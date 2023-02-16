Live stream: Bucks 34, Bulls 27

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) play against the Chicago Bulls (26-32) at United Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 34, Chicago Bulls 27 (Q2 11:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Carlik Jones running point for the Bulls, Chicago, as opposed to Bulls, Windy City – 8:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez after 1 quarter:
15 PTS
4 REB
5-7 FG
2-4 3P
Ties his season high for a quarter. pic.twitter.com/hvxMTaE2Fm – 8:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 34-24 after the first quarter.
Zach LaVine leads with 7 points. Coby White has 6, Vooch has 5.
Bulls are 3-for-8 from the arc. Bucks are 7-for-16. – 8:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are doing what they can to avoid another blown lead. They trail Bucks 34-24 after 1stQ and were down by as many as 15. It’s been the Brook Lopez show so far with 15 pts. Zach LaVine has 7. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Don’t tell his brother, but Brook Lopez is truly special to watch defensively. – 8:11 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the way svg just transitioned from a fierce endorsement of ruffles potato chips to nikola vucevic’s diversified offensive skill-set is sending me – 8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another historic moment for Giannis. He has etched his name into the Bucks’ history books once again. pic.twitter.com/PZuwCSy5nE – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook is up to 14 points and counting in the first quarter. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vxykBTHXG3 – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dalen from deep 🎯
@Dalen Terry | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RhtN90frtR – 8:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The assist to make Giannis the all-time assist leader in Bucks franchise history!! pic.twitter.com/nI2IsVc6gj – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting and the #Bucks lead the #Bulls 28-15. – 8:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader in
Points
Assists
Blocks
Free Throws
Less than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. pic.twitter.com/I0pXoaktsa – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry sinks a first quarter three from the corner, then turns to stare down the Bucks bench – 7:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis passes Paul Pressey to become the Bucks’ All-Time Assists Leader.
🥂 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/yqfViTbh6J – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in #Bucks franchise history. He passed Paul Pressey.
Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back-to-back threes for Splash Mountain!! pic.twitter.com/3khUm3U9IU – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have made 4 of 6 from behind the three-point line to open up a 14-7 lead on the #Bulls in the early going. – 7:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bucks drop four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes before Billy Donovan takes a timeout.
Bulls trail 14-7. – 7:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
After last night’s loss, Billy Donovan felt the Bulls missed Vooch in a lot of opportunities against the Pacers.
Vooch has now scored the opening five points for the Bulls against the Bucks. – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Representing us in Salt Lake City 🗻
@AyoDos_11 x @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/I3CMxZ3LbT – 7:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls general manager Marc Eversley presented DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu with a commemorative All-Star basketball at center court before Bulls-Bucks. – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
So much respect between Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday. They’ve had their battles, but always acknowledge each other. Asked who often gets overlooked like him, he brings up Smart on TNT. “One of my favorite players.” – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Bulls. They join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls going with: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, White and Dosunmu. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy app – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue knocked down a career-high 8 threes and matched his career-high with 40 points in Tuesdays game.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/LipOw6BqC5 – 7:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very similar profiles here between MVP candidate and defensive frontcourt partner, though the Nuggets have just kicked more ass in general than the Bucks this year.
Denver may need to stagger AG more in the playoffs IMO. pic.twitter.com/oddwRFO8LN – 7:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Moments away from tipoff.
@betway | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/m9Gxt3USVq – 7:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ thank you for your listening habits and support – you are truly appreciated pic.twitter.com/6JqcsUdV8I – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
RE: The 2013-14 team, the Thunder won 59 games that year and the Suns went 2-1 against them.
One of those wins was the Gerald Green 41 piece (KD had 34-7-5). KD responded with 38-11-3-2 in the next meeting and Phoenix still won (18+ for Bledsoe, Tucker, Dragic and Green). – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points without threes this season:
1,494 — Shai
1,380 — Giannis
1,339 — Embiid
1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby joins the starting lineup tonight vs. Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/SFJdGDjEqH – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 36 points vs. Boston Tuesday, his 7th time scoring 35+ points in the last 11 games.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/kUewx2nYnp – 6:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ thank you for your listening habits and support – you are truly appreciated – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Ever wondered what goes into the trade deadline? @Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst talks deadline deals, roster construction and the acquisition of @Jae Crowder w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/VhsUY – 6:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pat Connaughton is out tonight with left calf soreness.
