Paul George: A championship with the Clippers would 100% outweight a championship with the Lakers

As a SoCal kid who grew up far from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Paul George is clear about his goal. “A championship with the Clippers 100% will outweigh a championship being with the Lakers,” he says. He tells me bringing the first chip to “this part of LA” would be legacy-defining.
Source: Joseph Bien-Kahn, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George explained in detail all the things that go into defending the Golden State Warriors, even without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to @ChrysNBA pic.twitter.com/gfgJM3vTD9 – 3:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “With the new additions, I think we got better, in terms of having two starting 5 lineups with a big in both lineups.” – 2:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“With the new additions I think we got better in terms of having two starting five lineups with a big in both lineups,” Paul George said. “It’s going to come down to a best-of-seven for every team in the West. There’s really no cakewalks.” – 1:09 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have lost a timeout after an unsuccessful challenge of an offensive foul call on Paul George. – 12:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Paul George offensive foul drawn by Draymond Green. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr takes a timeout after back-to-back Clippers turnovers. LA leads 118-106 with 6:35 left to play.
Paul George is the only starter who has attempted FTs. He’s 7/7. Clippers are in bonus and Warriors are going to speed them up. Taking care of ball will result in FTs. – 12:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George gets Nicolas Batum, so he’s on floor with Bones/EG/Norm/Plumlee
You may have seen this lineup before with: Wall/Jackson instead of Bones, Kennard instead of Gordon, Zubac instead of Plumlee – 10:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/14
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann will start tonight with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight vs Warriors – 8:22 PM
But with Paul George, things have never been quite that simple. He is undoubtedly a top-20 player that all 30 teams would want on their roster. He’s also a lightning rod for criticism. He’s too injury-prone. He disappears in the playoffs. He doesn’t carry himself the right way. George hears the noise, but he’s not so worried about all that anymore, he tells me. He’s a married father of three now. He’s got other things on his mind. He’s still hellbent on winning a title with the Clippers, sure, but he’s learned that his best chance to do is by letting go. “I’m a little bit lighter. I’m a little bit looser,” he says. “I’m a little bit more, I would say, present.” -via GQ.com / February 15, 2023
Then, during a summertime scrimmage for Team USA in 2014, George fouled James Harden as he drove to the hoop and suffered a gruesome open tibia-fibula fracture. The bones splintered and, as they did, the linear climb of George and the Pacers also went jagged. “I’d gone through tough battles against the best player in the league. I felt like that summer, I was going to have another big jump. I was going to play on the Olympic team with the best players in the world. I was going to learn so much from them. I was going to bring that back to my team. I felt like I was finally ready to be the leader that I wanted to be. And then I had the leg injury,” George says. “That was like the closing of that chapter.” -via GQ.com / February 15, 2023
He missed the next year, and the Pacers’ championship window slammed shut. David West, who played on the Pacers teams with George, can’t help but tell me about how close they came. “We wholeheartedly felt that the Heat was our championship,” he says. “That’s how we felt. That’s how confident we were.” Ty Lue, George’s coach with the Clippers and a former player himself, suggests that an early ring would’ve changed the course of George’s career. “It does a lot. Just the confidence that you’ve been there and know what it takes. You’ve experienced the tough road to get there,” he says. “So, when you win at a young age as a star, it just makes it easier going throughout your career.” -via GQ.com / February 15, 2023