Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,547,363 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,330,306 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 950 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
#Celtics were hurt again, less by the actual loss to the #Bucks, and more by physical ailments that rose again on a heavy night of rest.
It’s unclear why Robert Williams played 13 minutes, Derrick White injured his ear and Grant’s dealing with elbow pain:
clnsmedia.com/celtics-hurt-a… – 3:06 AM
@ByJayKing
As noted in this story, Mazzulla said he should have taken a timeout at one point during the final play. Grant Williams stood up for his coach and said “it’s encouraging” to have a coach who trusts his players in those situations.
“It’s not on Joe.”
theathletic.com/4202703/2023/0… – 2:19 AM
@ByJayKing
Without 4.5 starters, the Celtics gave Milwaukee hell. Here’s my story on…
• Derrick White playing with aggression the team hopes he channels even when everyone’s healthy
• All the injuries
• And a gritty effort that ended w/ a broken final play: theathletic.com/4202703/2023/0… – 2:09 AM
@RealBobManning
White covering his ears led my #Celtics recap tonight, but I thought it was because the building was loud. pic.twitter.com/8eL2MLJZyW – 2:03 AM
@celtics
We showed during Tuesday’s overtime thriller in Milwaukee why we’re the deepest team in the NBA.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 2:00 AM
@John_Karalis
New on BSJ: No one likes to hear about moral victories, but the Celtics proved an important point in Milwaukee bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/15/kar… – 1:37 AM