Nikola Vucevic open-minded about free agency

Arturas Karnisovas mentioned wanting to re-sign you in free agency. What does that mean to you? Nikola Vucevic: It’s nice to hear that. It’s nice to hear that the front office has confidence in you and believes in you. We’ll see what happens when the time comes to discuss a new contract. I feel good here. I’m in a good place. If they want to continue, we can come to an agreement. I’d consider it for sure, but also, being a free agent, I’ll have opportunities to look at other stuff.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch makes the second 3-pointer of the night with 4:37 remaining.
Bulls are now 2-for-20 from behind the arc. – 10:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 49, Bulls 44
Fultz: 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
DeRozan: 13 points, 4 assists
Vooch: 8 points, 6 rebounds – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 25-21 after the first quarter. Gave up six turnovers in that frame.
DeRozan leads with 6 points, LaVine, Williams and Vooch each have 4 apiece. – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
February leaders so far:
PTS — Dame
REB — Vuc
AST — Trae
STL — Williams, Ball
BLK — Jaren
3PM — Klay pic.twitter.com/ngkl3Som13 – 11:10 AM
What matters most to you as an impending free agent? Nikola Vucevic: The situation and direction of the team. How good can we be? Everybody says they want to play for a championship. It’s hard. Usually, there are really one or two teams that have a chance at it, and then there are other teams that are right there. There’s a lot that goes into it, but being on a team that’s trying to win and fight for something is going to be most important for me. Now, I have a third kid on the way, so I want a good place for my family and myself as well, and obviously the contract (money) as well. A mix of those three things will be important. We’ll see what happens. I don’t think too much about it right now. I’m really focused on trying to finish the season strong, and hopefully we can make a push and climb up the standings a little bit. -via HoopsHype / February 15, 2023
Nikola Vucevic: At this point, you’ve just got to hope we get into the playoffs and then go from there. You’ve got to be realistic. We’re in the play-in tournament range right now. If you lose three games, you’re out of it. If you win two or three games, you’re in it. Our only focus is to get in the playoffs and then go from there. Talking about anything else would be unrealistic. I think right now we’ve got to face the reality that with the way we’re playing and doing stuff, that it’s the play-in Tournament and go from there. -via HoopsHype / February 15, 2023
After standing pat at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas voiced confidence in his ability to re-sign center Nikola Vucevic, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Karnisovas also reiterated his confidence in a team built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Vucevic. “He’s having an unbelievable year and we want him to be here,” Karnisovas said of Vucevic before Chicago’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “I think for this group, that was important. Now that the trade deadline has passed, this is the group that we’re sticking with and they can go out there, play, put their foot on the gas and go on a run.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023