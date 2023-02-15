Pistons vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (15-43) play against the Boston Celtics (41-17) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Detroit Pistons 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s go time in the Garden.
– 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Usual Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bogey, Stewart and Duren – 7:14 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart broke down pregame why he’s suiting up in the Celtics’ final game before the All-Star break. Smart hasn’t played since Jan. 21 after he suffered an ankle sprain.
– 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Im in studio tonight after #Celtics #Pistics with @Jimmy_Toscano & @CLNS_Nick. @Joe_Sway is at the Garden. Final game before the break! – 6:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NBAAllStar ready 🤩
– 6:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Wiseman cometh. James Wiseman, set to make his Pistons debut, putting in work here at the Garden. Celtics-Pistons 7:30 @NBCSCeltics – 6:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart says his ankle is feeling pretty good after a week of tests coming back well and he is gonna give it a go tonight. – 6:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Fastest 5 Minutes
– Main Event: Kyrie/Luka vs. The Joker
– LeBron back for must-win
– What to expect from Wiseman
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
– 6:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman getting some pregame reps in. – 6:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wiseman getting his first pre-game work in for the Pistons. He'll make his debut tonight – 6:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fitted.
– 6:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum this morning in Milwaukee according to Joe Mazzulla but he’s been cleared to play through the injury tonight masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:20 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Derrick White is available; Robert Williams downgraded to out. – 6:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by
@HenryFordHealth.
– 6:17 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Clocking in for our final game before the break ⏰
– 6:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on expectations in regard to James Wiseman: “It’s a new day. It’s a clean slate. Here’s an opportunity to start from scratch.” Compares the opportunity to Marvin Bagley III joining the team last season. – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Wiseman: “Clean slate. Letting him know this is a start-over. I don’t care if he was drafted one or 60. Let’s start from scratch. It’s a clean opportunity.” – 6:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“He’s going to get an opportunity to play (tonight).” – Pistons coach Dwane Casey, on new addition James Wiseman. – 6:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart “checked all the boxes” and feels good, and that’s why he’s back in the lineup and playing tonight instead of after the All-Star break. – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White has a hole in his right ear drum but has been cleared by doctors to play, per Joe Mazzulla. He flew in today after being evaluated by specialists in Milwaukee. – 5:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart: “He’s very confident to play. I’m happy to have him back.” Says there are no limitations for him tonight. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – Mike Muscala on his transition to the #Celtics and all the praise he received in Milwaukee from new and old teammates.
“So far it’s been really fun. I feel like they give you the structure, but also the freedom to make plays,” he told me.
clnsmedia.com/celtics-alread… – 4:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks got stops when they needed them late…but there were other moments that revealed some weaknesses on the defensive end.
A closer look at the good and the bad from last night's win over the Celtics, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4205262/2023/0… – 4:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The back of the box has all sorts of Marcus Smart trivia and plugs merch and a social media campaign. Really creative marketing from Smart's team – 4:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
News story on @theathleticnba on the return of Marcus Smart after missing 11 games with a bone bruise in his ankle: theathletic.com/4206404/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Last February, the Celtics acquired f/SA Derrick White who had just signed an exceedingly pleasing (if you’re Boston) 4-year contract. Over the summer, they plucked Malcolm Brogdon from Indy. So, in the space of 6 months, Brad Stevens assembled the NBA’s finest backup backcourt… – 3:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Celtics (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Pistons (A) Traditional Away Blues
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Excited to see our guy @Jaden Ivey gear up for Team Rooks in the #KiaSkills Challenge this weekend at #NBAAllStar! – 3:16 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Will Saddiq Bey’s effectiveness be positively impacted by having Trae Young as his PG? Here are the highest APG over the last 10 years from the Pistons, per @StatMuse statmuse.com/nba/ask?q=detr… – 2:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Drop a like if you agree with @Marvin Bagley ⬇️
– 2:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On top of that, we've done two Pistons Pulse episodes since Thursday reacting to the Wiseman trade. So it's not like my thoughts aren't out there. – 1:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
His father moved east for safety, but challenges still occurred away from the South.
Garrick Amos, our SVP of Ticket, Premium, Sales & Service, shares an experience he had as a young boy growing up in a very segregated Boston.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dPbHH4DJF8 – 1:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics are getting some surprise reinforcements back in the lineup on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White is also probable after staying in Milwaukee last night for ear treatment. – 1:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart will make his return tonight, with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford also available, per Celtics. Derrick White is probable after hurting his right ear last night, Rob Williams is questionable after limited minutes in Milwaukee & Mike Muscala (R ankle) joins Jaylen as out. – 1:31 PM
