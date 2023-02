Domantas Sabonis on future in Sacramento: I love it here

Domantas Sabonis: I feel like this is the one that means the most out of all three, just because — like you said — it’s in a Kings uniform. A lot of stuff was said when the trade happened. (Kings general manager) Monty (McNair) and (assistant general manager) Wes (Wilcox) trusted me to come here and start changing the franchise around. And it’s not just me — there’s obviously a lot of pieces. Coach (Mike Brown), the pieces we got in the summer, a lot of people who are working towards the same goal. But I was kind of that first piece, and there was a lot of responsibility. As a player, as a competitor, being named an All-Star on the West Coast, having been on the East Coast, I feel like it just means more because of everything that came with it, you know? In Indy, it was me, and I was with the guys. But here, there was a lot more on it, you know? -via The Athletic / February 16, 2023