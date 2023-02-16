Live stream: Clippers 18, Suns 12

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) play against the Phoenix Suns (32-27) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 16, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 18, Phoenix Suns 12 (Q1 03:59)
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Terrence Ross and Ish Wainright are the first two subs for the Suns. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Terrence Ross and Ish Wainright head to the scorer’s table as the Suns’ first subs of the night – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon is your 6Man tonight.
Norm Powell out — Bones Hyland will likely check in for T Mann. – 10:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really like what Terance Mann is giving the Clippers. In general I think more teams should experiment with lineups without a traditionally sized 1. – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Who says Ivica Zubac isn’t switchable! Just mookie’d Devin Booker which led to a T Mann fast break dunk
Mann has as many points as Suns. Clippers up 12-5 with 7:49 left in 1st quarter. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers 12 #Suns 5. Booker turnover leads to Mann dunk.
Timeout Phoenix. 7:49 left in the 1st – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clippers are doing an excellent job on him, as they almost always have. The quick double there was smooth. CP3/Ayton two-man game needs to get going. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns started 0-for-6 until Deandre Ayton made that middy. Clippers are trapping Devin Booker quite a bit and go up 12-5 early. He’ll have some extra help in that regard soon! – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
can’t help but watch Booker get trapped and think that’s not going to be a thing for much longer – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I want to go out there and do the most that I can and be the best that I can every day for you guys. I appreciate the warm welcome, but I’ve got more work to do.”
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix #Suns (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zu will consistently be in the middle of the dance routine 😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/3lcaEjKgEx – 10:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Suns, Warriors jump into Kevin Love sweepstakes? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/16/cou… – 10:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I don’t care if it is 90s night
You know what happened in the ’93 Finals
Suns coming out to Sirius doesn’t sit right with me 😆 – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant and James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G7gV228mnh – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just a little disclaimer because I can already tell some of y’all are overreacting to Tuesday night lol
Tonight will be more legitimate test for Clippers than Warriors game. Yeah, that was basketball nirvana offensively (esp. 3Q!) but Warriors defense was so tired and BAD. – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had a healthy (no pun intended) logistical advantage and we have seen them shred teams with blueprint games.
Tonight’s Suns are a fairer fight. So we’ll see what we get.
Had to say that before the wild rotation/process takes
Enjoy the game everyone 🥲 – 10:04 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — Kevin Durant & his loudest critics agree: The new-look Phoenix Suns face immense & and immediate title pressure @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting the usual: Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Worth noting that Moses Brown is active for the 50th time. That’s his cap.
Phoenix starting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. – 9:51 PM
Reggie Jackson @Reggie_Jackson
1 whole week and still hard to stomach. Quite the ride we had. Many memories made: the ups, the downs, the smiles, the laughs, the tears. @Los Angeles Clippers, #ClipNation THANK YOU from the deepest depths of my heart: for accepting me wholeheartedly, for the support each and every single – 9:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If you look close you can see Kyle Anderson doin the KD whewwww after this one pic.twitter.com/nyH8Y08zoG – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Clippers
PG Chris Paul
SG Devin Booker
F Josh Okogie
F Torrey Craig
C Deandre Ayton – 9:44 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” Kevin Durant on his time in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NHYnQ1TK93 – 9:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
PHX
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The starters in Phoenix:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Biyombo played right away without practice time. His agent kept checking how he was feeling and Biyombo kept emphasizing he was fine.
“My legs are fine! We got veterans. They just know how to move, how to be in the right spot and then you just do what you’re supposed to do.” – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Monty Williams about what he’s learned from this season of constant change after Phoenix’s lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton finished 2nd in 5-man group minutes last year and 1st in those minutes in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/mS1D61to05 – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Bismack Biyombo about the adjustment of joining a team mid-season, like he did last year and like Terrence Ross is now.
“When you play with a veteran team, the adjustment is much quicker. … You just gotta know where to be and do the right thing and play the right way.” – 9:25 PM
I asked Bismack Biyombo about the adjustment of joining a team mid-season, like he did last year and like Terrence Ross is now.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot) looks to return Feb. 24 after #NBAAllStar break (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If season ended today, Clippers would be at Phoenix for Game 1 of quarterfinals.
