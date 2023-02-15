Suns officially sign Terrence Ross

Kellan Olson: Suns have officially signed Terrence Ross.
Source: Twitter @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Terrence Ross is officially joining the Suns, but what can they expect from their new wing? For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about the movement shooting and midrange pull-up game he’ll provide, as well as what he’ll need to do to stay on the floor: bit.ly/3EaViJB pic.twitter.com/OxHmbAQj9c – 1:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns posts:
5 Suns-#Kings takeaways bit.ly/3XxQrZZ
Damion Lee left out #NBAAllStar 3-point contest
bit.ly/3YAejNZ
Former #Warriors assistant Mike Brown raves about Kevin Durant bit.ly/3jXvb27
Suns sign Terrence Ross bit.ly/3lCnvTt – 1:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Terrence Ross signs with Phoenix #Suns pic.twitter.com/ULcTapFMyB – 12:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns make the Terrence Ross signing officially official: pic.twitter.com/raEeQGqP3q – 12:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns sign veteran guard Terrence Ross after Orlando Magic buyout (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:57 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ish Wainright is one of a handful of Suns who has a link to Kevin Durant.
Wainright went to Montrose Christian, the same high school KD spent his senior year at. Terrence Ross did too.
“When I went to Montrose, it was because of those guys also.” – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”
Then joked ‘Terrence’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin: Terrence Ross signed contract with Phoenix Suns tonight, his agent, Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball, told The Republic @azcentral as Orlando Magic bought out Ross contract. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 15, 2023
The Mavericks, league sources say, believed on Saturday that they had a verbal commitment from Terrence Ross for the veteran swingman to join them after securing a buyout from Orlando. While Dallas was playing in Sacramento on Saturday night, Ross committed to signing with Phoenix upon clearing waivers instead. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 14, 2023