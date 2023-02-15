Live stream: Spurs 11, Hornets 3

The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) play against the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 15, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 11, Charlotte Hornets 3 (Q1 08:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oh hi @Dennis Smith 👋
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GyxGrhmv0q – 7:01 PM
Oh hi @Dennis Smith 👋
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GyxGrhmv0q – 7:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Branham, Johnson, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Hornets: Ball, Smith Jr., Hayward, Washington, Williams – 6:55 PM
Spurs: Branham, Johnson, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Hornets: Ball, Smith Jr., Hayward, Washington, Williams – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Wednesday night entertainment is coming 🔜
📍 – 🏡
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 7PM
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vZMJqPE5Le – 6:54 PM
Your Wednesday night entertainment is coming 🔜
📍 – 🏡
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 7PM
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vZMJqPE5Le – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Kai Jones has been upgraded to available.
Terry Rozier (R Hand Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZooPeAj8xE – 6:52 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Kai Jones has been upgraded to available.
Terry Rozier (R Hand Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZooPeAj8xE – 6:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starters in Charlotte 🔥
@Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/bZaUPOYwOU – 6:46 PM
Starters in Charlotte 🔥
@Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/bZaUPOYwOU – 6:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A side effect of signing a full NBA contract means Bassey has to give up his spot in the G League “Next Up” All-Star game this weekend in SLC.
Spurs gave Bassey the choice to wait to sign until after the break, but he had 10.2 million reasons to get it done ASAP. – 6:42 PM
A side effect of signing a full NBA contract means Bassey has to give up his spot in the G League “Next Up” All-Star game this weekend in SLC.
Spurs gave Bassey the choice to wait to sign until after the break, but he had 10.2 million reasons to get it done ASAP. – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s showtime ✨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ic7CKZqLiZ – 6:39 PM
It’s showtime ✨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ic7CKZqLiZ – 6:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. San Antonio:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zu41bI807i – 6:35 PM
Starters for tonight vs. San Antonio:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zu41bI807i – 6:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s going down in the DA 🎉 One lucky Spurs fan will walk away with a Spurs Fan Shop gift card tonight! Will it be you?
🔗: https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/sxh2GLrJlk – 6:26 PM
It’s going down in the DA 🎉 One lucky Spurs fan will walk away with a Spurs Fan Shop gift card tonight! Will it be you?
🔗: https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/sxh2GLrJlk – 6:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said sending Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins to the OKC Blue was a decision on the ‘context of the schedule’ in terms of the impending All-Star break and could play tonight – 6:21 PM
Mark Daigneault said sending Ousmane Dieng, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins to the OKC Blue was a decision on the ‘context of the schedule’ in terms of the impending All-Star break and could play tonight – 6:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says there is optimism the Spurs will get Tre Jones, Romeo Langford and possibly even Devin Vassell back not long after the All-Star break. – 6:12 PM
Pop says there is optimism the Spurs will get Tre Jones, Romeo Langford and possibly even Devin Vassell back not long after the All-Star break. – 6:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Yesterday, students from Charlotte Lab Upper School, @Nick Richards & @BryceMcgowens5 celebrated #BlackHistoryMonth through art. They designed basketball hoops using paint & magazines to illustrate what Black culture means to them. 🎨
#CelebrateBlackCulture | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/86pvM54GXk – 6:07 PM
Yesterday, students from Charlotte Lab Upper School, @Nick Richards & @BryceMcgowens5 celebrated #BlackHistoryMonth through art. They designed basketball hoops using paint & magazines to illustrate what Black culture means to them. 🎨
#CelebrateBlackCulture | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/86pvM54GXk – 6:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 6:05 PM
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 6:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t miss @Kelly Oubre in the Fan Shop at 6 PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/j3fagJJjEV – 5:59 PM
Don’t miss @Kelly Oubre in the Fan Shop at 6 PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/j3fagJJjEV – 5:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
oh, hey KJ 👋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/YKgJguGbgK – 5:58 PM
oh, hey KJ 👋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/YKgJguGbgK – 5:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop called the team together after shootaround in Charlotte with the sole purpose of messing with new multi-million dollar man Charles Bassey.
“We told them all to go see him for a loan,” Pop said. – 5:50 PM
Pop called the team together after shootaround in Charlotte with the sole purpose of messing with new multi-million dollar man Charles Bassey.
