. – 7:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
welcome to the crib @Luke Kennard 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8WxnuUqxGy – 7:34 PM
welcome to the crib @Luke Kennard 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8WxnuUqxGy – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell first hurt his right knee last month in Utah. He finished that game and in the 13 games since, he averaged 19.8 points (only 1 start) in 27 mpg, shooting 51.8/43.1/89.1.
Powell’s been durable outside of late November groin strain. pic.twitter.com/8FbeXRFJlx – 7:25 PM
Norman Powell first hurt his right knee last month in Utah. He finished that game and in the 13 games since, he averaged 19.8 points (only 1 start) in 27 mpg, shooting 51.8/43.1/89.1.
Powell’s been durable outside of late November groin strain. pic.twitter.com/8FbeXRFJlx – 7:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what did trip say 😂
@Xavier Tillman x @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/zTmfSiI845 – 7:17 PM
what did trip say 😂
@Xavier Tillman x @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/zTmfSiI845 – 7:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
before tip, we recognized our 2023 #NBAAllStar weekend participants with custom posters.🤩
drop some love to help wish Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard good luck in Utah. pic.twitter.com/l5oSRqxOyx – 7:14 PM
before tip, we recognized our 2023 #NBAAllStar weekend participants with custom posters.🤩
drop some love to help wish Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard good luck in Utah. pic.twitter.com/l5oSRqxOyx – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
neat members
@Desmond Bane | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/pkZldy30A8 – 6:59 PM
neat members
@Desmond Bane | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/pkZldy30A8 – 6:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he’ll approach the Three-Point Contest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “For him to be an All-Star, I told him I’m going to follow him soon and we’ll both be All-Stars.” – 6:49 PM
Tyler Herro on joining Bam Adebayo in Utah for All-Star Weekend and how he’ll approach the Three-Point Contest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “For him to be an All-Star, I told him I’m going to follow him soon and we’ll both be All-Stars.” – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
mount 12skiii ⛰️
@Nike Basketball | @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/x2u1UinvLY – 6:49 PM
mount 12skiii ⛰️
@Nike Basketball | @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/x2u1UinvLY – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @memgrizz have recalled Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy from the @MemphisHustle. In addition, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been transferred to the Grizzlies. – 6:49 PM
The @memgrizz have recalled Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy from the @MemphisHustle. In addition, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been transferred to the Grizzlies. – 6:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Lauri Markkanen will be a gametime decision, per Jazz coach Will Hardy. – 6:48 PM
Lauri Markkanen will be a gametime decision, per Jazz coach Will Hardy. – 6:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝙿𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚜 𝚂𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚢???
Head down to @jdawgsutah at City Creek for music, food, and an exclusive capsule collection 🌭🍴
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xyRtfqgiGN – 6:43 PM
𝙿𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚜 𝚂𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚢???
Head down to @jdawgsutah at City Creek for music, food, and an exclusive capsule collection 🌭🍴
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xyRtfqgiGN – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m getting a break tonight so @Chris Herrington has you covered for Jazz vs. Grizz – 6:33 PM
I’m getting a break tonight so @Chris Herrington has you covered for Jazz vs. Grizz – 6:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay will be out tonight.
Lauri Markkanen is still questionable. – 6:28 PM
Rudy Gay will be out tonight.
Lauri Markkanen is still questionable. – 6:28 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I broke down how the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline will impact the 2023 NBA Draft.
-Differing strategies of Jazz/Raptors
-Houston’s pick swap bet for Eric Gordon
-The Portland/Chicago Future Pick Conundrum
-Why did ALL THOSE 2ND ROUND PICKS get traded?
-More!
theathletic.com/4189849/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
I broke down how the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline will impact the 2023 NBA Draft.
-Differing strategies of Jazz/Raptors
-Houston’s pick swap bet for Eric Gordon
-The Portland/Chicago Future Pick Conundrum
-Why did ALL THOSE 2ND ROUND PICKS get traded?