T. Lue has shown before that he will hold his cards close to the vest with an eye towards playoffs. How that balance goes tonight remains to be seen. But no doubt, this is a critical game. pic.twitter.com/I9T7kQBQte – 9:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Since Jan. 29 (8 games) Clippers have allowed league-highs of 15.5 3s at 45.4%
Prior to that, Clippers allowed only 11.7 3s per game (11th-best) and 35% (7th-best)
Tyronn Lue isn’t concerned, but says POA defense needs to be better to prevent Clippers from scrambling. pic.twitter.com/vBZM3qDc7l – 8:59 PM
Since Jan. 29 (8 games) Clippers have allowed league-highs of 15.5 3s at 45.4%
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Ty Lue pregame if the buyout talk swirling around the Clippers had the effect of leaving any players already on the roster, particularly ballhandlers, distracted or looking over their shoulder. He said he didn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/g32ql2yaia – 8:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Gordon was part of the closing lineup in his first game with the Clippers. Asked Ty Lue tonight whether he’s considering starting him, too. Ty said, essentially, closing with him was one of many combinations he’s just trying to see over the next few games.
Ty’s answer: pic.twitter.com/gmZxq6xwP0 – 8:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Temperatures are rising.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/2bYfFJrAlL – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t want to think about it.”
Ty Lue on #Suns having Kevin Durant to go along with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
He said they remind him of #Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson eventhough Paul is “a little older now.” pic.twitter.com/jY5n5oNxaX – 8:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
“I don’t want to make of it,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about it.”
Called KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul a 3-headed monster where the Suns can always have 1-2 of them on the floor – 8:39 PM
Tyronn Lue was asked what he makes of Kevin Durant’s fit on the Suns.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says there’s no bigger concern with Norm Powell’s knee, similar to what I noted earlier. Team is letting him rest to get ready for the post-break schedule which starts Feb. 24. – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is an obvious and seamless fit for the Suns on the court but what he said today reinforced how much this is a perfect match in all the other ways too: arizonasports.com/story/3500451/… – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kevin Durant was introduced in Phoenix this afternoon. He expects to debut soon after the All-Star Break to pursue a third NBA championship, but he had some thoughts about how his time in Brooklyn went and ended first.
theathletic.com/4215043/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he talked with Terrence Ross about the Suns and what his role might look like. Said they try to “shoot players straight” on where they fit and the possible constraints, and mentioned both James Jones and Mat Ishbia being involved in that conversation – 8:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Throw it back with this retro 30th anniversary tee and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams, James Jones sway free agent Terrence Ross to chose Phoenix Suns over Dallas Mavericks (w/videos) #Suns #Magic #MFFL azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝟓/𝟎𝟔/𝟗𝟑 – 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
Following the Suns’ Game 4 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly 2,000 Suns fans pulled up to the terminal to show their support!
@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ’68 pic.twitter.com/eyeTEMQlDC – 7:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Today’s introductory press conference for Kevin Durant was the type of fanfare not often afforded to the Suns, but KD set a different tone. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about it, and what I took from his responses: https://t.co/1C6sWC2pZP pic.twitter.com/kYDS3z4jvd – 7:24 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant was introduced Thursday on the floor at Footprint Arena in front of 3,000 fans, including many who were already wearing his jersey.
KD: “I appreciate your warm welcome, but we’ve got work to do… We’ve got all the pieces to be successful.” basketballnews.com/stories/kevin-… – 7:18 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on Kevin Durant raising stakes for Suns: “Charles [Barkley] made the Finals. The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.” pic.twitter.com/F3Q4WxUco2 – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant ready to work, win championship with Phoenix Suns (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:15 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal on the Suns’ Kevin Durant blockbuster: “If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. KD.” pic.twitter.com/X7hrSzgYMi – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
RE: The 2013-14 team, the Thunder won 59 games that year and the Suns went 2-1 against them.
One of those wins was the Gerald Green 41 piece (KD had 34-7-5). KD responded with 38-11-3-2 in the next meeting and Phoenix still won (18+ for Bledsoe, Tucker, Dragic and Green). – 7:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Electric atmosphere in The Valley ⚡️
Shoutout to the best fans in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/c5EHuVzSPr – 7:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
KD saw how the 48-win Dragic/Bledsoe/Hornacek squad played and was impressed.
CP3 saw how the bubble Suns played and was impressed.
