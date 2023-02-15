Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,547,363 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,330,306 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

