Knicks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The New York Knicks are spending $4,590,514 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,166,769 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?