That matters more than how much national attention a team gets. – 6:57 PM
Big takeaway as an NBA fan: The top dogs are always paying attention leaguewide.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Impressed with how he was able to get who he is across in that type of environment especially. If you watched that as a Valley sports fan and didn’t know how KD was and what he’s about, you sure do now. And even if you did, learned a bit more I think (at least I did). – 6:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Few KD quotes magnifying how good the fit is.
“I’ve been to a couple of practices already and the attention to detail is something that I love.”
“I’m more concerned about what we do every day as a team, the stuff that you guys don’t see.”
“I think my defense feeds my offense.” – 6:51 PM
Few KD quotes magnifying how good the fit is.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s trade to Suns: “He’s got to win a championship. Very simple. He’s got to at least get to the Finals. At least I got us to the Finals. It’s the exact same scenario.” pic.twitter.com/0yUEbWkVqZ – 6:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant can be a bus driver after Suns trade: “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on him. He should lead that team. If they win it, older guys like myself will give him the credit… He’s sensitive about it but he don’t get to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/oDYfpzulhm – 6:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
TNT’s Charles Barkley on impact of trade requests by James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant: “You can’t take my money & say you want to divorce me in six months to a year. … There’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to get locked out.” pic.twitter.com/qxwxMmh6IP – 6:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD believes the Suns have “all the pieces” to win a title. He also opened up about the end of his time in Brooklyn and how Kyrie’s trade request changed everything — during his first press conference as a member of the Suns. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I always love playing here in Phoenix. The fans always show love… You got somebody like Devin, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — guys that work. I wanted to be a part of that.”
🗣️ Hear from KD’s Introductory Press Conference pic.twitter.com/leMrKyxX2E – 6:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anfernee Simons: A G2 ankle sprain means there was partial tearing of the involved ligament(s). Historically the average time lost had been ~3 weeks (~9.7 games). Players to sustain a comparable injury include Ja Morant, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant. 1/2 – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those, and I’m looking forward to getting back on that road to try to do it again.”
Asked Kevin Durant about what it’d mean for him and the Suns to win a title: pic.twitter.com/sndnjD2WLC – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This quote from Kevin Durant is definitely at the top of the player empowerment era… you always have teams to keep an eye out for in case something comes up. pic.twitter.com/OwLdkqiz5n – 6:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Light reading on tonight’s matchup in Phoenix!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant says Kyrie Irving trade took away Nets’ identity: ‘I was upset that we couldn’t finish’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I understand the instinct to sing KD’s praise and kill Kyrie after that press conference. But let’s not forget who picked Kyrie, stood by him, and left the Nets hanging when he blew the team up.
KD just signed a 4-year max. If he wanted to be in BKN, he could have played it out. – 5:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says the Kyrie Irving trade was ‘tough to stomach’ and ‘was a blow’ to the Nets nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:16 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on why Nets didn’t win a title with James Harden and Kyrie Irving: “I think when you seen James, Kyrie and myself, it was amazing basketball for 17 games… It’s another story about why we didn’t get on the floor together, but we just didn’t get enough time.” (@Phoenix Suns) pic.twitter.com/Rk5qMUO1Aa – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty surreal moment when the fans were serenading Kevin Durant with chants of KD after he had just been introduced. Durant seemed to be soaking it all in and then smiled when they kept going before addressing the crowd: pic.twitter.com/xiIAlHIA7z – 5:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“That was a special four years in my career.”
