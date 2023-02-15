Kyrie Irving will miss first game with Dallas

Katy Winge: Kyrie Irving is official out tonight for Dallas.
Source: Twitter @katywinge
Source: Twitter @katywinge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kyrie Irving is out tonight, but what THEY won’t tell you is he flew into DIA tonight and is actually still there, checking out Bluecifer and the Illuminati Underground. – 7:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is out tonight, but what THEY won’t tell you is he flew into DIA tonight and is actually still there, checking out Bluecifer and the Illuminati Underground. – 7:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could KD, Kyrie and Harden have been the greatest trio in NBA history? 🤔
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss what the future could’ve been for that Nets team 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wKEeqvUg8P – 7:36 PM
Could KD, Kyrie and Harden have been the greatest trio in NBA history? 🤔
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss what the future could’ve been for that Nets team 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wKEeqvUg8P – 7:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says “I would think” Irving will be able to play in the All-Star game. He says he isn’t sure when or how Irving was injured. – 7:34 PM
Kidd says “I would think” Irving will be able to play in the All-Star game. He says he isn’t sure when or how Irving was injured. – 7:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/gXSYDdeOIo pic.twitter.com/b4uPoknHjJ – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks downgrade Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:52 PM
The Mavericks downgrade Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think they know they’re going to do something in the summer.”
Hear @Frank Isola say the Kyrie Irving trade could just be the start of something big in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZwV0KLXVvP – 4:28 PM
“I think they know they’re going to do something in the summer.”
Hear @Frank Isola say the Kyrie Irving trade could just be the start of something big in Dallas
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZwV0KLXVvP – 4:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs updates for tonight’s game in Denver. Reggie Bullock (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (back tightness) probable. Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr (right hamstring tightness) out. 8p on BSSW. – 2:11 PM
Mavs updates for tonight’s game in Denver. Reggie Bullock (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (back tightness) probable. Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr (right hamstring tightness) out. 8p on BSSW. – 2:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Matchups tonight for Denver vs Dallas are going to be interesting. I’m assuming Murray and Gordon are out, which changes Denver’s assignments vs Luka/Kyrie drastically.
Guess Brown guards Kyrie and KCP guards Luka, who’s nominally playing PF in their starting unit. – 1:30 PM
Matchups tonight for Denver vs Dallas are going to be interesting. I’m assuming Murray and Gordon are out, which changes Denver’s assignments vs Luka/Kyrie drastically.
Guess Brown guards Kyrie and KCP guards Luka, who’s nominally playing PF in their starting unit. – 1:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) is now probable for tonight’s game in Denver, per Mavs. – 1:26 PM
Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) is now probable for tonight’s game in Denver, per Mavs. – 1:26 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Dallas’ new dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, at @TheAthletic, and why they must make it work (including film breakdown of the crunchy end-of-game moments). A Denver test looms tonight…
* $1.99/month right now for new subscribers
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
On Dallas’ new dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, at @TheAthletic, and why they must make it work (including film breakdown of the crunchy end-of-game moments). A Denver test looms tonight…
* $1.99/month right now for new subscribers
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Will the 3rd time be the charm for Luka & Kyrie to produce their 1st win together? It’s as tough a test as there is playing in DEN where the Nuggets own the best home record at 26-4. Mavs own 1 of those 4 DEN losses. @PeasRadio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @971TheFreak – 11:16 AM
Will the 3rd time be the charm for Luka & Kyrie to produce their 1st win together? It’s as tough a test as there is playing in DEN where the Nuggets own the best home record at 26-4. Mavs own 1 of those 4 DEN losses. @PeasRadio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @971TheFreak – 11:16 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the early Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic days in Dallas, and why the Mavs must make it work, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
On the early Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic days in Dallas, and why the Mavs must make it work, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4200123/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Recording w/ @JaceFrederick this morning, and just catching up on his writing.
This was a really good, to-the-point piece on the Wolves’ defensive scheme conundrum — that reared it’s head against Ja Friday and looked its best Monday against Kyrie/Luka.
twincities.com/2023/02/11/tim… – 10:23 AM
Recording w/ @JaceFrederick this morning, and just catching up on his writing.
This was a really good, to-the-point piece on the Wolves’ defensive scheme conundrum — that reared it’s head against Ja Friday and looked its best Monday against Kyrie/Luka.
twincities.com/2023/02/11/tim… – 10:23 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Woj today is the first time I’ve heard a major national guy saying he thinks the odds are that Kyrie stays in Dallas beyond this season (they were discussing the Lakers and DLo).
I’m not even sure how I feel about that. Mavs continue to paint themselves into corners. – 9:38 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk about his future in Dallas eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:05 AM
Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk about his future in Dallas eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:05 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Overly nice? Why Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving late-game breakdown actually was a good sign dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:08 PM
Overly nice? Why Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving late-game breakdown actually was a good sign dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:08 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Gerben: Two days after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving filed a new trademark for: “NO CONCERN” The filing indicates that @KyrieIrving plans to offer “NO CONCERN”-branded: 1. NFTs 2. Restaurants 3. Apps for exercise routines …and more👇 #KyrieIrving -via Twitter / February 15, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mavs G Kyrie Irving (low back tightness) has been added to the injury report. He’s listed as probable vs. Nuggets tonight. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 15, 2023
“It’s always a figuring out process when you’re playing with new guys,” Irving said. “Obviously, every situation is different, every circumstance is different. I appreciate you bringing up some of those other teams that I’ve played on, and the great players that I’ve played with. But I think the biggest asset I have is just being able to be fluid out there and adapt to the situation that they throw me at, role-wise. Point guard, playing on the ball.” -via The Athletic / February 15, 2023