@Jim Owczarski asked Mike Budenholzer about it pre-game. Here was their interaction: pic.twitter.com/rbyv3pFD9D – 6:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook put up a season-high 28 points, and the Bucks secured their 4th straight Central Division title with a 127-106 win over the Bulls.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/PzD1KVwrDW – 6:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu said his ASW selection was validation for continued growth this year: “Sometimes when you get better, you may not be able to see it right away. But watching film, talking to my coaches, through the results, I just feel stronger and feel more comfortable out there.” – 6:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With Khris Middleton out tonight with right knee soreness, I asked Mike Budenholzer a couple questions about Middleton’s status.
Here was our interaction: pic.twitter.com/PUoj7fN5iy – 6:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan (quad) is out for the second straight game tonight, but he is expected to be ready to play in the All-Star game on Sunday, according to Bulls PR. – 6:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Despite missing the last two games before the break with a quad injury, DeMar DeRozan is expected to play in the All-Star game on Sunday per Bulls PR. – 5:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
At this point, DeMar DeRozan is expected to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game, #Bulls say – 5:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is progressing but still needs treatment. DeRozan still plans to be at All-Star game, per Bulls PR. Zach LaVine made similar decision last year, playing minor minutes as he dealt with sore knee. Those defense-optional minutes aren’t exactly taxing – 5:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last one before the break.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/KcpnqtAFku – 5:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/5zFejym1zA – 5:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been moved from probable to available to play for the #Bucks vs. the #Bulls tonight.
Khris Middleton, however, has been ruled out of the final game before the all-star break. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Update. NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Caruso, DeRozan, Jones Jr and Dragic all out vs Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Jalen Green will miss the Rising Stars competition with a groin strain. Replaced by Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will replace Detroit’s Jalen Duren. – 4:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls get a second All-Star Weekend representative in second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu. He’ll replace injured Rockets guard Jalen Green on the Rising Stars roster. pic.twitter.com/rwq2Q5aU85 – 4:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace Rockets guard Jalen Green (groin strain) in the NBA Rising Stars game tomorrow night. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will also replace Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (ankle). – 4:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace injured Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (left groin strain) on Team Deron and Rockets forward Tari Eason will replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain) on Team Joakim in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars – 4:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago’s Own Rising Star ⭐️
@AyoDos_11 has been named to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge for the second-straight year and will play on Friday night! pic.twitter.com/0hwYjtDXZm – 4:15 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
You may be surprised by Joakim Noah’s all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Statement night at the UC.
RT now for a chance to a win a signed Zach LaVine Statement Edition jersey.
@zennioptical | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/trkoDU2C4N – 4:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 5.5 steals by halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/p3KgiwZzhC – 3:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: DeRozan, Dragic, Jones Jr -Out. Bucks: Middleton ,Portis, Connaughton, Crowder- Out. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. 6:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. Fired up! – 2:52 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Which ones should I bring to @NBAAllStar? 🔥🦞👟 pic.twitter.com/D4XFdPKZ9P – 2:21 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Besides the terrific game, my top memory of 1993 NBA All-Star weekend was getting here.
The Jazz played Chicago/Milwaukee on Wednesday/Thursday. I got 3:30 a.m. wake-up call Friday, flew through Denver, dropped my bag at the office and just made it to player availability at 11. – 2:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan, Caruso, Jones and Dragic listed out for #Bulls tonight. How about adding Carlik Jones to rotation? – 2:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMO_US hat, designed by Chicago-based artist Abel Arciniega.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/aDdvcPmF0o – 2:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls in talks with Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverley, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic OUT vs. Bucks.
Khris Middleton has been added Bucks’ injury report as out. – 1:33 PM