KD spoke on his time with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/oi6T39chbp – 5:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie absences: “It was a blow to our team. It took away our identity. He was a huge part to what we do. His game, he’s a Hall-of-Fame player, a great, great player that can do everything on the floor, we relied on that. Without him, we didn’t have a clear identity.” #Nets – 5:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “Yeah I was upset that we couldnt finish. I thought we had some good momentum. We were finally building a culture that we always wanted. I felt like every game we were building our chemistry. But I didnt know what was going on with Kyrie & his situation with the organization” – 5:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The contrast between KD and Kyrie’s introductory press conferences says a lot about what they were like individually during their time in Brooklyn. – 4:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My takeaways from KD’s press conference:
– He deeply values his time in Brooklyn
– He wanted to win with Nets this season very badly
– He was caught off guard by Kyrie’s trade request
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Probably most notable part of news conference: Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets (h/t @Nick Friedell) pic.twitter.com/jKNpRec6vv – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We didn’t accompany what we wanted to accomplish as far as a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” Kevin Durant on his time in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TewYMtvPVF – 4:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on his Nets tenure: “It was a lot of ups and downs.. We didn’t accomplish what we wanted to.. I get emotional talking about it because it was a special 4 years of my career coming off an Achilles. They helped me through a lot.. they got a bright future.” (Via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/7HznL8NVRd – 4:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant’s answer when asked by @Nick Friedell about why it didn’t work in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/Mlx2ci3UmE – 4:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD said he didn’t know what was going on ahead of Kyrie’s trade demand. Added that not finishing the season was “tough for him to stomach”:
“I was upset that we couldn’t finish. I thought that we had some good momentum. We were finally building the culture that we always wanted.… pic.twitter.com/4cklXh5LYn – 4:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I just wanted to be a part of his journey and see how good he could get from here. He’s just one of those players I really admire.” – KD on playing with Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/1CZJZyYRTs – 4:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant said the Suns teams that won around 45 games and still missed the playoffs (they won 48 in 2013-14) showed him how the Valley embraces this team, and as a player, he has kept an eye on organizations/cities that you might want to be a part of one day – 4:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on why things didn’t work out with Nets:
“We just didn’t get on the court enough. I think when you saw James, Kyrie, and myself, it was amazing basketball for 17 games. But in order for you to win a championship and to be a great team you just need more time on the floor.… – 4:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant is praising the 2013-14 Suns that didn’t make playoffs as a team that he was impressed with.
Specifically mentioned “The Twins” (Markieff and Marcus Morris) and his Texas brethren PJ Tucker on that squad. – 4:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD got noticeably choked up when speaking about his time in Brooklyn:
“I built a family over there. They’re always gonna be a part of my journey… I love those guys. I get emotional talking about them because that was a special 4 years of my career coming off an Achilles. They… pic.twitter.com/4lg22AhK1i – 4:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I could feel the excitement as soon as I got off the plane. Everywhere I’ve been so far fans have given me a warm welcome.” pic.twitter.com/GkTg26UJ0Y – 4:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Reporter asks KD, who went to Texas, what he thinks of what happened earlier this week ‘at his alma mater Michigan State’ – 4:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know, but hopefully soon after the break.”
Kevin Durant when asked when he’ll return to action. Is out right now with right MCL sprain, won’t be back until after #NBAAllStar
break.
First #Suns game after the break Feb. 24 vs. OKC. – 4:27 PM
“I don’t know, but hopefully soon after the break.”
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
KD says Kyrie’s trade was a “blow to our team” and the Nets lost their identity. – 4:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant, at his introductory Suns presser, on he, James Harden and Kyrie playing together: “It was amazing basketball, for 17 games.” – 4:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said people are going to be doing classes on Devin Booker’s game when Booker’s career is done.
Noted how Booker’s athletic and the dunks on Tuesday surprised him.
“Quiet, efficient scorer and goes about his business on and off the court in a mature manner.” – 4:26 PM
Kevin Durant said people are going to be doing classes on Devin Booker’s game when Booker’s career is done.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on Kyrie trade request: “I didn’t know what was going on with Kyrie and the organization, so I don’t really focus on that… tough for me to stomach” – 4:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
KD says he hopes to be playing soon after the NBA All-Star Break. – 4:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on return timetable: “Hopefully soon after the break.” – 4:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I don’t know, but hopefully soon.”
Kevin Durant isn’t sure when he’ll take the court for the first time, but he said hopefully everyone can feel his enthusiasm to get back out there – 4:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD says he doesn’t know when he’ll debut with the Suns, but said “hopefully soon” after the All-Star break. – 4:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kevin Durant gets emotional talking about Nets and says “they helped me through a lot.” Wished Brooklyn the best going forward, and added that he, Kyrie and Harden didn’t get enough time on the floor. KD says “it just didn’t work out,” but wishes Nets the best. – 4:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
KD on Harden/Irving: “That’s another story about WHY we didn’t get on the floor together. But we just didn’t get enough time on the floor.” – 4:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I think this will be a great place to continue to get better as a player.” pic.twitter.com/mOlrmcKNK0 – 4:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant on the height of the Brooklyn KD/Harden/Kyrie trio: “It was amazing basketball — for 17 games, though.” – 4:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant on why the Nets fell short with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “It was amazing basketball…for 17 games though.” – 4:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant on time in Brooklyn: “It was a lot of ups and downs. But I loved the grind… I love those guys, I get emotional talking about it.”