“We told them all to go see him for a loan,” Pop said. – 5:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are getting Doug McDermott back from the injured list tonight in Charlotte. – 5:46 PM
Spurs are getting Doug McDermott back from the injured list tonight in Charlotte. – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agent Bryn Forbes arrested in San Antonio on family violence charge
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:39 PM
NBA free agent Bryn Forbes arrested in San Antonio on family violence charge
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣 Who wants Plaza Level tickets? Play Call your Shot on the Spurs App for a chance to win a pair!
🔗: https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/6urZ2fUXg3 – 5:33 PM
🗣 Who wants Plaza Level tickets? Play Call your Shot on the Spurs App for a chance to win a pair!
🔗: https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/6urZ2fUXg3 – 5:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said if Terry Rozier can’t go, Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. Also could see Svi’s #Hornets debut tonight against the Spurs. Oh, and JT may get some PT at SF. pic.twitter.com/PBLjcSX8rF – 5:26 PM
Steve Clifford said if Terry Rozier can’t go, Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. Also could see Svi’s #Hornets debut tonight against the Spurs. Oh, and JT may get some PT at SF. pic.twitter.com/PBLjcSX8rF – 5:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said if Terry Rozier can’t go, Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. Also could see Svi’s #Hornets debut tonight against tye Spurs. Oh, and JT may get some PT at SF. pic.twitter.com/lTOT3XV1N5 – 5:25 PM
Steve Clifford said if Terry Rozier can’t go, Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. Also could see Svi’s #Hornets debut tonight against tye Spurs. Oh, and JT may get some PT at SF. pic.twitter.com/lTOT3XV1N5 – 5:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:20 PM
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:19 PM
As expected, the Thunder has recalled Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng from the Blue. – 5:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The happiest man at Spurs shootaround smiled like a man who had just become a millionaire. Because he had. “It’s surreal,” Charles Bassey said.
On Bassey’s new deal, the machinations that made it happen and his place in the Spurs’ future:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:03 PM
The happiest man at Spurs shootaround smiled like a man who had just become a millionaire. Because he had. “It’s surreal,” Charles Bassey said.
On Bassey’s new deal, the machinations that made it happen and his place in the Spurs’ future:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng have all been recalled from the Blue, the Thunder announced. – 5:02 PM
Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng have all been recalled from the Blue, the Thunder announced. – 5:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Thunder PR – 5:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng and guards Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Thunder PR – 5:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The happiest man in Charlotte smiled like a man who had just become a millionaire. Because he had.
“It’s surreal,” Charles Bassey said.
On Bassey’s new deal, the machinations that made it happen and his new place in the Spurs’ future: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:00 PM
The happiest man in Charlotte smiled like a man who had just become a millionaire. Because he had.
“It’s surreal,” Charles Bassey said.
On Bassey’s new deal, the machinations that made it happen and his new place in the Spurs’ future: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A fun day at the @SanAntonioZoo!🦒🦛🦩
Follow along as @Jeremy Sochan gets to see all kinds of animals and feed the hippos in Beyond The Game pres. by @SWBCServices #ad pic.twitter.com/HZBueoxyNc – 4:30 PM
A fun day at the @SanAntonioZoo!🦒🦛🦩
Follow along as @Jeremy Sochan gets to see all kinds of animals and feed the hippos in Beyond The Game pres. by @SWBCServices #ad pic.twitter.com/HZBueoxyNc – 4:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Catch this match-up at 7 PM ✌️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JoaqCSZYp8 – 3:29 PM
Catch this match-up at 7 PM ✌️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JoaqCSZYp8 – 3:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Ousmane Dieng – 19 points on 9-of-20 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 11 rebounds
Tre Mann – 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 4 assists
Aaron Wiggins – 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Olivier Sarr – 17 points, 10 rebounds – 3:00 PM
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Ousmane Dieng – 19 points on 9-of-20 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 11 rebounds
Tre Mann – 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 4 assists
Aaron Wiggins – 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, 8 assists, 6 rebounds
Olivier Sarr – 17 points, 10 rebounds – 3:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Developing & growing 💯
#PorVida | @Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/Fj4lvzgsN7 – 2:20 PM
Developing & growing 💯
#PorVida | @Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/Fj4lvzgsN7 – 2:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by giving Make-A-Wish its largest donation ever
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:28 PM
#Hornets Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by giving Make-A-Wish its largest donation ever
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:28 PM