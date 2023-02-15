Thunder had promised to draft Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 2 overall

Jabari Smith Sr. noticed that his son was crumbling emotionally. Smith Jr.’s legs shook so hard it made the table jump in the NBA draft’s green room at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The elder Smith grabbed his son’s leg and said some words of wisdom to calm him and put it all quickly in perspective. “So, they called Chet Holmgren’s name, and he lost it,” Smith Sr. told Andscape. “Leg went to shaking. I looked at him. He is almost in tears. And I forgot that he told me that OKC [promised to draft him], so I got to keep my mouth closed about that. I talked to him, ‘Well, hey, what are you doing? Straighten your face, man. You good, you good, you good.’ You know the camera was right at the table …
Source: Andscape
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jabari Smith Jr shares an agent with Derrick Favors who of course played for OKC last year and it seems as though had a good relationship as they worked on the next steps. – 10:44 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
For #Rockets rookie forward Jabari Smith, Jr., he has a mentor in a former NBA player that is guiding him through this challenging league. It’s his father. bit.ly/3jX6nat #nba #NBAAllStar – 10:14 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr will take part in the Rising Stars game on Friday
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jabari Smith Jr will participate in the Skills Challenge on All Star Saturday night – 7:06 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Houston #Rockets third-year forward KJ Martin will compete in the AT&T Slam Dunk event while rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. was selected for the Kia Skills Challenge. – 7:05 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun with the rebound and fullcourt pass to Jabari Smith Jr, who beats out James Harden for the ball and puts it in for two. pic.twitter.com/GELS8TAX5w – 7:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith goes up and over Joel Embiid for the offensive board then putback. pic.twitter.com/w3E6tAp5pm – 7:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets start Jae’Sean Tate once again. Joel Embiid also active and starting tonight for the Sixers.
G – Jalen Green
G – Jae’Sean Tate
F – KJ Martin
F – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Sengun – 6:35 PM
“First of all, you’re a millionaire. Second of all, I don’t think he understand the numbers of how many people in the world that play basketball who would love to just be in this room. It’s a blessing. It’s a [heck] of a day.” -via Andscape / February 15, 2023
With his father’s words and presence, Smith Jr. quickly began to compose himself. The angst was brief as he was selected with the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets. “People around me just reminded me, ‘You’re still the third pick in the draft,’ ” Smith Jr. said. “ ‘You’ve still accomplished something that a lot of people don’t accomplish, and that’s making it to the NBA.’ So, I had to put that behind me, just enjoy the moment, and live in the moment … “My dad was just telling me, ‘You would be disrespecting it to feel some type of way about getting drafted. This is the best day of your life. Enjoy it.’ ” -via Andscape / February 15, 2023
The biggest challenge for Smith Jr. now is finding a strong role in the Rockets’ offense and dealing with losing. The Rockets have the NBA’s worst record at 13-44 entering Wednesday. “It’s been tough, honestly, because I feel like I’ve been winning all the way up to this point,” Smith Jr. said. “So, it’s just knowing that it’ll get brighter down the road, and just trusting the process and staying with it. Still loving the game, still enjoying it, and just taking the bad with the good, and good with the bad.” -via Andscape / February 15, 2023