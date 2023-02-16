Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,504,101 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,794,030 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Only local Bulls call – fired up! – 1:43 AM