Voice def started to crack – 4:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD asked to sum up his time in Brooklyn by @NickFriedell:
“It was a lot of ups and downs but I loved the grind. … We didn’t accomplish what we want to accomplish of winning a championship but I enjoyed the grind.”
Durant said he was getting emotional because he cared for BKN. – 4:22 PM
KD asked to sum up his time in Brooklyn by @NickFriedell:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD was asked about how he’d sum up his time in Brooklyn. Before he could answer, the crowd started booing.
“It was a lot of ups and downs, but I loved the grind….we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as far as winning a championship, but I enjoyed the grind.” – 4:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is asked by @Nick Friedell to sum up his time in Brooklyn and the crowd heavily boos.
Unique environment for a press conference that’s for sure! – 4:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant notes how there is always pressure on him because he is one of the best players ever (and the crowd erupts). He understands that and wants to get the most out of this opportunity. – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “It’s always pressure. Because I’m one of the best players to ever play the game.” – 4:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant: “I think we got all the pieces to be successful.”
As one scout told me last week: “I don’t know who’s more talented, on paper” than Phoenix.
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 4:19 PM
Kevin Durant: “I think we got all the pieces to be successful.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said he felt the excitement in the Valley as soon as he got off the plane. He still feels like he needs to prove himself every day and his one goal right now is to put good stuff on film every night. – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant says he at this point of his career, he wants to put good stuff on film every night – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I feel like I’ve gotta prove myself every day.”
Kevin Durant said the Suns players set a high standard and his job is to match that and “put good stuff on the film” every night – 4:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New team owner Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant, GM James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5VBc7ggbzF – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant said he’s looking forward to playing alongside Devin Booker, someone he feels plays similarly to himself – 4:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant: “I know how significant a championship is to a franchise and to a city. I’ve been a part of two of those.” Durant added, “I want to prove every night that we got a chance to win.” – 4:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD on Suns:
“You got somebody like Devin,Chris Paul & Deandre Ayton, guys that work and I wanted to be a part of that
“I’m excited I’m here, I’m looking forward to trying to add as much as i can
“They’ve built the infrastructure already and I’m looking forward to adding to it’ – 4:16 PM
KD on Suns:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “I know how significant a championship is to a franchise. I’m looking forward to getting back on the road to try to do it again.” – 4:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Very interesting energetic vibes at this Kevin Durant press conference. – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“KD! KD! KD!”
#Suns fans before Kevin Durant gave before his opening words. pic.twitter.com/JKSUS5sQC7 – 4:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I knew this would be a great place to play and get better as a a player,” Kevin Durant said during his Suns’ presser. – 4:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD tried to address fans, but chants of his name drowned him out. pic.twitter.com/CAPRJqmMk9 – 4:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant: “I always loved playing here in Phoenix.”
Praised Suns for building a winning culture over the last 3 years – 4:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Standing ovation for Kevin Durant. KD chants keeping him from being able to talk pic.twitter.com/8VQz2czcZ8 – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant says he doesn’t think he deserves all this, because he’s done a lot in his career, but he hasn’t done it yet in a Suns jersey – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns play a highlight package and Kevin Durant walks into the court, greeted by loud cheers from the fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/a0iTKp1TZq – 4:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Are we ready.” Suns GM James Jones asked crowd before Kevin Durant presser. #Suns – 4:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant’s press conference starting in Phoenix for those interested in what he has to say: youtube.com/watch?v=EaOrAQ… – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The #Suns Big 4.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/bmweGlAQN2 – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’ve been covering introductory press conferences for 20-plus years.
I’ve NEVER seen anything like this.
Ever. #Suns pic.twitter.com/KnA35i7O25 – 4:05 PM
I’ve been covering introductory press conferences for 20-plus years.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Inside Footprint Center for Kevin Durant press conference. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NNtEG32qzy – 4:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Live at Footprint Center with James Jones and Mat Ishbia twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:03 PM
