Anfernee Simons will be reevaluated after ASB

Aaron J. Fentress: Blazers just announced that Anfernee Simons has a grade 2 ankle sprain and will be reevaluated after the all-star break. Not good news at all. Justise Winslow suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain on December 21. He hasn’t played since. pic.twitter.com/RFsy2wSYzs
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on the news that Anfernee Simons is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and what it means: rosegardenreport.com/p/anfernee-sim… – 6:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers just announced that Anfernee Simons has a grade 2 ankle sprain and will be reevaluated after the all-star break.
Not good news at all.
Justise Winslow suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain on December 21.
He hasn’t played since. pic.twitter.com/RFsy2wSYzs – 6:04 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Julius Randle of the #Knicks is replacing Anfernee Simons in the #NBAAllStar 3-point shootout. He has been listed at +900, the longest odds in the field. casino.org/news/nba-3-poi… – 12:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle will replace the injured Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. Club’s first participant since Steve Novak in 2013: pic.twitter.com/jXvH83lIPT – 11:08 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I just asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he would consider replacing Anfernee Simons in the 3-point shootout. It’s a hard no. KCP’s going to Cabo. – 8:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest odds from BetOnline:
Buddy Hield 4/1 (+400)
* Anfernee Simons 9/2 (+450)
Damian Lillard 9/2 (+450)
Jayson Tatum 5/1 (+500)
Kevin Huerter 11/2 (+550)
Lauri Markkanen 11/2 (+550)
Tyrese Haliburton 13/2 (+650)
Tyler Herro 23/4 (+675)
* Simons (ankle) might be out – 2:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will have the MRI on his right ankle on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Simons sprained ankle in loss to Wizards on Tuesday night. X-rays were negative. – 1:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
SportsBetting has Tyler Herro has a 3-point contest longshot:
Buddy Hield +400
Damian Lillard +450
Jayson Tatum +500
Lauri Markkanen +500
Anfernee Simons +525
Kevin Huerter +600
Tyler Herro +600
Tyrese Haliburton +600 – 9:26 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tuesday night’s Blazers-Wizards game felt like a normal, sleepy matchup between two fringe play-in teams, until Anfernee Simons suffered a potentially serious ankle injury.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said X-rays on Anfernee Simons’ sprained ankle were negative. But he added that it “didn’t look awesome.” – 12:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons x-rays were negative, waiting on further results. “It didn’t look awesome, though.” – 12:39 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 126, Blazers 101: FINAL. 39 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points for Cam Reddish. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. Now nine days off before the start of the stretch run. – 12:30 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Anfernee Simons is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 12:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anfernee Simons was helped off the court after an apparent leg injury vs. the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/C7x4R1SZLt – 12:00 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 97, Blazers 74: end of third quarter. 23 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons, who is back in the locker room after a nasty ankle/foot sprain. 15 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anfernee Simons lands on Kyle Kuzma’s foot and badly turns his right ankle, putting no weight on it as he is helped off the floor by inactive Jusuf Nurkic – 11:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Portland’s Anfernee Simons is being helped off the court. Simons isn’t putting any weight on his right leg. – 11:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Wizards 59, Blazers 52: halftime. 19 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points for Cam Reddish. – 11:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘@Dame_Lillard and @AnferneeSimons will both participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.
Ant will be seeking to become the first-ever winner of the 3-point and slam dunk contests.
#RipCity – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2023 NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania:
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Damian Lillard
⭐️ Lauri Markkanen
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Kevin Huerter
⭐️ Tyler Herro
⭐️ Anfernee Simons
⭐️ Buddy Hield
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/QH3jTpb1ax – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. – 10:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 127, Lakers 115: FINAL. 40 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists for @Matisse Thybulle. 14 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 for @2ez_nassie. – 12:13 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 101, Lakers 79: end of third quarter. 35 points, 6 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 16 points, 6 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 13 points, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 12 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 65, Lakers 46: halftime. 30 points, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 4 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. Blazers shooting 17-of-29 from three. – 11:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 34, Lakers 19: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. @Damian Lillard, @Matisse Thybulle and @Shaedon Sharpe with 6 points apiece. POR shooting 50 percent, LAL 35 percent. – 10:36 PM
Shams Charania: New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle is expected to replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in the NBA 3-Point contest at All-Star weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 16, 2023
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) left the arena on crutches last night, putting his availability in jeopardy for this weekend’s 3-Point Contest in SLC, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023
Chris Haynes: Simons will have an MRI on his ankle Thursday morning. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 15, 2023