Paul George: A championship with the Clippers would 100% outweigh a championship with the Lakers

Paul George: A championship with the Clippers would 100% outweigh a championship with the Lakers

Main Rumors

Paul George: A championship with the Clippers would 100% outweigh a championship with the Lakers

February 15, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George says winning a title with Clippers would ‘100 percent outweigh’ winning one with Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-…5:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George explained in detail all the things that go into defending the Golden State Warriors, even without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to @ChrysNBA pic.twitter.com/gfgJM3vTD93:10 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “With the new additions, I think we got better, in terms of having two starting 5 lineups with a big in both lineups.” – 2:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“With the new additions I think we got better in terms of having two starting five lineups with a big in both lineups,” Paul George said. “It’s going to come down to a best-of-seven for every team in the West. There’s really no cakewalks.” – 1:09 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have lost a timeout after an unsuccessful challenge of an offensive foul call on Paul George. – 12:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Paul George offensive foul drawn by Draymond Green. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr takes a timeout after back-to-back Clippers turnovers. LA leads 118-106 with 6:35 left to play.
Paul George is the only starter who has attempted FTs. He’s 7/7. Clippers are in bonus and Warriors are going to speed them up. Taking care of ball will result in FTs. – 12:10 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kuminga just Paul George’d Paul George – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George gets Nicolas Batum, so he’s on floor with Bones/EG/Norm/Plumlee
You may have seen this lineup before with: Wall/Jackson instead of Bones, Kennard instead of Gordon, Zubac instead of Plumlee – 10:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/14
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann will start tonight with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight vs Warriors – 8:22 PM

More on this storyline

But with Paul George, things have never been quite that simple. He is undoubtedly a top-20 player that all 30 teams would want on their roster. He’s also a lightning rod for criticism. He’s too injury-prone. He disappears in the playoffs. He doesn’t carry himself the right way. George hears the noise, but he’s not so worried about all that anymore, he tells me. He’s a married father of three now. He’s got other things on his mind. He’s still hellbent on winning a title with the Clippers, sure, but he’s learned that his best chance to do is by letting go. “I’m a little bit lighter. I’m a little bit looser,” he says. “I’m a little bit more, I would say, present.” -via GQ.com / February 15, 2023

Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home