-More!
theathletic.com/4189849/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
According to research, Rudy Gay needs 1 steal tonight to tie @brevinknight22 for 85th on NBA’s all-time steals list. If it happens, it will be akin to Kareem being present for LeBron setting the scoring record. Stop the game. Have a passing of the ball ceremony. – 6:14 PM
According to research, Rudy Gay needs 1 steal tonight to tie @brevinknight22 for 85th on NBA’s all-time steals list. If it happens, it will be akin to Kareem being present for LeBron setting the scoring record. Stop the game. Have a passing of the ball ceremony. – 6:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says the Heat will monitor when it comes to Herro participating in 3-point contest. Has missed these last two with knee contusion. Heat travel party leaves Thursday for Utah. – 6:08 PM
Spoelstra says the Heat will monitor when it comes to Herro participating in 3-point contest. Has missed these last two with knee contusion. Heat travel party leaves Thursday for Utah. – 6:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is a 10.5-point road underdog tomorrow night at No. 8 Arizona.
Utes looking for another Q1 win and a season sweep vs. the toughest road environment in the Pac-12. – 5:43 PM
Utah is a 10.5-point road underdog tomorrow night at No. 8 Arizona.
Utes looking for another Q1 win and a season sweep vs. the toughest road environment in the Pac-12. – 5:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌟 we’re just 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 from #NBAAllStar Weekend 🌟
the Jazz dancers are ready! are 𝗬𝗢𝗨?
#TakeNote | @ZyiaActive pic.twitter.com/zhoSZPZslp – 5:13 PM
🌟 we’re just 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 from #NBAAllStar Weekend 🌟
the Jazz dancers are ready! are 𝗬𝗢𝗨?
#TakeNote | @ZyiaActive pic.twitter.com/zhoSZPZslp – 5:13 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki just announced on IG that he’s going to be starting a traveling coaches clinic in Idaho and Utah. Dates and locations will be announced, but he said he’ll be in SLC next week at East and Hunter high schools as well as in Idaho Falls – 4:40 PM
Former BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki just announced on IG that he’s going to be starting a traveling coaches clinic in Idaho and Utah. Dates and locations will be announced, but he said he’ll be in SLC next week at East and Hunter high schools as well as in Idaho Falls – 4:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, @Dillon Brooks played 36 minutes and travelled 2.50 miles at an average of 3.81 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/gfYW9S8wCY – 4:27 PM
During the last road game, @Dillon Brooks played 36 minutes and travelled 2.50 miles at an average of 3.81 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/gfYW9S8wCY – 4:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Tyler Herro is looking forward to joining Bam Adebayo as the Heat’s representatives at All-Star Weekend in Utah: “I think it’s leaning into the future a little bit” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz portraits have been removed from the event level to make way for All-Star portraits pic.twitter.com/lHng6coqeA – 3:27 PM
The Jazz portraits have been removed from the event level to make way for All-Star portraits pic.twitter.com/lHng6coqeA – 3:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:12 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘a All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:11 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘a All-Star fit is en route to Salt Lake City.
“Very loud and aggressive,” he said. “It’s pretty on-brand.”
Ja Morant said you’ll have to wait and see what’s on his feet.
Should be a fun weekend for the Grizz guys. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
One cool thing the NBA did for All-Star weekend in Utah is to hire a musical performer named after one of Jerry Sloan’s favorite play calls. – 2:56 PM
One cool thing the NBA did for All-Star weekend in Utah is to hire a musical performer named after one of Jerry Sloan’s favorite play calls. – 2:56 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Lynne Roberts said this morning that her understanding is that Friday night’s game between No. 4 Utah and No. 18 Arizona will be a sellout.
McKale is generally one of the top draws in the Pac-12 for women’s hoops. – 2:18 PM
Lynne Roberts said this morning that her understanding is that Friday night’s game between No. 4 Utah and No. 18 Arizona will be a sellout.
McKale is generally one of the top draws in the Pac-12 for women’s hoops. – 2:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM