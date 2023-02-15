Multiple teams offered Nets two first-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith

Sources told The Post that multiple teams offered two firsts for Dorian Finney-Smith.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Interesting lineup Brooklyn has out here right now: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. Didn’t expect to be seeing many O’Neale at center lineups.
Knicks are up 13 with 5:50 to go. – 9:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting again for BKN tonight, Jacque Vaughn says. – 6:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start again tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets. – 6:04 PM
Clutch Points: “I wanna thank Spencer though, those are my guys, but Kyrie is Kyrie…Probably the best ball handler in the game. It’s gonna be fun to play with him.” Luka Doncic shares his excitement on being able to play with Kyrie Irving (via @townbrad) pic.twitter.com/YGnrHe5MoB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 10, 2023
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs had a long list of high-priority targets, players they coveted most — Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston’s Grant Williams, Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit’s ask was termed “outrageous” by one rival executive) and a few others. All of them stayed put. Sources say those teams either weren’t interested in what the asset-poor Cavs — who couldn’t offer a first-round pick without acquiring another one (something the team explored) because they spent so much draft capital on the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster — were willing to give up or the price tag was deemed too high for the caliber of player coming back. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 9, 2023