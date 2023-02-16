Cavs, Kevin Love finalizing buyout, Heat expected to emerge as suitor

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Jason Lloyd, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Love ranks among Cavs players since 2015:
— 2nd in PTS
— 1st in REB
— 3rd in AST
— 5th in BLK
— 2nd in STL
— 1st in 3P
The only Cavalier to play 400+ games in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AkoZJFeXY8 – 12:56 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Kevin Love sticking it out this long in Cleveland post-LeBron is even wilder than Eric Gordon being in Houston as long as he was. Truly the end of an era. – 12:55 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell me and @Jason Lloyd.
Full details at @TheAthletic, including an Eastern Conference playoff contender expected to emerge as a suitor for Love: theathletic.com/4210496/2023/0… – 12:49 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/o1mXC3ggw8 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/sjcbYnqoPo – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zqIwMIE7ND – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Russell Westbrook on the Pelicans?!?
🏀 Why it makes sense. Why it doesn’t make sense
🏀 Kevin Love? Bryn Forbes? Other buyout market options
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/pbg2pH33dY – 9:11 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
All 💘 Team
Michael Redd
Ed Pinckney
Malik Rose
Jalen Rose
10 other Roses
Bruce Flowers
Jason Williams
Darryl Dawkins
Josh Hart
Kevin Love
Denzel Valentine – 11:39 AM
More on this storyline
The Heat have an open roster spot and have canvassed the market recently for a big man, sources said. -via The Athletic / February 16, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Koby Altman says he does not anticipate having any buyout discussions with Kevin Love. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 9, 2023
Love was recently removed from the Cavs rotation, and he could soon be removed from the roster in general by way of a buyout. According to a Thursday report, the Cavs could buy Love out in the near future. “Additionally, Kevin Love is unlikely to be traded despite being out of the rotation. Love may wind up on the buyout market,” Matt Moore of Action Network reported. -via CavaliersNation.com / February 9, 2023