Cavs, Kevin Love finalizing buyout, Heat expected to emerge as suitor

Love was recently removed from the Cavs rotation, and he could soon be removed from the roster in general by way of a buyout. According to a Thursday report, the Cavs could buy Love out in the near future . “Additionally, Kevin Love is unlikely to be traded despite being out of the rotation. Love may wind up on the buyout market,” Matt Moore of Action Network reported. -via CavaliersNation.com / February 9, 2023