Live stream: Mavericks 22, Nuggets 25

The Dallas Mavericks (31-28) play against the Denver Nuggets (40-18) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 22, Denver Nuggets 25 (Q1 01:43)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is the Nuggets’ best and only decent matchup on Luka Doncic. You’ve already felt that tonight. – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No idea how JaVale McGee didn’t get called on a goaltend on that Jokić layup. Did I miss something? – 9:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Guys are not where Nikola expects them so far. Leading to some weird turnovers and discombulation, but Nuggets are still cashing in enough looks to keep the lead and early control while they figure it out. – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great start for Michael Porter Jr. tonight. 10 early points, already a couple nice drives to the rim and finishes too. – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Takes Christian Braun about 10 seconds before he positively impacts the game. – 9:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will stagger with Denver’s second unit again tonight. Christian Braun grabs an offensive rebound and feeds MPJ for a corner 3 on his first possession in the game. – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
28 PTS
12 REB
10 AST
5 3PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. driving … and finishing … is definitely a development. Adds another dimension when defenders have to sag off of him just a bit. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Add in two pretty athletic drives for layups using his size and it’s been a great start for MPJ here. – 9:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Strong start from Michael Porter Jr. He hit an early 3 before driving for a couple of baskets. He’s got 7 of Denver’s 14. Nuggets up 4 midway through the first. – 9:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
If MPJ is gonna continue to finish at the rim I’m gonna be a happy guy. pic.twitter.com/Xq4gl32odk – 9:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love that the kicked-ball deflections are becoming a Nuggets team thing and not just a Nikola Jokic thing. Copy the MVP, that’s where it’s at. – 9:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Mavericks send a double at Nikola Jokic on the first possession. The Nuggets swing it around before Vlatko Cancar opens the scoring with a free throw-line jumper. – 9:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starting for the Mavs at Denver tonight, Luka, Frank Ntilikina, Green, Bullock, and Powell. Denver has the best record in the Western Conference (40-18) and the best home record in the NBA (26-4). Tipoff in just a few minutes on BSSW. – 9:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson’s two takeaways from the Nuggets-Clippers Western Conference Finals in the bubble: “Jamal was real and that was Nikola’s coming out party.” – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson said he remembered Jamal Murray saying “Game 7” right in front of the Clippers’ bench during their Bubble series in the second round. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson on Joker: “He plays a brand of basketball that I’ve always believed in.” – 8:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson on Nikola Jokic: “He plays a brand of basketball that I believe in and that I was raised to believe in.” – 8:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson said he was excited to go from the sixth team in the West to the first. Said there were a ton of reasons that the #Nuggets were appealing: contender, has some guys he was familiar with. – 8:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson on the Nuggets: “They’ve got the best player in the league the last two years.” – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson says the opening at backup point guard, along with the Nuggets’ potential this season are reasons why he signed with the Nuggets. – 8:52 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 8:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Singer @msinger
No Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji and Reggie Jackson tonight.
Murray will have almost three weeks between games if he returns on Feb. 23 at Cleveland. – 8:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I just asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he would consider replacing Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. It’s a hard no. KCP’s going to Cabo. – 8:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Aaron Gordon is also out. 3rd straight game missed with a left rib injury – 8:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone spoke on what his bench unit could look like once Reggie Jackson is activated: Jackson, Brown, Braun, Cancar, Bryant. He mentioned those five by name. Not Jeff Green. There’s excitement around the scoring potential that Jackson and Bryant bring to that group. I… – 7:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kyrie Irving is out tonight, but what THEY won’t tell you is he flew into DIA tonight and is actually still there, checking out Bluecifer and the Illuminati Underground. – 7:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says “I would think” Irving will be able to play in the All-Star game. He says he isn’t sure when or how Irving was injured. – 7:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone spoke on what his bench unit could look like once Reggie Jackson is activated: Jackson, Brown, Braun, Cancar, Bryant. He mentioned those five by name. Not Jeff Green. There’s excitement around the scoring potential that Jackson and Bryant bring to that group. I… – 7:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame says the Nuggets are being smart with Jamal Murray’s knee, but “you’re always concerned when a guy misses 5-6 games in a row.” Malone said Murray doesn’t have confidence playing on it right now. – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says the Nuggets are going to continue to be very cautious with Jamal Murray’s bothersome right knee. Added there isn’t a ton of concern, but Murray’s not confident playing on it at the moment. – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not being in the 3-point contest: “In the NBA’s eyes he doesn’t take enough 3s. The volume isn’t there for him to be in the 3-point contest.” – 7:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From head coach Michael Malone, Jamal Murray is out tonight, 6th straight game missed with right knee inflammation. – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says “it’s just being smart” in regards to Jamal Murray being out. Said it doesn’t make sense to play him when he’s not confident in his knee. But in talking to Murray, Malone said he’s gotten a sense he’s in a good place and thinks the rest will do him well. – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
StatMuse @statmuse
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks adding Justin Holiday following buyout from Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I have a pretty strong feeling that Murray’s gonna average 25 ppg in the playoffs, that AG will have his “Andrew Wiggins” moment on a contender, and MPJ will win Denver multiple playoff games himself.
Jokić will get the credit, but the Nuggets can win BECAUSE of everyone else. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Katy Winge @katywinge
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Katy Winge @katywinge
Reggie Jackson won’t play tonight for the Nuggets but he will talk to media before the game so we’ll get to hear from the newest Nugget around 6:45pm MT – 3:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
