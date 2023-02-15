Rockets vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (13-44) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
Houston Rockets 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs officially announce Justin Holiday’s signing. He will wear #0 – 7:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First line out!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/0Py4vuXWNt – 7:48 PM
First line out!
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters at Thunder: Green, Martin Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr, Tate
Thunder starters: Jaylin Willians, Jalen Williams, Dort, Giddey , Gilgeous-Alexander. – 7:40 PM
#Rockets starters at Thunder: Green, Martin Jr, Sengun, Smith Jr, Tate
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving out (lower back tightness). Justin Holiday is available tonight. Wood is a game time decision (non-Covid illness). – 7:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:17 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I broke down how the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline will impact the 2023 NBA Draft.
-Differing strategies of Jazz/Raptors
-Houston’s pick swap bet for Eric Gordon
-The Portland/Chicago Future Pick Conundrum
-Why did ALL THOSE 2ND ROUND PICKS get traded?
-More!
theathletic.com/4189849/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said sending Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins to the OKC Blue was a decision on the ‘context of the schedule’ in terms of the impending All-Star break and could play tonight – 6:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ rookie Jabari Smith Jr. ready to show All-Star skills ift.tt/m09PEpK – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks adding Justin Holiday following buyout from Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As expected, the Mavs have signed Justin Holiday. 10-year vet, just over 600 games with a career avg of 8.5 ppg and 36.4% on 3s. He played with the Hawks this season before a trade to Houston and a buyout. – 6:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Justin Holiday.
From the start of the 2018-19 season through the end of the 2020-21 season, Holiday saw action in every game (227 games, 135 starts). He also won an NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2015.
Holiday will wear #0 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/kzW4tZR6XL – 6:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 6:05 PM
Thunder PR:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
If you want to compare the Rockets and Thunder compare the returns from the Paul George and James Harden trades. OKC got an All Star and a lot of draft equity for George, while the Rockets went exclusively with draft equity for Harden – 5:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng have all been recalled from the Blue, the Thunder announced. – 5:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Thunder PR – 5:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
“Seeing him compete, and now that I have the opportunity to do the same, it’s helped me a lot.”
𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻 featuring @Kenyon Martin 🤝 @KJ Martin drops tomorrow!
⚡️ Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/04PMtEYOaJ – 5:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the show
🏀 Kris Murray, Jett Howard, Anthony Black talk
🏀 Leonard Miller and Rayan Rupert
🏀 Drafting the NBA All-Star teams, who won?
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/hblOCX3Kyg – 4:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will attempt 78 field goals tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:18 PM
The Rockets will attempt 78 field goals tonight.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Last game before All-Star break!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/HyZp1EVoKB – 4:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Ousmane Dieng – 19 points on 9-of-20 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 11 rebounds
Tre Mann – 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 4 assists
Aaron Wiggins – 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Olivier Sarr – 17 points, 10 rebounds – 3:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder hosts a familiar foe in the Houston Rockets, OKC will look to lock in on discipline on both ends of the floor from the very onset of the contest.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/dIStLsByFb – 2:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Thanks for stopping by Sandman! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/q2cNN9CJn3 – 2:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren’s agent, Bill Duffy, told me on draft night that Holmgren was the Thunder’s “No. 1 priority.”
“He was the person for Oklahoma City,” Sam Presti said after the draft. “He was the person for the Thunder.”
Make of that what you will. – 2:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
League leaders in front court touches since Kevin Porter Jr got hurt
Nikola Vucevic 52.1
Nikola Jokic 50.6
Domantas Sabonis 50.4
Joel Embiid 48.1
Alperen Sengun 46.1 – 2:01 PM
