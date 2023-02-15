Knicks vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (32-27) play against the Atlanta Hawks (29-29) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

New York Knicks 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

The Atlanta Hawks had previously traded its 2024 second-rounder to the Portland Trail Blazers with top-55 protection for Skal Labissiere — in the 4-way deal this past week, ATL sent POR the same second in the 31-54 range – The Atlanta Hawks had previously traded its 2024 second-rounder to the Portland Trail Blazers with top-55 protection for Skal Labissiere — in the 4-way deal this past week, ATL sent POR the same second in the 31-54 range – 6:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game vs. New York:

John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is available.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Atlanta Hawks announced today that Tyrese Martin has been recalled to the Hawks from the College Park Skyhawks. – The Atlanta Hawks announced today that Tyrese Martin has been recalled to the Hawks from the College Park Skyhawks. – 4:45 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Since Jan. 1, Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.8 points on 51% shooting (48% from 3) & 5.7 assists per game.

Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. – Since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart, rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 13.8 points (3P%: 56.3, FG%: 61.8) in 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. – 2:20 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

