Bradley Beal on injury troubles: Doing more things in the weight room, eating, I'm looking at everything

But now that he’s having injury issues again, Bradley Beal wonders if it’s time for another adjustment. “It’s just a freak thing. Some things aren’t in my control and I just have to adjust on the fly. Pray and pray and just keep myself out of positions to get hurt,” he said. “[But] I can still be better managing and taking care of my body. Doing things in the weight more, eating. [I’m] looking at everything. Nothing is perfect, so obviously I could get back to the drawing board and figure out how to sustain my durability.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“As you get older, you love it that much more and appreciate it that much more because it can be taken from you at any moment.”
I spoke to Bradley Beal about his aims to be more durable and his appreciation for the game in Year 11. trib.al/5L3x66I – 12:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Also, Beal is shooting 36.9% from 3-point range. That’s his best mark since 2017-18 when he shot 37.5% – his first all-star season. – 12:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’m just discovering this:
Bradley Beal is shooting a career-high 52% from the field on 16 attempts per game.
That leads all guards with 10+ attempts per game.
1. Beal – 52.1
2. SGA – 50.8
3. De’Aaron – 50.7
DeMar
5. Luka – 50.5
Jalen Williams (!) pic.twitter.com/1qgTz4om1o – 12:05 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It’s just now starting to hit me how long Kevin Love’s tenure with the Cavaliers was.
Only Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Udonis Haslem have longer active tenures. – 11:36 AM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have played 26 games together (13-13). Over the last 8 games when they play together @Washington Wizards are 6-2. – 11:14 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is not on the Wizards-Timberwolves injury report for tomorrow after tweaking his ankle last night (he said he would be fine).
Minnesota is already without Karl-Anthony Towns plus Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are questionable. – 5:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal said his poster dunk on Drew Eubanks was a “good dunk, but not one of his best ones.”
He agreed not top 5, when I guesstimated top 10. pic.twitter.com/WYH3cMvTqQ – 10:19 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma was lights out in his return from an ankle injury, while Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal both played well in a win over the Blazers. The Wiz have won 9 of 13.
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:14 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Portland Trailblazers and improved to (27-30).
#DCAboveAll 126
#RIPCITY 101
Kyle Kuzma 33
Kristaps Porzingis 28
Bradley Beal 19 – 12:32 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards beat the Blazers 126-101 to bounce back from last night’s loss. They have won 9 of their last 13.
Kuzma had 33 points, Porzingis had 28 and Beal had 19. – 12:30 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 126, Trail Blazers 101
Porziņģis: 28 pts., 12 rebs., 5 assts.
Kuzma: 33 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 19 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts. (8 pts. in fourth quarter)
Lillard: 39 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Trail Blazers 42% – 12:29 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
NBA Leaders in Go-Ahead Baskets in final 5 minutes
D’Aaron Fox 14 on 24 atts
Tyler Herro 10 on 19 atts
Damian Lillard 10 on 20 atts
Jalen Brunson 10 on 25 atts
Bradley Beal 9 on 10 atts
SGA 9 on 20 atts
CJ McCollulm 9 of 20 atts
Kevin Huerter 9 on 21 atts – 12:24 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are fortunate that Bradley Beal didn’t injure his right ankle on the Flagrant-1 foul on Damian Lillard as Beal landed on a 3-point attempt. Beal is remaining in the game. – 12:17 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If Dame’s foot was inside the three-point line how can Beal shoot three free throws? – 12:17 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal tweaks his left ankle as he lands on Damian Lillard following a 3-point attempt, able to walk to the bench and readjust his shoe – 12:15 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
All sorts of poster dunks in this game, Bradley Beal with the latest, on Drew Eubanks. pic.twitter.com/mbyfS4AH7s – 12:13 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Beal. Ka-pow.
youtube.com/shorts/C5WBhgD… pic.twitter.com/BDTHtEpdlE – 12:11 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks catching up with Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, and Anthony Gill before Wizards-Blazers tipoff
I think Brad was roasting his kicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/10au7UiHq7 – 10:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 8:36 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Today and everyday!
I love you @kamiahadams
Happy Valentines Day 💙 instagram.com/p/CoqDJ4lOtAs/… – 3:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has missed a lot of time this season, much more than he’d like. He’s focused on his availability and making sure the Wizards play “the right way” as they jostle for position in the East from here on out. “These last 20-plus, it starts with me:”washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 11:29 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal after tonight’s loss: “We just didn’t guard. That’s why we lost.” – 1:17 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal lost a tooth on a head-to-head collision. – 12:43 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Golden State Warriors and drop to (26-30)
#DcAboveAll 126
#DubNation 135
Kristaps Porzingis 34
Bradley Beal 33, (15,007) Career points.
