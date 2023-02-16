Live stream: Bucks 34, Bulls 27

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) play against the Chicago Bulls (26-32) at United Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 34, Chicago Bulls 27 (Q2 11:37)

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Carlik Jones running point for the Bulls, Chicago, as opposed to Bulls, Windy City – Carlik Jones running point for the Bulls, Chicago, as opposed to Bulls, Windy City – 8:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Brook Lopez after 1 quarter:

15 PTS

4 REB

5-7 FG

2-4 3P

Ties his season high for a quarter. 8:14 PM Brook Lopez after 1 quarter:15 PTS4 REB5-7 FG2-4 3PTies his season high for a quarter. pic.twitter.com/hvxMTaE2Fm

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls trail 34-24 after the first quarter.

Zach LaVine leads with 7 points. Coby White has 6, Vooch has 5.

Bulls are 3-for-8 from the arc. Bucks are 7-for-16. – Bulls trail 34-24 after the first quarter.Zach LaVine leads with 7 points. Coby White has 6, Vooch has 5.Bulls are 3-for-8 from the arc. Bucks are 7-for-16. – 8:14 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls are doing what they can to avoid another blown lead. They trail Bucks 34-24 after 1stQ and were down by as many as 15. It’s been the Brook Lopez show so far with 15 pts. Zach LaVine has 7. – 8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-24.

Brook Lopez leads the team with 15 points and Jevon Carter is the only other Buck in double figures (11 points). – After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-24.Brook Lopez leads the team with 15 points and Jevon Carter is the only other Buck in double figures (11 points). – 8:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Don’t tell his brother, but Brook Lopez is truly special to watch defensively. – Don’t tell his brother, but Brook Lopez is truly special to watch defensively. – 8:11 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the way svg just transitioned from a fierce endorsement of ruffles potato chips to nikola vucevic’s diversified offensive skill-set is sending me – the way svg just transitioned from a fierce endorsement of ruffles potato chips to nikola vucevic’s diversified offensive skill-set is sending me – 8:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Great start to tonight’s game from Brook Lopez.

He has hit two 3-pointers, but also gotten himself to the front of the rim on drives by Jrue Holiday twice. Also, pump faked a 3 for a dunk.

Bucks up, 28-15, with 3:06 left and Lopez has half the Bucks’ points. – Great start to tonight’s game from Brook Lopez.He has hit two 3-pointers, but also gotten himself to the front of the rim on drives by Jrue Holiday twice. Also, pump faked a 3 for a dunk.Bucks up, 28-15, with 3:06 left and Lopez has half the Bucks’ points. – 8:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader in

Points

Assists

Blocks

Free Throws

Less than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. 8:00 PM Giannis is now the Bucks franchise leader inPointsAssistsBlocksFree ThrowsLess than 500 rebounds away from passing Kareem in boards. pic.twitter.com/I0pXoaktsa

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Dalen Terry sinks a first quarter three from the corner, then turns to stare down the Bucks bench – Dalen Terry sinks a first quarter three from the corner, then turns to stare down the Bucks bench – 7:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

MarJon Beauchamp is on the floor early tonight for the Bucks. – MarJon Beauchamp is on the floor early tonight for the Bucks. – 7:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis passes Paul Pressey to become the Bucks’ All-Time Assists Leader.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in

Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leader in assists in #Bucks franchise history. He passed Paul Pressey.Jevon Carter was the recipient of the pass, and made a three-pointer. – 7:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter carrying the Bucks so far tonight. 8 points for each of them already. – Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter carrying the Bucks so far tonight. 8 points for each of them already. – 7:56 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks up by 12 and Giannis hasn’t scored yet – Bucks up by 12 and Giannis hasn’t scored yet – 7:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After the Bulls scored the first five points of tonight’s game, the Bucks have responded well and now have a 14-7 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.

They are 4-of-6 from 3 to start the game. – After the Bulls scored the first five points of tonight’s game, the Bucks have responded well and now have a 14-7 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.They are 4-of-6 from 3 to start the game. – 7:51 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bucks drop four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes before Billy Donovan takes a timeout.

Bulls trail 14-7. – Bucks drop four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes before Billy Donovan takes a timeout.Bulls trail 14-7. – 7:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Brook Lopez hits a 3 to get the Bucks started on the scoreboard tonight and follows it up with another 3 on the next possession.

And the Bucks are up, 9-7, early. – Brook Lopez hits a 3 to get the Bucks started on the scoreboard tonight and follows it up with another 3 on the next possession.And the Bucks are up, 9-7, early. – 7:48 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

After last night’s loss, Billy Donovan felt the Bulls missed Vooch in a lot of opportunities against the Pacers.

