Thunder had promised to draft Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 2 overall

With his father’s words and presence, Smith Jr. quickly began to compose himself. The angst was brief as he was selected with the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets. “People around me just reminded me, ‘You’re still the third pick in the draft,’ ” Smith Jr. said. “ ‘You’ve still accomplished something that a lot of people don’t accomplish, and that’s making it to the NBA.’ So, I had to put that behind me, just enjoy the moment, and live in the moment … “My dad was just telling me, ‘You would be disrespecting it to feel some type of way about getting drafted. This is the best day of your life. Enjoy it.’ ” -via Andscape / February 15, 2023