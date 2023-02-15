Rockets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $10,629,931 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,447,909 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!