Kendrick Nunn 13
Delon Wright 10
Washington is in Portland tomorrow. – 12:23 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Warriors 135, Wizards 126
Porzingis: 34p
Beal: 33p
Wizards shot 60% fg. But the Warriors had 20 three’s. – 12:23 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Washington Wizards and drop to (26-30)
#DcAboveAll 126
#DubNation 135
Kristaps Porzingis 34
Bradley Beal 33, (15,007) Career points.
Kendrick Nunn 13
Delon Wright 10
Washington is in Portland tomorrow. – 12:22 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Warriors 135, Wizards 126
Porziņģis: 34 pts. 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 33 pts. 3 rebs., 4 assts.
Thompson: 27 pts. 4 rebs., 5 assts.
FG%: Warriors 58%, Wizards 60%
3-pointers: Warriors 20/40, Wizards 12/28 – 12:22 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
15,000 career points and counting for Bradley Beal 📈
pic.twitter.com/uj1GibJzu6 – 12:19 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 27 points tonight, Bradley Beal now has 15,001 career regular-season points. The franchise scoring leader is Elvin Hayes, who scored 15,551 points for the Bullets. – 12:08 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has reached 15,000 career points, the 2nd player in franchise history (Elvin Hayes the other) to do that and the 149th player in NBA history. – 12:05 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Warriors lead the Wizards 71-66. Wiz had a 15-point lead in the second quarter.
Porzingis: 18p
Beal: 16p
Nunn: 11p
Thompson has 20p, had 13 in the second quarter. – 11:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Golden State Warriors at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 66
#DubNation 71
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 18, Bradley Beal has 16 and Kendrick Nunn with 11 on (4/4).
* Washington shot 65.8% in the half. – 11:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors
#DCAboveAll 66
#DubNation 71
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 18, Bradley Beal has 16 and Kendrick Nunn with 11 on (4/4).
* Washington shot 65.8% in the half. – 11:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Golden State Warriors after 1.
#DCABOVEALL 39
#DubNation 29
Kristaps Porzingis 16 (6/7)
Bradley Beal 10 (4/6)
Monte Morris 5 (2/2)
Wizards shot 75% in the quarter. – 10:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Warriors 39-26 at the end of the 1st. Kristaps Porzingis (16 pts) and Bradley Beal (10 pts) are shooting a combined 10-13 FG so far.
3rd time this month Porzingis has scored 15+ pts in the 1st quarter. – 10:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Warriors 39-29.
Porzingis: 16p, 6-7fg
Beal: 10p
Wiz pick up right where they left off against Indy, are shooting 75% fg. – 10:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
All the Wizards players I talked to emphasized “focus.” This is an excellent start to the game in Golden State on the road. Credit to Beal, Morris, and Porzingis, who have come out hot. – 10:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has dealt with a slew of injuries the last two years. I talked to him about his efforts to stay healthy and what he can draw from a similar experience earlier in his career. trib.al/5L3x66I – 8:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we all know about that Bradley Beal contract. if im this ref, send the stretcher.
pic.twitter.com/2SYSebnIuE – 7:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official during Saturday’s victory over the Pacers, the league announced. Here’s video of what happened:
nba.com/watch/video/pa… – 6:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been fined $25,000 for making contact with a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal was fined $25k for making contact with a referee during Saturday’s game, the league announced. – 5:44 PM
Availability is the greatest ability, and lately Bradley Beal has had some difficulty achieving it. “I’ve handled it well. I think in years past, I would be a lot more frustrated,” Beal told NBC Sports Washington. “Obviously, I’m still frustrated but I’ve learned how to channel it.” -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
When different viruses have gone around, Beal has been rather efficient at catching them. Sometimes, he says, it’s because one of his three young sons has brought something home from school. But there have also been times when he was sick and they didn’t catch it. “I would say that part is frustrating because that’s totally out of my control, getting sick or not,” he said. “Obviously, that plays a part in it, too; having a stronger immune system and taking care of the body; taking my vitamins every day and making sure our kids wash their hands every day.” -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
Chase Hughes: Looks like Bradley Beal chipped or lost his tooth during tonight’s game. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 14, 2023