Robert Williams will not play against Detroit

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is out tonight – 6:28 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) will not play tonight, per the Celtics. – 6:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Derrick White is available; Robert Williams downgraded to out. – 6:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart will make his return tonight, with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford also available, per Celtics. Derrick White is probable after hurting his right ear last night, Rob Williams is questionable after limited minutes in Milwaukee & Mike Muscala (R ankle) joins Jaylen as out. – 1:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart is back after an 11-game absence with an ankle injury. He and Al Horford are available for #Celtics #Pistons. Mike Muscala is out. Robert Williams is questionable. Would imagine he’ll miss the B2B. – 1:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is OFF the injury report, so it appears he’s playing tonight vs. Detroit.
Derrick White is probable, so he’s back in Boston.
Jayson Tatum is also not on the report, so he’s in.
Jaylen Brown, Mike Muscala (ankle) – OUT.
Robert Williams – QUESTIONABLE – 1:12 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams, who only played 13 minutes against Milwaukee and came off the bench, told me the Celtics were “just obviously being careful” with him physically. More of his explanation can be found in my story from last night: theathletic.com/4202703/2023/0…7:41 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Why did Robert Williams come off the bench in the loss to the Bucks for the first time in weeks? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…7:19 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics were hurt again, less by the actual loss to the #Bucks, and more by physical ailments that rose again on a heavy night of rest.
It’s unclear why Robert Williams played 13 minutes, Derrick White injured his ear and Grant’s dealing with elbow pain:
clnsmedia.com/celtics-hurt-a…3:06 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Joe Mazzulla on why Robert Williams only played 13 minutes: “No reason.”
Was it matchup related? “No.”
He never comes off the bench: “That’s not true.”
Not since he got off the minutes restriction: “Yes.”
So what was the purpose of the change? “Just felt like making it.” – 10:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Those are two really good defensive possessions from Grayson Allen.
Stood Robert Williams up on a post-up and forced a missed hook shot. Then picked Malcolm Brogdon clean for some cookies. – 9:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I have to wonder if the situational Robert Williams minutes are just a way to sell out on the 3 point shooting and spread the Bucks defense thin – 9:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First Robert Williams minutes coming since the 7:52 mark of the 2Q. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams back after halftime warming. Same starters begin the 3Q. – 8:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Only 4:38 for Robert Williams approaching halftime… – 8:21 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
This Robert Williams thing is weird. He just played a 1:15 stint. He was the fourth big in the game. The Celtics seem to be playing him mostly when Brook Lopez is not in the game but Williams has not been a situational player for a long time so who knows. – 8:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews is down after taking a shot from Robert Williams. He is walking it off. Didn’t see where he got hit. – 7:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
This is a small lineup for the Bucks.
Holiday, Matthews, Middleton, Ingles, Connaughton in the game together and Robert Williams just entered for the Celtics. – 7:50 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams is not getting the night off. He’s just the fourth Boston big man in the game. So weird. – 7:48 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Luke Kornet the first big off the bench. The Celtics did say Robert Williams was available, but it’s looking very much like he could get the night off too. – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Muscala will make his first #Celtics start alongside Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin. Will see if Robert Williams plays. He was available. – 7:14 PM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics officially rule out Jayson Tatum (along with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart) for tonight in Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams are officially available, and Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. It’s possible Boston’s entire starting 5 sits out. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 14, 2023
Bobby Manning: #Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow. Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles). -via Twitter @RealBobManning / February 13, 2023

