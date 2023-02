Nikola Vucevic open-minded about free agency

What matters most to you as an impending free agent? Nikola Vucevic: The situation and direction of the team. How good can we be? Everybody says they want to play for a championship. It’s hard. Usually, there are really one or two teams that have a chance at it, and then there are other teams that are right there. There’s a lot that goes into it, but being on a team that’s trying to win and fight for something is going to be most important for me. Now, I have a third kid on the way, so I want a good place for my family and myself as well, and obviously the contract (money) as well. A mix of those three things will be important. We’ll see what happens. I don’t think too much about it right now. I’m really focused on trying to finish the season strong, and hopefully we can make a push and climb up the standings a little bit. -via HoopsHype / February 15, 2023