Michael Jordan celebrating 60th birthday by making largest contribution in Make-A-Wish Foundation history

“I think the different eras of the game, the addition of the clock and finally the 3-point shot, the game has had eras. And LeBron, without a doubt, is the greatest player of his era,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “That era is right behind that of Shaquille [O’Neal] and Michael Jordan. “There are people who dominate the game and there are people who captivate everybody’s imagination. I think that’s one thing Michael Jordan did. Everybody wanted to be him, do what he did. I think the reason that they have sports bars with all of those TVs is so that people can go in there and argue like this. Because we’re not going to find out.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023