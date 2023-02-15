Nicolas Batum: 'I was tagged the worst player in the NBA before I got here'

Farbod Esnaashari: Nicolas Batum with kind words for Russell Westbrook: “I was tagged as the worst player in the NBA before I got here. Some situations work for you, some don’t. It doesn’t define you as a player. It can’t reflect his whole career because of what happened the last 18 months.”
Source: Twitter @Farbod_E
Source: Twitter @Farbod_E
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Nicolas Batum this year on go-ahead baskets in the final 5 minutes of games is 8 for 8 and all 8 have been three pointers.
INCREDIBLE – 12:24 AM
Nicolas Batum this year on go-ahead baskets in the final 5 minutes of games is 8 for 8 and all 8 have been three pointers.
INCREDIBLE – 12:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George gets Nicolas Batum, so he’s on floor with Bones/EG/Norm/Plumlee
You may have seen this lineup before with: Wall/Jackson instead of Bones, Kennard instead of Gordon, Zubac instead of Plumlee – 10:42 PM
Paul George gets Nicolas Batum, so he’s on floor with Bones/EG/Norm/Plumlee
You may have seen this lineup before with: Wall/Jackson instead of Bones, Kennard instead of Gordon, Zubac instead of Plumlee – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Warriors 31-23 at the end of one quarter of play.
– Gordon: Mostly checked Anthony Lamb
– Plumlee: a bucket inside, assisted Powell
– Hyland: Made a 3, dimed Plumlee, a steal, 2 rebounds
Nicolas Batum missed all 3 3s but added 2 assists and a steal. – 10:38 PM
Clippers lead Warriors 31-23 at the end of one quarter of play.
– Gordon: Mostly checked Anthony Lamb
– Plumlee: a bucket inside, assisted Powell
– Hyland: Made a 3, dimed Plumlee, a steal, 2 rebounds
Nicolas Batum missed all 3 3s but added 2 assists and a steal. – 10:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers 31, Golden State 23 after one quarter.
Nico Batum’s impression from the first practice was that Bones is fast — it’s led to several shots for teammates so far. – 10:36 PM
Clippers 31, Golden State 23 after one quarter.
Nico Batum’s impression from the first practice was that Bones is fast — it’s led to several shots for teammates so far. – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon and Nicolas Batum check in together.
True all-bench. – 10:28 PM
Eric Gordon and Nicolas Batum check in together.
True all-bench. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Nicolas Batum this morning at shootaround on new Clippers Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland after yesterday’s practice.
He had high praise for all 3:
– Gordon being a 2008 draft classmate
– Plumlee with USA basketball
– Hyland making impact with speed and 🔋 pic.twitter.com/QLq8r25Mst – 1:55 PM
Here’s Nicolas Batum this morning at shootaround on new Clippers Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland after yesterday’s practice.
He had high praise for all 3:
– Gordon being a 2008 draft classmate
– Plumlee with USA basketball
– Hyland making impact with speed and 🔋 pic.twitter.com/QLq8r25Mst – 1:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
Batum said his experience going from Charlotte to LA told him that players can still find their way in a new situation. pic.twitter.com/7UcXnDM43F – 1:27 PM
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
Batum said his experience going from Charlotte to LA told him that players can still find their way in a new situation. pic.twitter.com/7UcXnDM43F – 1:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum said at shootaround today that after playing with Gordon, Plumlee and Bones at Monday’s practice, “it’s gonna be easy to play with basketball with those guys.” pic.twitter.com/e4xAElXeSM – 1:25 PM
Nico Batum said at shootaround today that after playing with Gordon, Plumlee and Bones at Monday’s practice, “it’s gonna be easy to play with basketball with those guys.” pic.twitter.com/e4xAElXeSM – 1:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In the gym with Nicolas Batum, Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/WZ19vtvN0Z – 12:51 PM
In the gym with Nicolas Batum, Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/WZ19vtvN0Z – 12:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was a good practice for Clippers yesterday with new guys, according to Batum, as the team integrated Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.
Those 3 have short amount of time to establish themselves while Clippers evaluate Russell Westbrook.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 12:47 PM
It was a good practice for Clippers yesterday with new guys, according to Batum, as the team integrated Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.
Those 3 have short amount of time to establish themselves while Clippers evaluate Russell Westbrook.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 12:47 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Add Nicolas Batum to the chorus of support for Russell Westbrook in the case that he becomes available. Batum empathizes with Westbrook based off of how Batum was perceived after his tenure in Charlotte. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 14, 2023
Nicolas Batum: Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽 -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / February 8, 2023
Nicolas Batum: Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me « Thank you Al, Go Celtics!» 🤣🤦🏽♂️ -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / February 6, 2023