Vooch has now scored the opening five points for the Bulls against the Bucks. – After last night’s loss, Billy Donovan felt the Bulls missed Vooch in a lot of opportunities against the Pacers.Vooch has now scored the opening five points for the Bulls against the Bucks. – 7:48 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

guess who got vehemently boo’ed during bucks intros – guess who got vehemently boo’ed during bucks intros – 7:40 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley presented DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu with a commemorative All-Star basketball at center court before Bulls-Bucks. – Bulls general manager Marc Eversley presented DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu with a commemorative All-Star basketball at center court before Bulls-Bucks. – 7:36 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

So much respect between Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday. They’ve had their battles, but always acknowledge each other. Asked who often gets overlooked like him, he brings up Smart on TNT. “One of my favorite players.” – So much respect between Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday. They’ve had their battles, but always acknowledge each other. Asked who often gets overlooked like him, he brings up Smart on TNT. “One of my favorite players.” – 7:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter in the backcourt for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Bulls . They join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:22 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

🎥 @sociosusa 7:14 PM Jrue knocked down a career-high 8 threes and matched his career-high with 40 points in Tuesdays game.🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/LipOw6BqC5

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of 7:01 PM We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ thank you for your listening habits and support – you are truly appreciated pic.twitter.com/6JqcsUdV8I

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points without threes this season:

1,494 — Shai

1,380 — Giannis

1,339 — Embiid

1,263 — DeMar 7:00 PM Most points without threes this season:1,494 — Shai1,380 — Giannis1,339 — Embiid1,263 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/bIRzw3IrQE

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis scored 36 points vs. Boston Tuesday, his 7th time scoring 35+ points in the last 11 games.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ thank you for your listening habits and support – you are truly appreciated – We have a ballgame to call – then the All Star break on behalf of @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ thank you for your listening habits and support – you are truly appreciated – 6:57 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn. 6:30 PM #BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn. pic.twitter.com/VA67lWcG2Y

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:29 PM Brook put up a season-high 28 points, and the Bucks secured their 4th straight Central Division title with a 127-106 win over the Bulls.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/PzD1KVwrDW

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu said his ASW selection was validation for continued growth this year: “Sometimes when you get better, you may not be able to see it right away. But watching film, talking to my coaches, through the results, I just feel stronger and feel more comfortable out there.” – Ayo Dosunmu said his ASW selection was validation for continued growth this year: “Sometimes when you get better, you may not be able to see it right away. But watching film, talking to my coaches, through the results, I just feel stronger and feel more comfortable out there.” – 6:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

With Khris Middleton out tonight with right knee soreness, I asked Mike Budenholzer a couple questions about Middleton’s status.

Here was our interaction: 6:25 PM With Khris Middleton out tonight with right knee soreness, I asked Mike Budenholzer a couple questions about Middleton’s status.Here was our interaction: pic.twitter.com/PUoj7fN5iy

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

DeMar DeRozan (quad) is out for the second straight game tonight, but he is expected to be ready to play in the All-Star game on Sunday, according to Bulls PR. – DeMar DeRozan (quad) is out for the second straight game tonight, but he is expected to be ready to play in the All-Star game on Sunday, according to Bulls PR. – 6:25 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Despite missing the last two games before the break with a quad injury, DeMar DeRozan is expected to play in the All-Star game on Sunday per Bulls PR. – Despite missing the last two games before the break with a quad injury, DeMar DeRozan is expected to play in the All-Star game on Sunday per Bulls PR. – 5:51 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is progressing but still needs treatment. DeRozan still plans to be at All-Star game, per Bulls PR. Zach LaVine made similar decision last year, playing minor minutes as he dealt with sore knee. Those defense-optional minutes aren’t exactly taxing – Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is progressing but still needs treatment. DeRozan still plans to be at All-Star game, per Bulls PR. Zach LaVine made similar decision last year, playing minor minutes as he dealt with sore knee. Those defense-optional minutes aren’t exactly taxing – 5:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been moved from probable to available to play for the

Khris Middleton, however, has been ruled out of the final game before the all-star break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been moved from probable to available to play for the #Bucks vs. the #Bulls tonight.Khris Middleton, however, has been ruled out of the final game before the all-star break. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:59 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Update. NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Caruso, DeRozan, Jones Jr and Dragic all out vs Bucks. – Update. NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Caruso, DeRozan, Jones Jr and Dragic all out vs Bucks. – 4:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Jalen Green will miss the Rising Stars competition with a groin strain. Replaced by Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will replace Detroit’s Jalen Duren. – Rockets guard Jalen Green will miss the Rising Stars competition with a groin strain. Replaced by Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will replace Detroit’s Jalen Duren. – 4:19 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls get a second All-Star Weekend representative in second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu. He’ll replace injured Rockets guard Jalen Green on the Rising Stars roster. 4:17 PM Bulls get a second All-Star Weekend representative in second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu. He’ll replace injured Rockets guard Jalen Green on the Rising Stars roster. pic.twitter.com/rwq2Q5aU85

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace Rockets guard Jalen Green (groin strain) in the NBA Rising Stars game tomorrow night. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will also replace Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (ankle). – Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace Rockets guard Jalen Green (groin strain) in the NBA Rising Stars game tomorrow night. Rockets rookie Tari Eason will also replace Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (ankle). – 4:17 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace injured Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (left groin strain) on Team Deron and Rockets forward Tari Eason will replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain) on Team Joakim in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars – Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will replace injured Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (left groin strain) on Team Deron and Rockets forward Tari Eason will replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain) on Team Joakim in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars – 4:17 PM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

You may be surprised by Joakim Noah’s all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. 4:00 PM You may be surprised by Joakim Noah’s all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…

