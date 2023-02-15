Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,699,419 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,018,957 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
