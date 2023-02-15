Russell Westbrook in contact with multiple teams

Talkin’ NBA: Woj: “Russell Westbrook has permission from the Jazz to go out and explore with potential buyout teams.” Teams mentioned: – Bulls – Clippers – Wizards – Heat #NBATwitter
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE tonight due to right knee soreness, team says. Rudy Gay is out due to a non-COVID illness. (Westbrook still out, too.) – 6:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/sjcbYnqoPo – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zqIwMIE7ND – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/pbg2pH33dY – 9:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Russell Westbrook??? Should the New Orleans Pelicans sign him after a buyout?
youtube.com/watch?v=jJ-9jj… pic.twitter.com/W5zQh15XPB – 10:58 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 6:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Analysis: Russell Westbrook could help NBA playoff contender (from @AP) apnews.com/article/457e2d… – 2:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
Batum said his experience going from Charlotte to LA told him that players can still find their way in a new situation. pic.twitter.com/7UcXnDM43F – 1:27 PM
Nico Batum had an interesting perspective when asked about Russell Westbrook and whether Batum, like PG and Marcus Morris, feels he could help the Clippers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was a good practice for Clippers yesterday with new guys, according to Batum, as the team integrated Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.
Those 3 have short amount of time to establish themselves while Clippers evaluate Russell Westbrook.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 12:47 PM
It was a good practice for Clippers yesterday with new guys, according to Batum, as the team integrated Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.
Those 3 have short amount of time to establish themselves while Clippers evaluate Russell Westbrook.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Add Nicolas Batum to the chorus of support for Russell Westbrook in the case that he becomes available.
Batum empathizes with Westbrook based off of how Batum was perceived after his tenure in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/GDs0esEml5 – 12:45 PM
Add Nicolas Batum to the chorus of support for Russell Westbrook in the case that he becomes available.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
The new trio of trade acquisition Clippers are debuting under unique circumstances.
LA is playing 8 straight games vs good West teams, Paul George made it clear that Russell Westbrook should be considered, and interest remains mutual.
theathletic.com/4193710/2023/0… – 11:01 AM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
The new trio of trade acquisition Clippers are debuting under unique circumstances.
LA is playing 8 straight games vs good West teams, Paul George made it clear that Russell Westbrook should be considered, and interest remains mutual.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On Russell Westbrook, as he ponders what to do next. apnews.com/article/457e2d… – 7:18 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?
Billy Donovan didn’t comment on the Bulls’ potential pursuit of Westbrook on the buyout market, but he praised his former OKC guard: “He’s a great competitor.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:03 PM
Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Is the Westbrook disrespect going too far? + Super Bowl Reaction | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 5:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:26 PM
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:26 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On the end of the Russell Westbrook Era for the Lakers, and the difficulty of squaring how poorly Russ played and fit in LA with the kind of person and teammate he works hard to be: ocregister.com/2023/02/13/ana… – 11:50 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Russell Westbrook on the Bulls isn’t the worst idea.
Hear me out. ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4189525/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
Russell Westbrook on the Bulls isn’t the worst idea.
Hear me out. ⤵️
